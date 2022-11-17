Nevada State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that killed a family. The crash happened on US 95 near Mile Marker 18 around 5:50 a.m. According to the police, a white-colored Ram pickup truck was traveling north on US 95 when it crossed the center line towards a silver-colored Ram driving south. The silver truck swerved before the collision. The white Ram caught fire, killing all the occupants.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 17 HOURS AGO