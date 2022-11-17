Read full article on original website
MasterCard, HSBC, Wells Fargo join forces for regulated digital asset settlement platform proof-of-concept trial
Along with some of its United States Banking peers, MasterCard (NASDAQ: MA) is expanding its poison chalice tentacles further into the digital asset space with its participation in a new proof-of-concept (PoC) project aimed at creating a regulated digital asset settlement platform. Announced on Tuesday, the PoC is a joint...
Stiff regulation comes to India’s digital asset ecosystem following FTX’s collapse
The collapse of Terra back in May sparked heated discussions over the nature of regulations for India’s virtual asset industry, but FTX’s implosion appears to have sealed the fate of the sector. Industry participants are now bracing themselves for even tighter regulations from the relevant agencies, and areas...
Genesis suspends withdrawals amid digital currency industry meltdown
Another domino has officially fallen in the digital currency crash sparked by FTX earlier this month. Confirming rumors that began earlier this week, Genesis Global Capital has suspended withdrawals. It’s the latest digital currency lending program to do so since Celsius Network, Voyager Digital, and others filed for bankruptcy in early 2022.
Philippines central bank warns of risks associated with digital assets amid FTX’s implosion
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has seized the opportunity of FTX’s collapse to draw attention to the risks involved in investing in digital assets. In a conversation with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, BSP Governor Felipe Medalla confirmed his earlier stance on virtual currencies, stating that they pose significant risks to investors.
Telangana gov’t partners with Reserve Bank of India for Web3.0 regulatory sandbox
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for IT at Telangana, has announced an association with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the Web 3.0 Regulatory Sandbox at the Game Developers Conference. “Telangana’s Principal Secretary IT at India Game Developer Conference with great pleasure announced the partnership with the Reserve Bank of...
US securities regulator sets new enforcement penalties record at $6.4B in 2022
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) set a new record in the fiscal year 2022, filing 760 enforcement actions and amassing $6.4 billion in penalties and remedies. In its announcement, the regulator revealed that of the 760, 462 were standalone actions, a 6.5% increase over the previous year. It also filed 169 follow-on administrative actions against individuals based on civil injunctions and criminal convictions, seeking to bar or suspend them from the securities markets.
California’s attorney general issues guidance for residents looking to invest in digital assets
As the wider digital asset roils under the news of the collapse of high-ranking projects, California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta has released guiding principles for newbie investors. The state’s Department of Justice (DoJ) launched a webpage dedicated to all classes of digital assets designed to guide residents considering putting...
‘We’re probably number one globally in blockchain’: Inside the Philippine Fintech Festival
The Philippines has become a global epicenter of blockchain and digital asset adoption, and during the recent Philippine Fintech Festival, leaders from Web3, fintech, and the Bitcoin industry delved into how the country can cement its place as a global blockchain hub. The Philippines is a global leader in blockchain...
The challenges of bringing the world on-chain at the ‘Blockchain in Business’ event
What services and efficiencies can blockchain deliver to businesses? That was the main question various academics and Bitcoin SV (BSV) entrepreneurs answered at today’s Blockchain in Business event in Sydney, Australia. The most important issues, presenters agreed, centered around keeping verifiable records on a permanent and trusted ledger—one that must have the ability to scale to meet the Big Data the world needs.
Binance’s Changpeng Zhao just a pirate sailing Nouriel Roubini’s ‘seven C’s of crypto’
Binance boss Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao says he doesn’t care that famed economist Nouriel Roubini publicly called him “a walking time-bomb” who “should not be allowed to operate” his digital asset exchange. Speaking on a panel at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week confab on...
Big Blockers Bharat Citadel (B3C) enters partnership with Peak Blockchain
Blockchain technology is a hot topic right now, and BSV’s announcement that (B3C) from India has partnered with Peak Blockchain is only adding fuel to the fire. INDIA, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Big Blockers Bharat Citadel (B3C) and Peak Blockchain are partnering to study how blockchain technology can be used in India specifically. By doing this they want to be able to market the obvious strengths of the BSV blockchain to developers and users.
Philippines: Securities regulator revokes Astrazion’s corporate registration due to fraud charges
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a directive for the cancellation of the registrations of Astrazion Noble Task Community Foundation and Astrazion Global Holdings Philippines Inc. for offering unlicensed securities offerings. According to the securities regulator, the entities in question crossed the line “for soliciting investments from...
ASIC firm Canaan’s Q3 income plummets 90%
Chinese block reward mining and ASIC developer Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) recorded a 90% dip in its income in the third quarter of the year as the industry struggles in the bear market. In its recently-published earnings call, the Chinese firm revealed that it generated RMB978.2 million (US$137.5 million) in...
US prosecutors seek 12-month probation for BitMEX employee
United States prosecutors are asking the court to sentence former BitMEX employee Greg Dwyer to 12 months probation for wilfully failing to establish, implement and maintain an anti-money laundering (AML) program at the cryptocurrency exchange. Dwyer had asked that the court recognize his time already served by refusing to sentence...
