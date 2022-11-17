ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Black Friday at Costco Starts Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not Thatand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Staten Island Advance

Here are 15 of the best Black Friday deals at JCPenney

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for the biggest shopping day of the year — Black Friday — and JCPenney has an enormous catalog of items on sale. For the third consecutive year, JCPenney will close on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen bright and early for Black Friday savings galore, RetailMeNot reported.
CNN

Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair

New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
CNET

Black Friday Store Hours 2022: When Are Walmart, Target and Best Buy Open?

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, marks the start of the holiday shopping season. This year, it falls on Nov. 25. It's often marked by door-busting sales designed to entice shoppers looking for holiday gifts. But it's also been marked by chaos in the aisles and long lines at the registers.
ETOnline.com

The Best Kitchen Deals from Macy's Black Friday 2022 Sale: Ninja, KitchenAid, Vitamix and More

While we haven't yet had Thanksgiving, retailers are already helping us save by offering early Black Friday 2022 deals. Walmart, Wayfair, Tory Burch, Our Place, and numerous other sites have been marking down their best-selling products before the holidays. And now Macy's is joining in on the action with their Black Friday Early Access sale that is now officially live.
ETOnline.com

40 Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop This Weekend: Save On Apple, UGG, Keurig and More

Amazon's early Black Friday 2022 deals are here with holiday discounts to take advantage of this weekend. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech gifts, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this holiday season. While Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 25, retailers have been rolling out their sales early this year, and the discounts at Amazon are major.
New York Post

The best Black Friday furniture deals to shop now: Wayfair, Target, more

You can certainly make your house a home this Black Friday with all of the huge furniture savings being offered by some of your favorite brands. Since waiting for the holidays is oh so boring, take out your furniture wishlists and pass the time with early Black Friday deals from top retailers as well as some later deals that last through Cyber Monday and into December.
oprahdaily.com

Amazon Black Friday 2022: The 24 Best Kitchen, Fashion, Home, Beauty, and Tech Deals

The holiday season is upon us again, which means it’s time for you to start strategizing for Black Friday shopping. Black Friday, falling between Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, kicks off the holiday shopping extravaganza, with major discounts coveted by savvy bargain hunters and deals seekers alike. This year, Amazon started Black Friday sales early, with some deals kicking off as early as November 1.
CALIFORNIA STATE

