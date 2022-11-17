Brush fire erupts in Grantville amid dry, breezy conditions

The first strong Santa Ana winds of the season brought critical fire danger to San Diego County, including a brush fire that forced evacuations near Mission Valley Wednesday.

The fire broke out just after noon along northbound Interstate 15 between Friars Road and Aero Drive, amid dry and windy conditions. Officials say it scorched about half an acre of dry brush, before fighters stopped it from spreading after 1 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol says homes of at least six people nearby on Ambrosia Drive were evacuated. CHP says the Friars Road onramp to Northbound I-15 was closed down while first responders battled the fire, leaving traffic backed up for miles.

It's unclear what sparked the fire, but investigators believe a car's catalytic converter could have shot hot metal into the brush, setting it on fire.

No buildings have been damaged and no injuries have been reported, but some residents say they're still on edge.

Alex Weick says he saw the blaze rushing up the hillside towards his apartment.

"I was on my way home from work and I saw that," said Weick. "It was black smoke and it just started coming up and coming up. I saw the helicopters dumping water on it. I knew it was pretty bad. Good thing they stopped it."