KSLTV
BLM seeks public feedback on three oil, gas sites in Utah and Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking feedback on proposed oil and gas lease sales in Utah and Arizona. According to the BLM website, the first Utah site will be 14 parcels making up nearly 27-thousand acres in Sanpete County, Utah. The second site is four parcels at about 5-thousand acres in Wayne County.
KSLTV
Utah’s LGBTQ community mourns on Transgender Day of Remembrance, made heavier by Colorado shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — For some Utahns, the news of a mass shooting against the LGBTQ community in Colorado came on an already emotional day of paying tribute to transgender people who lost their lives to violence. Outside the city-county building in downtown Salt Lake City Sunday, people solemnly...
KSLTV
Utahns react to mass shooting in Colorado Springs
SALT LAKE CITY — Politicians, leaders and advocacy groups around the state shared messages of grief and calls for action after a tragic mass shooting took the lives of five and injured 25 others. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox responded to a tweet from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and pleaded...
KSLTV
Utah groups hopes to bridge religious and LGBTQ communities
HEBER, Utah — Local groups in Utah are working to help people in the LGBTQ community feel more welcome and more understood. Kyle Ashworth was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served a mission, married in the temple, and had some kids. “And after all...
KSLTV
New specialty license plate would help with Utah Honor Flight funding
SALT LAKE CITY — There’s not a day that goes by where Stephanie Harmon doesn’t think about U.S. Veterans. “Our military is very special to me,” she said. “I grew up in a very military family.”. It’s part of why she now runs the Utah...
KSLTV
UDOT warns of traffic delays due to Thanksgiving holiday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead this holiday season, citing possible delays out on the roadways. Traffic engineers believe Interstate 15 could see “heavy traffic” on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27. The following delays are expected...
KSLTV
Utah woman starts nonprofit to prevent food waste
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s estimated Americans will throw out more than 200 million pounds of perfectly good turkey meat this year, most of it after Thanksgiving. Statistics like that prompted a Utah business executive to leave her career a few years ago and start a new one: rescuing food. Dana Williamson founded the nonprofit Waste Less Solutions, which tries to be the connection between restaurants and other entities with extra food…and community organizations that need it.
KSLTV
Snowfall tops 6 feet in western New York, triggering road closures and flight cancellations the weekend before Thanksgiving
(CNN) — A historic snowstorm is slamming western New York state Saturday with more than 6 feet of snow in some places, closing roads, triggering driving bans and canceling flights the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday. Another round of heavy lake-effect snowfall is expected to return to the Buffalo...
