SALT LAKE CITY — It’s estimated Americans will throw out more than 200 million pounds of perfectly good turkey meat this year, most of it after Thanksgiving. Statistics like that prompted a Utah business executive to leave her career a few years ago and start a new one: rescuing food. Dana Williamson founded the nonprofit Waste Less Solutions, which tries to be the connection between restaurants and other entities with extra food…and community organizations that need it.

