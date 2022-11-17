ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Freshman Brice Sensabaugh leads Ohio State to easy win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAr3v_0jDgxxCb00

Freshman Brice Sensabaugh had a career-high 20 points off the bench and Zed Key recorded his third straight double-double when host Ohio State defeated Eastern Illinois 65-43 in Columbus on Tuesday.

Sensabaugh scored 13 points in the first half after scoring 17 and 14 points, respectively, in his first two games for the Buckeyes (3-0).

Key had 10 points and 14 rebounds and Isaac Likekele grabbed 10 rebounds.

Yaakema Rose Jr. led the Panthers (0-4) with 17 points.

Key’s dunk capped a 15-2 run for a 41-25 lead with 12:43 left and the Buckeyes stretched their edge to 25 at 57-32 for their biggest lead with just under six minutes remaining.

Ohio State led 26-20 after a strange first half that had major momentum swings, cold shooting and a duel between Sensabaugh and Rose.

It took Eastern Illinois nearly six minutes to score their first points but the Panthers trailed only 4-2 because each team made one of their first eight shots.

The Buckeyes would run off 14 points in a row for a 21-5 advantage with Sensabaugh and Tanner Holden combining for all of the Ohio State points. Sensabaugh had 10 of them, including a stretch of seven straight to make it 15-5.

Holden, who started the run with a free throw, then canned a trey to make it 18-5 before Sensabaugh drained another triple.

The Panthers would not go away and Rose, who had nine points in the first half, sunk made a field goal and consecutive 3-pointers and suddenly it was 21-13. Eastern Illinois would later pull to within 23-20 but Sensabaugh’s triple with 1:33 left were the final points before the break.

The Buckeyes will head to Lahaina, Hawaii, for the Maui Invitational, opening Monday against No. 17 San Diego State with a possibility of playing No. 14 Arizona the next day.

Eastern Illinois hosts St. Mary of the Woods on Monday.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

No. 8 Ohio State takes care of Ohio University 86-56

When college athletics conversation in Ohio goes to Ohio State and Ohio University, it elicits memories of an angsty Bobcat on the football field and a dominant Buckeye. Another chapter entered the book Thursday night when the Buckeyes traveled to Athens to face the Bobcats. It was a vastly different result than Nov. 17, 2019, when the Bobcats shocked Buckeyes in Columbus. On this Nov. 17, Ohio State beat Ohio University 86-56.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to one-handed catch despite pass interference

It’s no secret to anyone who has watched college football so far this season that Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best wide receiver in the entire country. Harrison has made quite a few absolutely insane circus catches this season, including maybe his best one yet last week, and he Read more... The post CFB world reacts to one-handed catch despite pass interference appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High school football regional finals scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seven Central Ohio teams are still competing in the high school football playoffs with region titles on the line Friday. Two matchups include Central Ohio teams facing each other, including the Football Friday Nite Game of the Week featuring Gahanna against New Albany. The Lions beat the Eagles 38-24 in week […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying

Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Announces Football Ticket Prices for Six-Game Home Schedule in 2023

If you’re planning to attend Ohio State football games during the 2023 season, you can now determine just how much you’ll have to pay. Ohio State announced ticket prices for all six of its home football games for next season on Thursday as well as prices for its season ticket packages. Season ticket prices for the general public range from $398 in the cheapest seating zone to $944 in the most expensive seating zone, as Ohio State will continue to sell tickets for each game as six different price points based on seating locations.
COLUMBUS, OH
geauganews.com

Bates, Jurevicius sign national letters of intent

During a spirited signing ceremony on Wednesday morning attended by many relatives, coaches, teachers, and teammates in the O’Brien Center, seniors Brian Bates and Caroline Jurevicius declared their collegiate athletic intentions. Brian will run track for The Ohio State University Buckeyes, while Caroline will continue her volleyball career with...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Not 'Expecting' Star Player To Return

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered this season with lofty expectations, and rightfully so. During last January's Rose Bowl, he had 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately for Smith-Njigba, he hasn't been able to accomplish any goals that he set out for himself this season. That's...
COLUMBUS, OH
footballscoop.com

Tim Doup steps down after long run at Otterbein

After an 11-year run as the head coach of his alma mater, Otterbein (D-III - OH) head coach Tim Doup has decided time has come for a change. "I just feel it's time for a change…both for me and this program," Doup shared in the school's release of the news. "
WESTERVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Girl’s Basketball Opening Night Scores

Girls high school basketball in our area tipped off tonight and we had three games on the schedule. Let’s look at the score from the first game of the early window between West Muskingum and Dover. WEST MUSKINGUM 44 Dover 23. The Tornadoes got into the win column and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State University enrollment reaches number not seen in years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest university in Ohio is facing an identity issue: It’s getting smaller. Ohio State University’s total student enrollment is the lowest it has been since 2016, according to the university’s enrollment reports from the past decade. In other metrics, too, the university is coming up short of recent years’ record-breaking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tommy's Diner ranked No. 1 diner in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Out of all the diners in the entire state of Ohio, one has been ranked No. 1 through Google reviews. Mindy Drayer talks with the owner of Tommy's Diner in Columbus to get his reaction. They also discuss the diner's most popular dish, its oldest recipe...
OHIO STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

85K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy