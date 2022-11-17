Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Former first Gentleman of Louisiana passes at the age of 87
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces the passing of former First Gentleman Raymond Blanco at the age of 87. Raymond “Coach” Blanco was the husband of former Louisiana Governor, Kathleen Blanco. Coach was the first Gentleman of Louisiana and also worked as an administrator and football coach.
Man sentenced in $340,000 credit card scheme across multiple states including Louisiana
A California man has been sentenced after conducting fraudulent purchases at Home Depots across multiple states, including Louisiana.
lafourchegazette.com
Historic Ridgefield Plantation for sale
Ridgefield Plantation in the southwestern section of Thibodaux is for sale. The owners of the plantation announced the sale today in a news release. Ridgefield Plantation was last on the market nearly 100 years ago in 1926. Ridgefield Plantation is one of the oldest sugar plantations on Bayou Lafourche. It...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Is Oil & Gas Coming Back? Good News for Louisiana
Here's another instance of "You won't see this in the national media." We all know how devastating the government's response to the COVID pandemic was to the economy. But there is now some good news on the horizon... especially for Louisiana. According to LSU's Center for Energy Studies, Louisiana lost...
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
theadvocate.com
Most of southeast Louisiana must prepare for sub-freezing weather
Jack Frost finally has a firm grip on southeast Louisiana. A blustery cold front prompted hard freeze warnings from the National Weather Service Thursday for Slidell, Covington and Mandeville, in advance of temperatures that were expected to plummet to 25 degrees overnight. The Baton Rouge area was forecast to see...
houmatimes.com
Gov. Edwards apologized on behalf of the state to former student protest leaders at Southern University, families of two students killed in 1972
BATON ROUGE—Gov. John Bel Edwards apologized Wednesday on behalf of the state to former Southern University protest leaders and the families of two Southern students who were killed by an unidentified sheriff’s deputy 50 years ago. “To the extent that the state of Louisiana can try to make...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution
Louisiana Woman Sentenced for FEMA Fraud and Ordered to Pay More than $22k in Restitution. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 17, 2022, for FEMA fraud. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for Week 2 of the playoffs
The high school football playoffs are in Week 2 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Could It Snow in North Louisiana & East Texas This Weekend?
Did You Instantly Regret Not Putting on an Extra Coat This Morning?. I know I did. I jumped in my truck and couldn't get it warm enough, in fact, during my 20-minute drive to work I was mad at myself for not wearing an extra layer. We Better Get Ready...
houmatimes.com
TCU Food Bank Gives for Thanksgiving Despite Turkey Shortage
Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank (TCU) has traditionally given turkeys during holiday distributions, however, this year is a little different thanks to a turkey shortage. TCU Community Relations, John “Spud” McConnell, shared that thanks to B1Bank, Bourg Lions Club, Synergy Bank, and Magnum Mud, TCU will be able to give 1,200 baking hens during distributions starting this weekend. The hens will be approximately six to nine pounds. At TCU’s Houma location, 922 Sunset Boulevard, distributions start this Saturday, November 19. At the Houma location, they are distributing Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. In Gheens and Bayou Blue Church, the distribution will be on Monday. The hens will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
wwno.org
Environmental groups sue Louisiana over permitting of $13.2B LNG plant, fear of flooding
Several environmental groups are suing Louisiana over its three-year-old decision to allow a 630-acre liquefied natural gas plant to move forward in Plaquemines Parish without a key coastal permit. The groups fear the plant’s current site leaves it highly susceptible to flooding from hurricanes, which could lead to pollution in...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. Amant man dies in Hwy. 22 crash in Killian
Both drivers died in a Nov. 18 head-on crash on Hwy. 22 at the Tickfaw River Bridge, according to a news release from the Killian Police Department. Robert Martin, 22, of St. Amant was driving a GMC Sierra truck when it struck a Ford Freestyle SUV driven by 21-year-old Dakota Rushing of Killian shortly after 5:30 a.m. in Livingston Parish, police said.
NOLA.com
It's a traffic headache, but can the Madisonville bridge be changed without hurting town?
Even though the swing bridge crossing the Tchefuncte River is located in the tiny town of Madisonville, the two-lane span spreads traffic misery for miles along Louisiana 22. It's no surprise, then, that for the second year in a row, the bridge drove most of the discussion at a recent traffic summit organized by Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden. Though it's small, the Madisonville swing bridge plays an outsized role in western St. Tammany Parish's traffic-choked landscape.
Louisiana man facing possible jail time and fine after illegally harvesting alligator, LDWF says
The 7 foot 9 inch alligator was allegedly harvested not too far from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office.
The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery
Last week, Louisiana voters struck down an amendment to its constitution that would have prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude. The four other states where slavery was on the ballot – Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont – approved similar referenda. . Louisiana was put in the national spotlight for rejecting the change. Trevor Noah did an […] The post The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
