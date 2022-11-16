Man, 41, arrested in fatal shooting of man in Del Cerro

A 41-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with the fatal shooting last month of another man found on a street in Del Cerro, San Diego police said Wednesday.

Alejandro Madrid was arrested on suspicion of murder in the killing of 47-year-old Walter Bailey, who was found on Adobe Falls Road and died on the way to a hospital.

Bailey suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

Both men were described as homeless.

Police responded to a call shortly before 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 16, asking for a welfare check on a man down in the road. Residents in the area reported hearing a gunshot, police said.

Paramedics worked on the injured man, but Bailey died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Homicide detectives collected evidence, checked the area for surveillance video and attempted to locate witnesses, police said. During the investigation, investigators identified Madrid as the suspect in the case.

Police contacted him last week near the intersection of Rosecrans and Hancock streets. They said he had a concealed 9mm handgun and a controlled substance. They arrested him.

On Tuesday, homicide detectives booked him into county jail on suspicion of murder in connection with Bailey's death. Police did not say what additional evidence allegedly linked Madrid to the killing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .