gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado ZR2 Among North American Truck Of The Year Finalists
Finalists for the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards were just announced at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, with the Chevy Silverado ZR2 making the cut as a finalist in the North American Truck of the Year category. For those readers who...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado ZR2 Is The Fastest-Turning Trim Level
The Chevy Silverado ZR2 serves as the most off-road capable model within the Silverado light duty family. Originally introduced for the 2022 model year, this all-terrain pickup has been highly sought after, and now, GM Authority has learned that it’s the fastest-turning trim level in the Silverado 1500 lineup.
fox56news.com
Consumer Reports ranks Toyota, Lexus most reliable, Mercedes worst
Hybrid vehicles and sedans are the most reliable cars, while electric vehicles and pickup trucks pose the most problems for new car owners, according to respondents of a Consumer Reports study announced Tuesday. In its annual consumer survey based on more than 300,000 vehicles from the 2000-2022 model years, the...
Road & Track
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
1 Hybrid Car Has the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs
Maintenance costs are an important aspect of car ownership. It is essential to the car's longevity. This car has the lowest 10-year maintenance costs. The post 1 Hybrid Car Has the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Challenger Lucid Shares Details on its Bold New Model
While Isaac Newton believed what goes up must come down, the people at Lucid (LCID) - Get Free Report want Gravity to keep on climbing. The electric vehicle maker released new details about Gravity, its first luxury electric SUV, on November 15. Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said in a statement...
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
gmauthority.com
GM Announces $45M Investment At Bedford Casting Operations For EV Component Production
Earlier this week, GM Authority exclusively reported that General Motors is planning to announce an investment in its Bedford casting facility in Indiana. Today, GM announced a $45 million investment in the aluminum die casting foundry. The General is steadily increasing its production capabilities of electric vehicles, as models like...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe With Edge Blue Racing Stripes: Photos
Ever since Chevy first revealed the 2023 Corvette Z06, fans, enthusiasts and prospective buyers have been itching to see the high performance machine in all its colors and configurations. Today, GM Authority has captured a C8 Z06 Coupe with racing stripes. The model seen here is the 2023 Chevy Corvette...
insideevs.com
Giant Introduces The Stormguard E+, A Rugged, Full-Suspension E-Bike
When it comes to bicycles—both electric and otherwise—few brands hold as strong a reputation as Giant bicycles. An industry giant for several decades now, Giant has both economies of scale and impressive quality as credentials that enable it to continuously grow and innovate in the industry. We’ve seen many new e-bikes from Giant lately, however, none of them are like the new Stormguard E+.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Worst Deals on New Cars Early Winter Update
Looking to buy a new car, but not sure which deals are good, and which are bad? Here’s an updated list from Consumer Reports analysts about the worst deals on new cars right now based on just how high above MSRP many car shoppers are willing to go. Car...
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Expectations Of Profitable EV Portfolio By 2025
For automakers, one of the biggest challenges to the widespread adoption of EVs is profitability. Fortunately, as GM Authority reported earlier this week, GM expects that its electric-powered vehicles will be profitable as soon as 2025. As evidence to back up its claim, GM points to several key developments:. New...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 In Right Hand Drive: Live Photo Gallery
For the first time in the history of the Chevy Corvette nameplate, the eighth-generation C8 introduces right-hand drive straight from the factory – a pretty significant update for those overseas Vette lovers lusting after all that mid-engine goodness. That includes the 2023 Corvette Z06, and now, we’ve caught a right-hand drive 2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe out in the wild.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo on Wednesday, stressed that the company was still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the Japanese automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. “Simply because the Prius is an eco-car within everyone’s reach. In order to achieve carbon neutrality, everyone in the world must participate. We need...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Denali In Deep Bronze Metallic: First Real-World Pictures
The 2023 GMC Canyon introduces a new generation for the mid-size pickup. Along with a new exterior, an overhauled interior, and an all-new powertrain, the all-new Canyon also receives a few new colors. GM Authority have just captured this example sporting the new Deep Bronze Metallic hue. Spotted undergoing validation...
gmauthority.com
Refreshed Buick Encore GX Leaked In China
First arriving on scene for the 2020 model year, the Buick Encore GX subcompact crossover is set to receive a mid-cycle refresh for the upcoming 2024 model year. As GM Authority was first to exclusive report in October, the update will include a reworked front fascia, subtle changes to the rear, and a refreshed interior. While we’ve seen the upcoming 2024 Buick Encore GX undergoing testing, we have yet to see any examples without camouflage, until now.
Autoblog
2022 L.A. Auto Show Live Updates: New Toyota Prius, Subaru Impreza, Genesis X Convertible and more
Welcome to the 2022 L.A. Auto Show, which is shaping up to be a memorable one. Toyota will unveil the next generation of the Prius, and a new Subaru Impreza will also debut. We’ll get to see the Porsche 911 Dakar, and the new Honda Accord and Pilot. Lucid will have its new Air trims on hand, and has some news about its Project Gravity SUV. All the while, the Autoblog staff will be on hand throughout the event, interviewing industry experts and getting up close and personal with all the new vehicles on display.
gmauthority.com
GMC Acadia Sales Jumped 52 Percent During Q3 2022
GMC Acadia Sales - Q3 2022 - United States. In the United States, GMC Acadia deliveries totaled 14,406 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 52 percent compared to 9,457 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year, Acadia sales decreased about 30 percent...
Need to Sell a Car? Here’s Where to Get the Most Money
When it’s time to upgrade your vehicle or downsize to one less car in your household, where can you go to sell the car for the most money? There are three main avenues to selling your car: at a dealership for a trade-in, with an online car dealer, or through a private sale. Here’s how to sell your car and get the most value from it.
