Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
moabsunnews.com
Rock inscriptions in Southeast Utah
This is canyon country, a landscape defined by the forces of nature that have carved their way through the red sandstone for millions of years and still continue to perform their work. The human history of this landscape carries a similar throughline: Rock inscriptions carved on canyon walls over thousands of years lend whispers of the history of the people who came before.
ksl.com
Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation signs Utah hunting, fishing agreement
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation recently came to an agreement on fishing and hunting rights. The agreement covers combination licenses, as well as big game and other permits. It also takes into account treaties the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, which occupies parts of northern Utah and southern Idaho, had before Utah became a state.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
Awesome! One of the Oldest Ever Log Cabins in Idaho [Photos]
Log cabins have been a thing in Idaho for several years, but more commonly we tend to think of cabins being in the mountains and by the lakes or parks. When we think of cabins, we think of luxury getaways and fun trips to resorts in big, spacious cabins. But what is the oldest cabin in all of Idaho and where is it?
upr.org
Idaho Fish and Game seeking info on bald eagle illegally shot in Bear Lake County
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding the illegal shooting of a bald eagle in the community of Bern in Bear Lake County. On Nov. 6, Senior Conservation Officer Kolby White with Idaho Fish and Game received a report of a dead bald eagle in the middle of a field in the small community of Bern, approximately 4 miles west of Montpelier.
fox29.com
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
Is It Illegal to Warm Your Car Up in Idaho If You’re Not Inside Of It?
For the most part, Idahoans love when the temperatures start to drop. It means that our favorite winter activities like skiing, snowboarding, tubing and even snowshoeing are right around the corner. But you know what days those cold temperatures suck? Pretty much every weekday when we have to make that...
KSLTV
Why are Utah’s gas prices routinely higher than the national average?
SALT LAKE CITY — It currently costs, on average, a little more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Utah, according to the AAA gas prices index on Thursday. That’s about 30 cents higher than it was last November but also much lower than it was this summer as shortages and inflation drove prices up to a record $5.26 per gallon at the start of July.
Gephardt Daily
Utah Highway Patrol ask motorists to stop hitting troopers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s a different world standing on the shoulder of a major interstate these days, one most of us haven’t experienced, except for maybe back in college days, driving used cars prone to breaking down on a freeway. But today, with increased speeds and traffic volumes, literally thousands of vehicles barreling along at 80 mph, it’s become a dangerous slice of life.
It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho
Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
Horse returns home after going missing for 8 years
A beautiful reunion of how a man who thought he lost his favorite companion, found him 8 long years later.
A Breathtaking Town in Idaho You Need to See At Least Once
The last few days I’ve been stumbling onto multiple lists of the best small towns in America worth visiting and checking out, and I noticed Stanley, Idaho was repeatedly on those lists. That sparked my interest to learn more about Stanley, why is it such a popular place for...
Lagoon hikes up ticket prices for 2023 season
Lagoon announced ticket prices for the 2023 season and guests will have to dish out some extra money in order to get into the popular Utah amusement park.
Farmers encouraged to keep the stubble during ‘No-Till November’
The Natural Resources Conservation Service is encouraging Idaho farmers to ditch the tillage equipment during 'No-Till November.' The post Farmers encouraged to keep the stubble during ‘No-Till November’ appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools
We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
KSLTV
Tips to spend less on a Thanksgiving feast
SALT LAKE CITY — Thanksgiving is one week away and some Utahns may be feeling added stress planning this year’s feast. Record-high inflation means we’ll be paying more for turkey and all the trimmings. But you can make it more affordable. In today’s “Save more, worry less,”...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Delayed $600 State Checks To Idaho Residents
The rebate received approval in September. At that time, Idaho allocated a package to reduce the record budget surplus and cut taxes. But the process of handing out the money has been slower than expected. The state faced issues each step of the way; it is not the only one with distribution challenges. The same occurred in Illinois and Indiana.
One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
