Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pix11.com
Day of Thanksgiving for migrant families at The Met
Thanksgiving is a holiday when we express our thankfulness for everything we have, but it may also be a time when we help others who are less fortunate. It was a day of volunteering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Day of Thanksgiving for migrant families at The Met. Thanksgiving...
pix11.com
Threat to NY Jewish community mitigated by MTA PD: officials
A threat to the Jewish community throughout New York City was thwarted by the FBI NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force, NYPD Counterterrorism and Intelligence Bureau investigators while working with their law enforcement counterparts Friday, according to NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell. Threat to NY Jewish community mitigated by MTA...
pix11.com
'It’s a celebration of New York' in gingerbread houses
They are innovative and beautiful creations by amateur and professional bakers competing in the exhibit Gingerbread NYC, the great borough bake-off here at the Museum of the city of New York. ‘It’s a celebration of New York’ in gingerbread houses. They are innovative and beautiful creations by amateur...
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
retailleader.com
Primark Expands in U.S., Opening 3 NYC Locations
Primark is opening three new locations in New York City. The first store opened Nov. 17 and the two others will open in December. The Dublin-based fast-fashion retailer is poised to open 60 stores in the U.S. by 2026. Primark is poised to continue its expansion in the U.S. and...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1921 Atlantic Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1921 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Developed by Thorobird Companies and designed by GF55 Partners, the structure yields 236 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 199 units for residents at 30 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,218 to $132,400.
A Long Island village is prepping for months without internet. Is NYC ready, too?
A Nassau County village laid out a contingency plan earlier this year in case the internet ever goes out for months. The village of Lynbrook recently released an 11-page plan detailing how the government and essential services could run without broadband. [ more › ]
pix11.com
Street co-named after 36 year FDNY veteran
BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — James “Big Jim” Corcoran was a 36-year FDNY veteran and a charter member of the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drum. On Saturday, he was honored in Bayside, Queens, in a street co-naming ceremony. Corcoran died in 1995 on St. Patrick’s Day after...
fox5ny.com
NYC stores & restaurants going viral
A number of New York businesses are basking in the shine of going viral on social media. But what does that mean for business? FOX 5 NY visits an Upper East Side restaurant to see how things changed.
pix11.com
New York City releases 2022 edition of neighborhood map
A new map of the five boroughs is offering a look at New York City like never before. New York City releases 2022 edition of neighborhood …. A new map of the five boroughs is offering a look at New York City like never before. Family seeks answers in death...
pix11.com
Bronx nonprofit helping address food insecurity in community
For nearly 50 years, the Kingsbridge Heights Community Center in the Bronx has served as a safe haven where the community can socialize, learn and grow. Now, the center hopes that through support from the community and donations they can continue fulfilling their mission. Bronx nonprofit helping address food insecurity...
Can You Afford to Live in New York City? Here's How to Find Out
Living in New York City can be extraordinarily expensive, but it doesn't have to be.
pix11.com
NY moms on a mission to bring holiday joy to underprivileged students
The Sugarplum Sled works to fulfill the wish list of families living in temporary housing who otherwise could not afford to give or get a gift this year. The Sled is hoping you can help with its mission. NY moms on a mission to bring holiday joy to underprivileged …
pix11.com
Only Make Believe holds annual gala
Only Make Believe is an interactive theater program that provides joy, inspiration, and empowerment to children with medically fragile conditions and disabilities. Only Make Believe is an interactive theater program that provides joy, inspiration, and empowerment to children with medically fragile conditions and disabilities. Adult sex assault victims can now...
Tenants rally at Bronx building with 131 open violations
NEW YORK -- A group of tenants in a Bronx apartment building say they are living in horrific conditions, but they're hoping strength in numbers will bring changes.CBS2's Nick Caloway reports the building in the Mount Hope neighborhood has a long history of hazardous conditions.Outside of 124 East 176th St., tenants rallied in the cold for better living conditions."With rats, mold, mice, cockroaches, no hot water, no heat -- is that what you call good conditions in the western world?" tenant Corine Ombongo Golden said.Golden invited CBS2 into her chilly fourth floor apartment, which she says, even on a cold...
Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price. Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations. All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley. The...
A new high school in NYC embraces a mix of in-person and virtual learning
Starting freshman year this September at Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School, River Wedding felt overwhelmed by its hulking campus with more than 3,500 other students.The 15-year-old quickly sought advice from their middle school guidance counselor. Within days, they transferred to a city-run program called A School Without Walls, joining its inaugural class of 55 ninth graders.“There was like nine people in the class,” said River, who uses they/them pronouns. “I...
pix11.com
New law raises punishment for stealing packages
This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates. Push grows in New York to end mandatory minimum sentencing. Advocates on Wednesday launched a statewide campaign to revamp sentencing laws and empower judges...
pix11.com
When should you get your Christmas tree, according to experts
The Christmas tree market looks a bit jollier this year after reported shortages in the last few holiday seasons. When should you get your Christmas tree, according …. The Christmas tree market looks a bit jollier this year after reported shortages in the last few holiday seasons. Frigid temps stick...
New York Post
The best festive Airbnb Experiences to do in NYC during the holidays
So you’ve decided to go to the Big Apple during the holidays. You’ve bought your airfare (or rented a car), chosen your lodging, made a few dinner reservations, maybe even bought Broadway tickets, and now you’re wondering what you should do during your stay in Manhattan during one of the most magical times of the year.
Comments / 0