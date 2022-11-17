Read full article on original website
Related
Stroll Through This FREE Orange County Walk-Through Seasonal Light Display
One of the brightest parts of the holiday season, literally and figuratively, is taking in all of the beautiful light displays across the area. From the professionals to the homemade/handcrafted front lawn decorations, there's just something about grabbing a cup of hot chocolate and enjoying the sights. An announcement from...
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
Why You’ll See Weird Streak Marks All Over I-84
If you're traveling on Interstate 84 you might see some odd marks on the pavement. Some Hudson Valley residents aren't sure what is causing them. Here is the reason why you'll probably see them more often. We're getting closer and closer to the winter season. The roads could soon be...
Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price. Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations. All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley. The...
Urgent: 5 Things that Cannot Be Recycled in the Hudson Valley
Do you recycle? Wait, do you think you recycle? Yes, you put the items into the recycle bin, but are they actually supposed to be there? There are so many things that people of the Hudson Valley (and beyond) think should be in the bin, but they only cause drama and headaches for the people doing the sorting.
Startling: Poacher With a Crossbow Caught in Ulster County
Hunting season is in full swing in New York, but not everyone is playing by the rules. A sneaky poacher in Ulster County was recently snared on an illegal outing, and how they were caught was something straight out of a movie. Legal Hunting Season in New York State. Deer...
Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores
The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
‘Tiny Treasure, 1 Of The ‘Oldest Species Still On Earth’ Found In New York State
A "tiny treasure" with an "ancient past," that predates dinosaurs, was found in New York State. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation highlighted an evergreen plant that can be found in the Empire State. Plant With Ancient Plant Spotted In New York. "Ever been walking in...
4 Hudson Valley NY Wineries Say These Are Your Thanksgiving Wines
Looking for ideas for Hudson Valley wines for your Thanksgiving or Holiday entertaining? Which ones work well with food? Turkey and potentially heated family conversations?. Instead of struggling to figure out which wines would be perfect with the dinner (and maybe those heated family discussions), I reached out to several wineries in the Hudson Valley, via email or through their websites looking for recommendations. Here are a few, as recommended by the wineries.
According to This List, This is Some of the Best Beer in the Hudson Valley
Craft beer has exploded in popularity over the past decade, not only in New York, but the rest of the country. In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the country's retail beer market, according to Stacker. World Population Review says that there are over 8,000 breweries across the country. New York state currently has the third most amount of breweries with 423 total breweries.
These 2 Quaint Upstate NY Towns Prettiest to Escape During Winter in US
There is no place like Upstate New York in the winter. It is the most beautiful and even magical once the snow falls. There was a survey that landed two Upstate New York towns on the list as the prettiest to escape during winter months across the United States. Country...
New Scammers Using Elaborate Maneuvers To Trick New York Parents
Police from the Hudson Valley are warning New York parents about a new and developing scam that is tricking many Empire State parents. The Town of Haverstraw Police Department is warning Hudson Valley residents of a new kidnap scam. Kidnapping Scam Hits Hudson Valley. Police say this new and developing...
Timeline, Updated Snow Totals For Hudson Valley, New York
Here's when the snow is expected to start in the Hudson Valley and the updated snowfall predictions. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
New York Fire Department Lieutenant Dealt Drugs In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley fire department lieutenant confessed to being a major drug trafficker in the region. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 52-year-old Paul Smith of Deerpark, New York was sentenced in connection with the enforcement action dubbed “Operation Bread, White and Blues.”. City...
Hudson Valley Residents Can Get Paid Just by Watching Christmas Movies
Money is tight, especially around this time of year. If you're looking for a way to pick up a few extra bucks, but don't feel like having to find another job, this could be a huge offer for you. In fact, you can get paid thousands for doing very little.
Peek Inside: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Home Hits Market In Hudson Valley, New York
Take a look inside a Hudson Valley home owned and renovated by the person responsible for a hit movie. A new home on the market in the Hudson Valley has ties to a classic movie. "Dirty Dancing" Home Hits Market In Westchester County. The home is located in Westchester County...
8 Wild Fires Reported Across Hudson Valley, New York State
First responders had to deal with fires across eight New York counties, including in the Hudson Valley, that burned through 500 acres. On Tuesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. This past week, the DEC responded to eight wildland fires across many New York counties.
New York Man Found With Illegal AK-47 In Hudson Valley, NYSP
A Hudson Valley is accused of driving in the region with an illegal AK-47. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, New York State Police from Troop K arrested a 29-year-old Dutchess County man for allegedly possessing an AK-47. Gun Arrest in East Fishkill, New York. On November 15, 2022, the New York...
‘Historic Investment’ Turns New York Airport Into ‘World-Class Gateway’
An $18 billion investment should turn a New York airport into a "world-class global gateway." On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced construction for a "new, world-class Terminal 6 at JFK International Airport." World-Class Terminal Coming to New York Airport. Construction is slated for early 2023 because financial investments were approved....
New York ‘Legends’ Close Hudson Valley Eatery After Nearly 50 Years
A popular Hudson Valley eatery has closed after nearly 50 years. Bueti's Deli opened up in Westchester County in 1977. "Proud to be serving Mount Kisco and Bedford Hills since 1977!," the deli's Facebook states. Owners closed down the Mount Kisco location a few years ago and Hudson Valley Post...
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0