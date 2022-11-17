ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorton, VA

Residents asked to shelter in place after Lorton stabbing

By Makea Luzader
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

LORTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were working to contact a man and take him into custody on Wednesday evening after they believe he stabbed a woman in Lorton.

Police said they were first called to the 9600 block of Hagel Circle. The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries, but they expected her to survive.

The Fairfax County Police Department said that the suspect then entered an apartment by himself when they tried to contact him.

Police investigate man’s killing after body found in woods in Montgomery County

They were still trying to take the man into custody as of 8:48 p.m. Residents were asked to avoid the area, and Hagel Circle residents were told to shelter in place.

