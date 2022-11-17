The Southcoast Neediest Families Prize-a-Palooza will be held on Sunday, December 4th. 12p-8p at Whaler Inn and Suites 500 Hathaway Road New Bedford. Stop by for an all day, family friendly, free admission, prize raffle event. All food and prizes are donated by local (and some national) companies. There will be over 250 prizes to raffle off throughout the day every hour, as well as the “Big Prize raffle” that goes on all day. Some of the “Big Prizes” include a week long Maine House Rental, A book of scratch tickets valued at $500 , an Ipad with a keyboard case and wireless mouse, a Meta-Quest Virtual Reality headset, A Michael Kors Handbag, a Nintendo Switch video game system, Red Sox tickets, Celtics tickets, An overnight stay at Bayside Resort, a suit from Professional Image, Avalon Spa treatments, unique liquor items such as a 19 Crimes Snoop Dog cooler and wine, a Tito’s ugly sweater set and much more.

