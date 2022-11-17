Read full article on original website
The path looks uncertain for Democrats after losing the Georgia governorship again
Democrat Abrams ran for governor 4 years ago but narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp. This year, she lost by a larger margin. Analysts are uncertain whether it was her message or political party.
Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time
SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s...
Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’
At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Officials: Georgia audit confirms secretary of state winner
ATLANTA (AP) — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia’s recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger’s victory, state election officials said. The audit — required by state law — turned up a small difference in votes from the machine count used during the election, but the difference was well within the expected margin of error, the Secretary of State’s office announced Friday. “This audit shows that our system works and that our county election officials conducted a secure, accurate election,” Raffensperger said in a statement. The audit follows a law passed in 2019, not from any concerns about the integrity of the state’s election results. An audit is required for general elections in even-numbered years on a race selected by the secretary of state. It must be completed before the election results are certified.
FOX 5 visits Ga. campaigns for both U.S. Senate hopefuls ahead of runoff
Gov. Brian Kemp joined Herschel Walker for the first time to help him campaign on Saturday. Meanwhile, Sen. Warnock rallied up supporters to help him canvass in Sandy Springs.
Judge weighs Saturday voting legality in Ga. runoff election
ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge is weighing whether Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which would be the only possibility for Saturday voting before next month's Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock's campaign,...
Walker enlists Kemp's help winning split-ticket voters, Warnock says he’s ready to ‘do it again’
ATLANTA - With a week before early voting begins in some counties, the two candidates fighting for a win in Georgia’s senate runoff hit the ground running Saturday. For the first time, Gov. Brian Kemp joined Republican Herschel Walker on stage. Kemp handily won his race against Republican Stacey...
Arkansas residents, politicians coming out on Respect for Marriage Act
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas politicians and residents are speaking out about the Respect for Marriage Act which would provide federal protections for marriage equality. A bipartisan group of 12 Republicans and 50 Democrats met Wednesday to vote on advancing the bill, which will need Senate and House approval...
Public memorial plans announced for former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston
ATLANTA - Public memorial plans were announced for former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, who died Wednesday after signaling he was dealing with a "health challenge." There will be a funeral service for the Blue Ridge Republican at Fannin County High School at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Two separate visitations are planned, one at 2 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Logan Funeral Home in Ellijay and another at 2 p.m. at Akins-Cobb Funeral Home in Blue Ridge.
Central Georgians share thoughts on Warnock's visit ahead of runoff
MACON, Ga. — Senator Raphael Warnock made his way around Central Georgia as he continued campaigning for the December runoff. He's hoping to win his first full term as senator against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. From Fort Valley to Warner Robins and Macon, Warnock stopped Thursday to talk to...
Local, state results from 2022 general election
Results in the 2022 general election in Henry County continued a theme from the most recent cycles, as the county is overwhelmingly Democratic at the polls even though Republicans prevailed in most of its legislative and statewide races. Two seats on the Henry County Board of Commissioners will not change,...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp testifies before grand jury investigating Donald Trump
ATLANTA - Around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Gov. Brian Kemp causally strolled to his awaiting SUV as if headed for a routine appointment. But there was nothing routine about his destination. Only a few hundred yards away, sits the Fulton County courthouse where Kemp is set to testify before a special purpose grand jury.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is considering a run for president
ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is laying the ground for a possible presidential campaign, even asformer President Donald Trump, a fellow Republican, is preparing to announce a 2024 run himself. First, Hutchinson plans to spend some time with his wife, Susan, and their six grandchildren when he...
Yes, Georgia did allow Saturday early voting during Senate runoff races
ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election is getting a lot of attention and is drawing scrutiny for its early voting timeline. It's the second time Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is in a runoff. He earned his seat in 2020 – winning his runoff race against GOP incumbent Kelly Loeffler. But Georgia has changed its election code and laws since then.
Arkansans react to ‘Respect for Marriage Act,’ which would provide federal protection for marriage equality
After a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators voted Wednesday to advance the Respect for Marriage Act, the legislation passed its toughest hurdle before full passage.
Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor allegedly ordered an employee to illegally delete public records so they could n...
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
Arkansas Republican National Committeeman reacts to Trump announcing presidential run
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The Republican National Committeeman from Arkansas gave Donald Trump an A-plus forhis speech on his announcement for the 2024 presidential election. He believes Trump stayed on topic, and talked about issues that Americans care about. Jonathan Barnett says he would still like to see challengers in the Republican Primary.
Arkansas Attorney General announces $5 million allocation to law enforcement
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – More help for law enforcement across Arkansas could be coming soon. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said $5 million would be allocated to the Arkansas State Police to continue to expand the Precision Driving Training Complex. Content partner KATV reported the...
Arkansas has a solid October for medical marijuana, on track for a record year
Arkansas medical marijuana sales continued unabated through October.
