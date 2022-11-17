Read full article on original website
Murkowski, Peltola and Dunleavy projected to win Alaska elections
All three incumbents likely clinched final victory in Alaska’s statewide elections Friday, as the Alaska Division of Elections updated results with thousands of additional absentee, questioned and early ballots from this fall’s general election. Final unofficial results will not be available until 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the division...
Empire reporter breaks down how Juneau voted in statewide election
Alaskans are still waiting for the final outcome of races after the recent general election. But there’s no doubt about who Juneau voters picked as their winners. KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac spoke to Juneau Empire reporter Mark Sabbatini about his recent article breaking down how capital city voters differed from the rest of the state.
Alaska health officials urge flu vaccines as case counts rise among children
State health officials are urging Alaskans to get flu vaccines and take other protective measures as case counts increase rapidly across the country. States in the southern half of the Lower 48 have the most flu cases right now. But in a public health presentation Wednesday, state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin said the wave is expected to reach Alaska in the coming weeks.
