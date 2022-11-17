ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments

KSLTV

BLM seeks public feedback on three oil, gas sites in Utah and Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking feedback on proposed oil and gas lease sales in Utah and Arizona. According to the BLM website, the first Utah site will be 14 parcels making up nearly 27-thousand acres in Sanpete County, Utah. The second site is four parcels at about 5-thousand acres in Wayne County.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utahns react to mass shooting in Colorado Springs

SALT LAKE CITY — Politicians, leaders and advocacy groups around the state shared messages of grief and calls for action after a tragic mass shooting took the lives of five and injured 25 others. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox responded to a tweet from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and pleaded...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KSLTV

Utah groups hopes to bridge religious and LGBTQ communities

HEBER, Utah — Local groups in Utah are working to help people in the LGBTQ community feel more welcome and more understood. Kyle Ashworth was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, served a mission, married in the temple, and had some kids. “And after all...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

UDOT warns of traffic delays due to Thanksgiving holiday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to plan ahead this holiday season, citing possible delays out on the roadways. Traffic engineers believe Interstate 15 could see “heavy traffic” on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 27. The following delays are expected...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Utah woman starts nonprofit to prevent food waste

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s estimated Americans will throw out more than 200 million pounds of perfectly good turkey meat this year, most of it after Thanksgiving. Statistics like that prompted a Utah business executive to leave her career a few years ago and start a new one: rescuing food. Dana Williamson founded the nonprofit Waste Less Solutions, which tries to be the connection between restaurants and other entities with extra food…and community organizations that need it.
UTAH STATE

