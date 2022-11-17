ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

brproud.com

Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale

Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather

Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Gov. Edwards apologized on behalf of the state to former student protest leaders at Southern University, families of two students killed in 1972

BATON ROUGE—Gov. John Bel Edwards apologized Wednesday on behalf of the state to former Southern University protest leaders and the families of two Southern students who were killed by an unidentified sheriff’s deputy 50 years ago. “To the extent that the state of Louisiana can try to make...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution

Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
SLIDELL, LA
houmatimes.com

TCU Food Bank Gives for Thanksgiving Despite Turkey Shortage

Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank (TCU) has traditionally given turkeys during holiday distributions, however, this year is a little different thanks to a turkey shortage. TCU Community Relations, John “Spud” McConnell, shared that thanks to B1Bank, Bourg Lions Club, Synergy Bank, and Magnum Mud, TCU will be able to give 1,200 baking hens during distributions starting this weekend. The hens will be approximately six to nine pounds. At TCU’s Houma location, 922 Sunset Boulevard, distributions start this Saturday, November 19. At the Houma location, they are distributing Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. In Gheens and Bayou Blue Church, the distribution will be on Monday. The hens will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. Amant man dies in Hwy. 22 crash in Killian

Both drivers died in a Nov. 18 head-on crash on Hwy. 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge, according to a news release from the Killian Police Department. Robert Martin, 22, of St. Amant was driving a GMC Sierra truck when it struck a Ford Freestyle SUV driven by 21-year-old Dakota Rushing of Killian shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish, police said.
SAINT AMANT, LA
NOLA.com

It's a traffic headache, but can the Madisonville bridge be changed without hurting town?

Even though the swing bridge crossing the Tchefuncte River is located in the tiny town of Madisonville, the two-lane span spreads traffic misery for miles along Louisiana 22. It's no surprise, then, that for the second year in a row, the bridge drove most of the discussion at a recent traffic summit organized by Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden. Though it's small, the Madisonville swing bridge plays an outsized role in western St. Tammany Parish's traffic-choked landscape.
MADISONVILLE, LA
Arkansas Advocate

The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery

Last week, Louisiana voters struck down an amendment to its constitution that would have prohibited  slavery and involuntary servitude. The four other states where slavery was on the ballot – Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont – approved similar referenda. . Louisiana was put in the national spotlight for rejecting the change. Trevor Noah did an […] The post The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LOUISIANA STATE

