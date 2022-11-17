"This is a historic event and we're so excited, we're so proud, just so looking forward to the next steps," Gloria Morgan, tribe member for the Tejon Indian Tribe, said. Thursday, the Department of the Interior announced two decisions. One, the department approved 320 acres of land in Mettler for the Tejon Indian tribe. The department also approved a compact between the tribe and California that will govern class three gaming on the land.

