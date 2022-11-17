Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wall in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a wall Friday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at about 2:23 a.m. near Hualapai and W. Charleston Boulevard. Police say a motorcycle crashed into a...
Family Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On U.S. 95 (Las Vegas, NV)
Nevada State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a family. The crash happened on US 95 near Mile Marker 18 around 5:50 a.m. According to the police, a white-colored Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 95 when it crossed the center line towards a silver-colored Ram driving south. The silver truck swerved before the collision. The white Ram caught fire, killing all the occupants.
8newsnow.com
Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
8newsnow.com
Man rescued from burning home in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped inside a burning home in the northeast valley. Firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a house fire near 2258 Colebrook Street around 3:15 on Saturday. According to Clark County Fire...
Shooting investigation shuts down central Las Vegas valley intersection
Police are investigating a shooting in the central Las Vegas valley. It happened on Friday just after 3 p.m. near Charleston and Valley View boulevards.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police Department, a motorcycle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened near Hualapai and W. Charleston Boulevard at around 2:23 a.m. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a motorcycle crashed into a cinder block wall. The motorcyclist suffered significant injuries...
8newsnow.com
Pick-up collides with semi-truck in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A collision between a pick-up truck and a flatbed semi-truck has left one person in critical condition. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Friday near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Marion Drive, south of Sunrise Manor. According to Metro police, the crash occurred as...
8newsnow.com
Fire breaks out in building on Paradise Rd.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire that broke out in a building on Paradise Road Friday near E. St. Louis Avenue Friday morning. The fire was reported before 7 a.m. It was quickly put out when fire crews arrived.
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Charleston, Hualapai
A motorcyclist was killed in an overnight crash near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way.
Wrong-way driver alerts approved for I-15 and US 95
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) Board of Directors has approved installing several wrong-way driver detection systems here in the Las Vegas valley and in Carson City.
NDOT to alert drivers of new overpass in the northeast side of Las Vegas
The new overpass will be critical for drivers it's expected to speed up travel times and reduce congestion in the area Thursday.
Fox5 KVVU
Squatters cause more issues for residents of downtown Las Vegas townhomes in massive June fire
Changes coming to Historic Commercial Center to help bars, restaurants move in. Some Nevada hospitals seeing record volumes for pediatric patients as respiratory illnesses spread. A Las Vegas man was sentenced in court Wednesday for the death of his 14-year-old son. Las Vegas meat distributors battle bird flu, inflation ahead...
Small plane, helicopter collide at North Las Vegas Airport
A helicopter and a small plane collided Friday at the North Las Vegas Airport, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Man rescued from house fire in Clark County
The North Las Vegas Fire Department and the Clark County Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2258 Colebrook Street on Saturday at 3:14 p.m.
8newsnow.com
Burglars caught on camera in Summerlin home cause fear among neighbors
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Bostin Shin didn’t think he’d ever deal with a burglary in his quiet Summerlin neighborhood. On Wednesday evening, however, his family’s sense of security was shattered. “I was working and then my wife, after work, she was driving home. It just popped up...
8newsnow.com
Nevada’s largest public works project forces move, struggles for church next to I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Church located off I-15, nearly buried underneath the highway during Nevada’s largest and most expensive public works project, blames the construction for a lacking number of attendees. Now, the church is moving locations, but it doesn’t have enough money to mirror everything that the...
Plane hits helicopter in North Las Vegas; no injuries reported
Authorities will investigate after a Cessna 172 struck a helicopter during landing at North Las Vegas Airport on Friday morning.
Las Vegas police investigate shooting near West Charleston and South Valley View
Las Vegas police say the victim transported themselves to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck.
4 killed in fiery crash along Southern Nevada highway, police say
Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that left four people dead over the weekend along a Southern Nevada highway. It happened on Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 95, near mile marker 18 in Esmerelda County, which is one mile south of Tonopah.
Stolen property worth 'hundreds of thousands' seized in bust of Las Vegas fencing operation
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators in Las Vegas seized "enough stolen property to full a 30-foot moving truck" in a recent bust of a suspected fencing operation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Three men were arrested on suspicion of participating in organized retail theft and buying/possessing...
