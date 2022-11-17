ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newbedfordguide.com

Southcoast Neediest Families Prize-a-Palooza Returns on Sunday Dec. 4th in New Bedford

The Southcoast Neediest Families Prize-a-Palooza will be held on Sunday, December 4th. 12p-8p at Whaler Inn and Suites 500 Hathaway Road New Bedford. Stop by for an all day, family friendly, free admission, prize raffle event. All food and prizes are donated by local (and some national) companies. There will be over 250 prizes to raffle off throughout the day every hour, as well as the “Big Prize raffle” that goes on all day. Some of the “Big Prizes” include a week long Maine House Rental, A book of scratch tickets valued at $500 , an Ipad with a keyboard case and wireless mouse, a Meta-Quest Virtual Reality headset, A Michael Kors Handbag, a Nintendo Switch video game system, Red Sox tickets, Celtics tickets, An overnight stay at Bayside Resort, a suit from Professional Image, Avalon Spa treatments, unique liquor items such as a 19 Crimes Snoop Dog cooler and wine, a Tito’s ugly sweater set and much more.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
caughtindot.com

History Lesson – Cocoanut Grove Fire

80 years ago, the deadliest nightclub fire in US history took place in Boston. 492 people were killed in 15 minutes by a raging inferno. The Cocoanut Grove – a supper club, located on 17 Piedmont Street, near Park Square – caught fire on November 28, 1942. This place was a fire trap. According to the Business Insider, it was filled to over twice its capacity. Doors were locked to stop patrons from bolting on their bills. The walls and decor were filled highly flammable materials. It was the perfect storm but for a massive and deadly fire and here’s how it happened.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
Pawtucket Times

City residents get prized heirlooms appraised

PAWTUCKET – One day in 1995, Brenda Gagnon decided it was time her growing family had another dresser, so she went to a yard sale and purchased one, she said, for about $15. After taking it home and cleaning it, she discovered under one of the drawer’s liners what appeared to be an official document. It was very old, and she thought it to be a certificate offering gratitude to a Rhode Island soldier, Dennis Heaney, for his military service during the Civil War.
PAWTUCKET, RI
WBUR

What's open and what's closed on Thanksgiving in Mass.

Let's face it, there's not much to do outside of the home on Thanksgiving. And for most folks, that's a feature of the day, not a bug. We hope you have a wonderful and restful day, however you choose to spend your time. And if you need help this Thanksgiving...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey Finally Returning Home to New Bedford

New Bedford’s historic Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey is coming home. The vessel underwent a seven-year complete restoration in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, thanks to state support secured by Senator Mark Montigny and Representative Antonio Cabral, philanthropists Robert Hildreth and the late H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, and the Schooner Ernestina-Morrissey Association. The...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Wareham firefighters battle three-alarm fire

WAREHAM – Firefighters were called to the scene of a three-alarm fire in Wareham late Saturday morning. The fire was reported in a large 2 1/2 story house at 426 Main Street. Part of the building reportedly collapsed during the fire. A Bourne engine covered the Onset fire station while their crews responded mutual aid to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Douglas Mendes, 71

Douglas A. Mendes, Sr., 71, of West Wareham, died Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham. He was the husband of Sandra (Barboza) Mendes with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Mr. Mendes was born in Wareham on May 28, 1951, to the late Frank Mendes and...
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Fall River 11-Year-Old Hopes to Make Season Bright for Animals in Need

While some children are busy writing their holiday wish list for themselves, one Fall River child is busy writing a donation list for a local animal shelter. 11-year-old Leah Medeiros is on a mission to collect as many donations as possible to bring to Forever Paws Animal Shelter in Fall River, to ensure that every animal there feels loved this holiday season.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Vandalism already strikes Fall River’s Winter Wonderland, organizer asks public for help

It didn’t take long for vandals to strike as organizers begin to prepare Kennedy Park for Winter Wonderland. One of the Winter Wonderland organizers, Roxanne Longstone, took to social media this morning to show what some feared when this project was announced. Strings of lights were cut down along with paint that doesn’t belong on parts of the Kennedy Park overlook.
FALL RIVER, MA
theweektoday.com

Rosebrook Place welcomes Southcoast Dental

Local officials, the A.D. Makepeace Company, and the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new full-service dental practice at Rosebrook Place Thursday, 11.17. Southcoast Dental, office of Dr. James Kiehl, brings state-of-the-art dental care to Wareham. “At Southcoast Dental, same-day dental procedures that once...
WAREHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen

The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
DARTMOUTH, MA

