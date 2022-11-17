Read full article on original website
RRGSD to serve as Christmas parade grand marshal
The grand marshal for this year’s Roanoke Rapids Christmas Parade will be the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District. City Parks and Recreation Director John Simeon made the announcement this morning on the Maverick 102.3 talk show. Sponsored by Halifax Linen and Roseburg Forest Products, the parade steps off at...
DERP sets DIY workshop to celebrate Enfield's historic designation
A DIY workshop on December 4 will replace Downtown Enfield Restoration and Preservation’s annual Christmas Homes Tour this year. The event will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the historic Episcopal Church of the Advent at 200 Batchelor Street. The focus of the workshop is DIY...
