WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Independence Station Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Independence Station Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Report of a head on crash in Brown County, with injuries
SARDINIA, Ohio — Report of a head on crash in Brown County, with injuries in the area of 10952 Martin-Alexander Road. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township
MILFORD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Greystone Lane in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Trenton Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Trenton Avenue in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash in Price Hill on Queen City
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash in Price Hill on Queen City at Sunset, no injuries, traffic is blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Assault with injuries reported on Walnut Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Assault with injuries reported on Walnut Street in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on the interstate in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on the interstate in Lockland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dry Fork Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Fox 19
3 people hospitalized after crash in Norwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a pole in Norwood Saturday morning. According to Norwood police the crash happened on Sherman Avenue and Victory Parkway around 2 a.m. One person went to the hospital in serious condition and the other two have...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Paradrome Street in Mount Adams
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Paradrome Street in Mount Adams. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on St Clair Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on St Clair Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following shooting in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — According to Cincinnati Police, one person is dead following a shooting on Saturday morning in Roselawn. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Glen Orchard Drive at 4:40 a.m. Saturday. Cincinnati Police said a 41-year-old man was shot multiple times and had died from his injuries...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Dana Avenue near Interstate 71 in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Dana Avenue near Interstate 71 in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on the Dixie Highway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on the Dixie Highway in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Police activity at Linn and Livingston streets after reports of shots fired in West End
CINCINNATI — Police activity at Linn and Livingston streets after reports of shots fired in West End. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Interstate 75 northbound near Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Report of a crash on Interstate 75 northbound near Fort Mitchell, SUV hit the wall, now sideways in a lane of traffic, unknown injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with entrapment on Lawrenceburg Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with entrapment on Lawrenceburg Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Swings Corner Point Isabel Road in Bethel
TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Swings Corner Point Isabel Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
