Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing
LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton.
Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected her to survive.
The Fairfax County Police Department said that the suspect then entered an apartment by himself when they tried to contact him.Police investigate man’s killing after body found in woods in Montgomery County
They were still trying to take the man into custody as of 8:48 p.m. Residents were asked to avoid the area, and Hagel Circle residents were told to shelter in place.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.
Comments / 0