Marjory Stoneman Douglas Memorable Football Season Ends in Regional Semifinals
After one of the greatest years in Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ football history, their season ended in the second round of the postseason on Friday. The Eagles fell to top-seeded Palm Beach Central High School 55-23, but not before winning seven games in the regular season and recording their first postseason win since 2007 against Santaluces High School.
fnu.edu
FNU racks up another win, trounces the University of Fort Lauderdale
LAUDERHILL, Fla. ( Nov. 18, 2022) – Following two tough losses, the Florida National University women’s basketball team conquered a much need win while on the road University of Fort Lauderdale. This 97-65 victory marks just the second win of the year for the Conquistadors. As they have fallen to Warner University, Philander Smith College and Florida Memorial. Lauderdale now stands at 0-3 on the season falling to Ave Maria University and Edward Waters College in their opening contest in the 2022 season.
High school football: St. Thomas Aquinas wipes out Atlantic in regional matchup
FORT LAUDERDALE — The St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders advanced to the 3M regional final after their dominant 63-14 win Friday over the Atlantic Eagles. Undefeated Aquinas (11-0) allowed just two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. The Raiders have not allowed opponents to score more than 14 points in their...
State Champion Grace Derstine of Coral Springs Charter Makes College Pick
Coral Springs Charter infielder Grace Derstine officially announced she will attend Warner University in Lake Wales. Destine becomes the second player from the Panthers to commit after Bella Bertorelli announced she would be playing at Rollins college. “The coach at Warner showed lots of interest in me, and when I...
Miami Central survives scare, rallies past Northwestern, 34-30
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA -- Miami-Dade County’s biggest rivalry game lived up to the hype on Friday night. It also almost produced one of the biggest upsets in the country. Miami Northwestern gave Miami Central all it could handle. But in the end, nationally-ranked Central found a way and prevailed, ...
Miami Central's Keyone Jenkins commits to Auburn
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Shortly after Miami Central won a heartstopper against Miami Northwestern on Friday night, Rockets quarterback Keyone Jenkins was asked about his recruiting process. Specifically, he was asked about Auburn University. The Rockets’ left-handed throwing senior signal caller ...
Fort Lauderdale, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Atlantic Community High School football team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on November 18, 2022, 15:45:00.
wflx.com
Cristobal: Unhappy parents ‘very free and welcome to come and pick up their son’
Mario Cristobal isn’t afraid to part ways with disgruntled players – or their parents. The first-year Miami head coach was candid when asked Wednesday about the parents of two players who recently made disparaging comments on Twitter about Cristobal's assistant coaches. "I'm a parent myself and I think...
A new day for Broward school board requires a new chairman | Editorial
Ron DeSantis had a resounding re-election victory as governor. But he should no longer be de facto chairman of the Broward County School Board, where his five appointees, accountable to him and not voters, have controlled the agenda since August. The governor’s School Board stand-in has been Torey Alston, one of five DeSantis appointees. After Tuesday, Alston will be the last one standing. The ...
Palm Beach man goes home a millionaire from winning lottery ticket
A Florida man who tried his luck playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game cashed out a $1 million prize, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.
Metrorail extension could take you to Hard Rock Stadium soon
Hard Rock Stadium could become a lot less congested before and after games if a new northern corridor Metrorail project extends into Dade County. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County released to the media that they have approved development on on plan to extend the Metrorail into Dade County. The rail could take riders to Hard Rock Stadium.
Capt. Lee reveals all (almost): ‘Below Deck’ stars to gather for Season 10 premiere party in Fort Lauderdale on Monday
The hit Bravo TV series about the frisky lives of yachties, “Below Deck,” has been one of the network’s most popular shows since it first sailed out of Fort Lauderdale a decade ago. With Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Below Deck,” the man at the helm of the series, longtime Fort Lauderdale resident Capt. Lee Rosbach, will be one of the longest-serving captains in television history, alongside ...
bocaratontribune.com
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward
It’s been one week since the general election. The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (PAC) had 14 endorsements in the election. I am pleased to announce that under the leadership of the Chair, Maureen Jaeger, the PAC was successful in 12 races!. Congratulations to Governor Ron...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach elementary school students unearth time capsule
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Golden Grove Elementary School celebrated its silver anniversary on Wednesday. During a special ceremony, school leaders gathered with students and faculty, revealing a 25-year-old time capsule with treasures from previous students. A moment of joy: News We Love. All four former principals and the...
‘A new era for downtown Boca’: Mizner Park Cultural Center changes its name & vibe
The Studio at Mizner Park is rebranding and reaching for new heights. The performance space in downtown Boca Raton — known in the past few years as the Mizner Park Cultural Center — is making a bid to be a buzzier venue with more elevated service when it relaunches on Dec. 16 with an open house. Also, Potions in Motion has signed on as the on-site caterer and will produce the bar program. ...
Even in heavily blue Broward, DeSantis’s results gave Republicans reason to cheer and Democrats cause for alarm
Looking at a map of Florida election results, Broward County looks like a blue oasis for Democrats in the Republican red state of Florida. But a closer look at the 2022 midterm elections shows it’s somewhat of a mirage — and an ominous sign for any Democrat who thinks their party has a shot at winning statewide elections in the foreseeable future. Broward is one of only five Florida counties, ...
Sylvia Poitier funeral expected to draw who’s who of political leaders, past and present
The outspoken child who worked the field picking beans and peppers went on to blaze a trail in the world of local politics, making history as Broward’s first Black county commissioner. Sylvia Poitier, a Deerfield Beach native and former mayor of the city, will be laid to rest Friday after a 5 p.m. funeral on Thursday. Thursday’s ceremony is expected to draw a who’s who of political leaders to ...
Florida ‘Monopoly’ man wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket
A Florida man won his own game of Monopoly after getting a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.
galencollege.edu
Pembroke Pines Receives Programmatic Accreditation by ACEN for the ADN Program
Galen College of Nursing is proud to announce the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) has granted initial accreditation to its Associate Degree in Nursing program at the Miami Campus in Pembroke Pines. ACEN programmatic accreditation is specific to nursing and affirms that the program is committed to quality...
Body found in canal at 'Boca Bridges' community in West Boca Raton
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a canal at the Boca Bridges community Wednesday.
