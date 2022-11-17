NFL picks against the spread Week 11: Tennessee Titans upset Green Bay Packers

Our NFL picks against the spread are back for Week 11, focusing on some of the most-intriguing matchups on the slate.

Week 10 brought us some big surprises with the Minnesota Vikings taking out the Buffalo Bills on the road in thrilling fashion. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season on Monday night.

In this latest edition, we will focus on four games (listed below) that offer up NFL picks against the spread for Week 11 that are worth your while.

Game Time (ET) TV Tennessee Titans (+3.0) @ Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM (Thursday) Amazon Detroit Lions (+3.0) @ New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (+5.5) 8:20 PM NBC San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals (+8.5) 8:15 PM ESPN

NFL picks Week 11: Tennessee Titans win in Lambeau Field

Tennessee has won six of its past seven games . The only loss during that span was a 20-17 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 9. Said game saw the Titans control everything, only to lose in dramatic fashion.

The point? These Titans are playing absolutely tremendous football. That’s especially true on defense where Tennessee is yielding a mere 3.9 yards per attempt. This unit also ranks second in the NFL against the pass. Set to take on a struggling Packers offense, we fully expect Tennessee to control the narrative here. And with Derrick Henry doing his thing on the ground , that should be enough to come away with the “upset” road win.

Detroit Lions hand New York Giants upset loss

Winners of two consecutive after a losing six of their first seven, the Lions have been competitive this season. In fact, three of their losses have come by a combined 11 points. That included a 38-35 defeat at the hands of the one-loss Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 and narrowly falling to the Minnesota Vikings by four points in Week 3.

Despite the Giants finding themselves at 7-2 on the season, we’re not 100% sold on this team. All seven of their wins have come by one score, including a ho-hum performance in a 24-16 victory over the hapless Houston Texans last week .

New York relies a great deal on not turning the ball over. In fact, quarterback Daniel Jones just recently made some history by completing his sixth consecutive game without an interception . This streak could very well fall at home against the Lions Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles Chargers keep it close against the Chiefs

At 5-4 on the season, Los Angeles has a knack for losing close games. It was within one score against the San Francisco 49ers last week, losing by the final tally of 22-16 . Back in Week 2 against these very same Chiefs in Kansas City, Los Angeles fell by the score of 27-24 in a tightly-contested affair.

In fact, four of the past five games between these two division rivals have been settled by one score. The only exception being Los Angeles’ Week 17 win over the Chiefs back in 2020.

From an in-game perspective, star Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen and Mike Williams returned to practice in preparation for this “Sunday Night Football” contest. That will help Justin Herbert out big time as Los Angeles looks to bounce back after last week’s loss. While the Chiefs might very well win this one, it’s going to be close.

Arizona Cardinals give the San Francisco 49ers a scare

To say that the 49ers are a vastly superior team at this point in the season would be an understatement. With that said, they have had their issues against Arizona recently. That includes Kyle Shanahan’s squad losing three of their past for to the division rivals while being swept last season.

The status of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray remains up in the air. Though, Colt McCoy led Arizona to a win in his stead against the Los Angeles Rams a week ago. He’s had his success against the 49ers, too.

This is one of the NFL picks we’re most confident in despite the 49ers likely having a home-field advantage in Mexico City come Monday night. And while San Francisco will likely win this game, it won’t be going away.

