Delaware State

Gun rights group requests injunction to stop enforcement of assault weapons ban and magazine limits

By Delaware Public Media
delawarepublic.org
 3 days ago
James Eller
2d ago

its amazing you can find money to buy back guns and magazines but you can't find money for the homeless

