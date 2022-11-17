ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Rock inscriptions in Southeast Utah

This is canyon country, a landscape defined by the forces of nature that have carved their way through the red sandstone for millions of years and still continue to perform their work. The human history of this landscape carries a similar throughline: Rock inscriptions carved on canyon walls over thousands of years lend whispers of the history of the people who came before.
Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation signs Utah hunting, fishing agreement

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation recently came to an agreement on fishing and hunting rights. The agreement covers combination licenses, as well as big game and other permits. It also takes into account treaties the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, which occupies parts of northern Utah and southern Idaho, had before Utah became a state.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
Idaho Fish and Game seeking info on bald eagle illegally shot in Bear Lake County

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal shooting of a bald eagle in the community of Bern in Bear Lake County. On Nov. 6, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White with Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a dead bald eagle in the middle of a field in the small community of Bern, approximately 4 miles west of Montpelier.
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
Why are Utah’s gas prices routinely higher than the national average?

SALT LAKE CITY — It currently costs, on average, a little more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Utah, according to the AAA gas prices index on Thursday. That’s about 30 cents higher than it was last November but also much lower than it was this summer as shortages and inflation drove prices up to a record $5.26 per gallon at the start of July.
Utah Highway Patrol ask motorists to stop hitting troopers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s a different world standing on the shoulder of a major interstate these days, one most of us haven’t experienced, except for maybe back in college days, driving used cars prone to breaking down on a freeway. But today, with increased speeds and traffic volumes, literally thousands of vehicles barreling along at 80 mph, it’s become a dangerous slice of life.
It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho

Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools

We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Tips to spend less on a Thanksgiving feast

SALT LAKE CITY — Thanksgiving is one week away and some Utahns may be feeling added stress planning this year’s feast. Record-high inflation means we’ll be paying more for turkey and all the trimmings. But you can make it more affordable. In today’s “Save more, worry less,”...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
C. Heslop

Delayed $600 State Checks To Idaho Residents

The rebate received approval in September. At that time, Idaho allocated a package to reduce the record budget surplus and cut taxes. But the process of handing out the money has been slower than expected. The state faced issues each step of the way; it is not the only one with distribution challenges. The same occurred in Illinois and Indiana.
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
