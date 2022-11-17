Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
Unemployment rate in Delaware remains unchanged in October
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October. Last month Delaware’s unemployment rate was 4.3% which is the same as in September, but in the last year it’s down from 4.9%. The unemployment rate is still higher than the national number, which was at 3.7% last...
Hog wild: Delaware warns of 'significant increase' of stray pigs
DOVER, Del. (CBS) -- The hogs are running wild, and they could be putting people in danger, Delaware's Department of Agriculture says.Recently, the state has been experiencing a "significant increase" of loose potbellied pigs running through residential and rural areas, according to a statement issued Thursday.The issue? People adopting "teacup pigs," micro pigs, pocket pigs, or mini pigs, without realizing what they'll grow into: a hard-to-handle, tough-to-contain hog that could weigh up to 200 pounds and live for 15 to 20 years.Since 2016, the state has seen a spike in hogs roaming around, in part due to "the unimpeded pipeline...
Six Reasons to Move to Delaware
Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
WMDT.com
Emergency Rural Health Care Grants awarded to Del., Md. facilities
DOVER, Del. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that nearly $1.1 million in Emergency Rural Health Care grants is being awarded to healthcare facilities in Delaware and Maryland on National Rural Health Day, which is today. We’re told the Biden-Harris Administration is making this Emergency Rural Health...
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike lanes that use curbs, planters, parked […]
wilmtoday.com
Delaware Chosen for $40 Million Expansion from Global Water Technologies Leader Solenis
Increased demand for Solenis’ sustainability-focused products and services is driving growth in Wilmington. Wilmington is the hometown of Solenis and will now serve as the location of a massive $40 million research and development expansion. Solenis is planning to build a 100,000 square-foot building for research and development operations...
Pension audit reports cite problems in Pennsylvania's Northampton, Delaware counties
(The Center Square) – Recent audits by the Pennsylvania auditor general flagged some pension issues in the commonwealth, noting overpayments in state aid along with one borough slipping into moderate distress in its pension funding levels. The auditor noted problems in Forks Township, Northampton County, for misreporting pension data....
Gov. Wolf vetoes bike lane bill due to prosecutor appointment stipulation
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Gov. Wolf has vetoed House Bill 140, which could have allowed townships and municipalities to construct bike lanes. The bill was vetoed on Thursday, Nov. 17. The bill was championed by Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) for the past six years. “The governor’s veto today leaves in place PennDOT’s antiquated regulations and […]
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware’s jobless rate remains steady at 4.3%
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in October 4.3%, unchanged from September 2022., the Delaware Department of Labor reported. There were 21,700 unemployed Delawareans in October compared to 24,300 in October 2021. The nation’s unemployment rate was 3.7% in October, up from 3.5% in September 2022. In October 2021, the US unemployment rate was 4.6%, while Delaware’s rate was 4.9%.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Gas prices decline with Delaware now below national average
Gas prices continued to drop with the approach of the busy Thanksgiving travel weekend. AAA reported Friday that that the price at the pump in Delaware has dropped more than cents a gallon during the past week. That’s still a few pennies higher than a month ago and about 40...
WGMD Radio
Updated Recycling Information from DNREC
Have you ever had questions about what and where to recycle? If you live in Delaware, check out DNREC’s updated online resource to help you determine what is acceptable in terms of how you manage trash. The resource includes pictures of more than 375 common items and lets you know how and where you can properly and most efficiently handle those materials. The tool also allows you to search for an item by name. DNREC relaunched the improved resource yesterday.
State commission probes law on bicycle DWIs
Competing precedent makes it unclear whether drunk bicycling is against the law, with electrified pedaled vehicles causing more confusion. The post State commission probes law on bicycle DWIs appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
$300 payment coming from the state of Delaware
money in handPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons) If you aren't aware, if you filed a tax return in either 2021 or 2020 you likely have a $300 check coming from the state of Delaware. (source)
fox29.com
Delaware warns of 'significant increase' in potbellied pig roaming freely in neighborhoods, rural areas
The Delaware Department of Agriculture warned of a "significant increase" in potbellied pigs running at-large in neighborhoods and rural areas. Officials believe most of the pigs started out as pets when owners mistakenly thought they were '"tea cup pigs" that would stay small.
Cape Gazette
Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Bus of asylum seekers from Texas arrives in Philadelphia
The bus was carrying 28 passengers including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment.
WBOC
Delaware Holds Gun Buyback Events, As Second Amendment Group Sues State Seeking a Stop
GEORGETOWN, De. - In June, Governor John Carney signed Senate Bill 6 into law banning high capacity gun magazines. Now, the state is buying back high capacity magazines at three Delaware State Police Troop locations, including in Georgetown. Jeff Hague with the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association has been opposed to...
A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner
When the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a lone Republican voted “no.” Although the historic measure passed 107-85 over the objections of Democrats, state Rep. Mike Puskaric, R-Allegheny, broke ranks and voted against the action, which he said he believed would set a disastrous precedent for […] The post A lone Republican voted against impeaching Philly DA Larry Krasner appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Pennsylvania lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, largely along party lines.
