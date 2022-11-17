Protests against human rights abuses in Iran and Qatar were held in London on Saturday, 19 November, before the start of the World Cup the following day.Iranian women played football in front of the Houses of Parliament in a demonstration against the country's regime, accompanied in solidarity by Made in Chelsea star Mark-Francis Vandelli.In Mayfair, protesters gathered outside the Qatari embassy, joined by LGBT+ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, to demonstrate against the country's treatment of migrant workers and LGBT+ people.“Boycott the World Cup. Don’t watch it, don’t support it,” Mr Tatchell said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Protests rage in small towns and cities across IranIran: Protesters set fire to ancestral home of Ayatollah KhomeiniJames Cleverly warns nuclear threat from Iran 'more advanced than ever before'

