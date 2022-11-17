NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in a Bronx apartment building say they are living in horrific conditions, but they're hoping strength in numbers will bring changes.CBS2's Nick Caloway reports the building in the Mount Hope neighborhood has a long history of hazardous conditions.Outside of 124 East 176th St., tenants rallied in the cold for better living conditions."With rats, mold, mice, cockroaches, no hot water, no heat -- is that what you call good conditions in the western world?" tenant Corine Ombongo Golden said.Golden invited CBS2 into her chilly fourth floor apartment, which she says, even on a cold...

