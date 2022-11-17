ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leelanau County, MI

Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas

By Mark Torregrossa
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 3 days ago
Tina Derbin
3d ago

None of the ski areas in lower Michigan are open this early in the season. And most likely, the snow will melt before any of the ski resorts open. This snow is irrelevant to skiing unless it is cross country skiing.

Kevin Austin
2d ago

in 1980 pine knob was open to ski nov 15th, I remember cause my dad aren't deer hunting and I walked to pine knob from my house.

The Flint Journal

Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Snow wallops northern Michigan, with more expected this weekend

Heavy snowfall blanketed northern Michigan this week, in the first major snow event of the season. The National Weather Service said more than two feet of snow fell in parts of Charlevoix and Antrim counties in the 24 hours between midday Thursday and Friday. "They’ve really seen the most across...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Watch the Snow Fall on One of Our Live Weather Cams

Did you know 9and10news.com has weather cams all over Northern Michigan? Want to watch the snow fall in Charlevoix, the boats in Sault Ste. Marie, the Christmas tree in TC or the chickens at NanBop Farms? We’ve got cameras for that!. You’ll find all of our cameras on this...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
MLive

Lake-effect snowstorm forces closure of Western Michigan, KVCC

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Western Michigan University’s Kalamazoo campus and Kalamazoo Valley Community College will be closed for the remainder of Friday, Nov. 18 due to inclement weather. The West Michigan region is only halfway through a major lake-effect snow storm. The university will be canceling classes after 4 p.m....
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Winter Storm Warning extended through Sunday morning

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – On the heels of heavy snowfall Thursday and Friday, another batch of the white stuff is expected to roll in Saturday. The National Weather Service has extended their Winter Storm Warning for West Michigan, anticipating another six inches to 12 inches of snow by Sunday morning.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Snow or no? The last 10 winters in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan winters are usually marked by plenty of snow but also plenty of unpredictability. Meteorologists often use averages to help compare how active or tame a winter has been, but it is rare for a season to stick close to average for everything.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend

Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan

A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Indiana Due to Heavy Lake-Effect Snow

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
