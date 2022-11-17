ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wall in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a wall Friday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash occurred at about 2:23 a.m. near Hualapai and W. Charleston Boulevard. Police say a motorcycle crashed into a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Family Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On U.S. 95 (Las Vegas, NV)

Nevada State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a family. The crash happened on US 95 near Mile Marker 18 around 5:50 a.m. According to the police, a white-colored Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 95 when it crossed the center line towards a silver-colored Ram driving south. The silver truck swerved before the collision. The white Ram caught fire, killing all the occupants.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Man rescued from burning home in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped inside a burning home in the northeast valley. Firefighters from the Clark County Fire Department and North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a house fire near 2258 Colebrook Street around 3:15 on Saturday. According to Clark County Fire...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Pick-up collides with semi-truck in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A collision between a pick-up truck and a flatbed semi-truck has left one person in critical condition. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Friday near East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Marion Drive, south of Sunrise Manor. According to Metro police, the crash occurred as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Fire breaks out in building on Paradise Rd.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire that broke out in a building on Paradise Road Friday near E. St. Louis Avenue Friday morning. The fire was reported before 7 a.m. It was quickly put out when fire crews arrived.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy