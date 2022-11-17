Updated ballot count puts Soto back on Santa Maria council; three other races also flipped

Read full article on original website
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Kudos to election workers, Teacher of the Year and turkey donors
We open this week’s news recap with a bouquet of condolence movie passes to theater-goers now mourning the loss of yet another movie venue on the Central Coast. With no advance notice, Santa Maria’s 10-screen Edwards Cinemas shuttered last week, its popcorn poppers and soda dispensers moved out of sight, an array of theater memorabilia strewn across the lobby floor.
Who will win District 2 SLO County supervisor race? Here’s what 4 political observers think
“This is going to be a horse race until the last vote is counted,” one said of the tight contest.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Bob Handy, Longtime Veterans Advocate and Democratic Party Activist, Dies at 90
Bob Handy, longtime champion for military veterans and a former chair of the Democratic Central Committee, died this week at age 90. Handy — well known for his outspoken views, curmudgeonly delivery, and unbudgeable support for veterans’ rights and benefits — had been in shaky health in recent years, having suffered, among other things, a fall off a ladder while raking avocados off the roof of an apartment building he owned in downtown Santa Barbara. As one longtime friend put it, Handy lived to tell the tale, but along the way managed to exhaust the allotment of nine lives usually reserved for cats.
Gloria Soto now ahead in Santa Maria City Council District 3 race
Following last Tuesday’s election count, candidate Steven Funkhouser held a 65-vote lead over incumbent councilwoman Gloria Soto, but not anymore.
Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly
Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
Santa Barbara Independent
Another Racial Incident at Santa Barbara Junior High
The Santa Barbara Unified School District is in damage-control mode after Santa Barbara Junior High School experienced another racial incident. Unlike the physical assault by students on a Black classmate in February, this one involved the verbal use of the N-word by the junior high principal Daniel Dupont. The earlier...
calcoastnews.com
Jones closing in on Supervisor Gibson, latest SLO County election results
Dr. Bruce Jones is closing in on San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson in the District 2 supervisor race, with the two now now separated by 781 votes, according to election results released Wednesday. At stake is control over the five member board of supervisors. Gibson, a Democrat, is...
Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money
The unemployment rate in Santa Barbara County is at approximately 2.7 percent under the national percentage of 3.7 percent. The city of Santa Maria has recently made budget changes for 2022-2023 due to an increased amount of savings from open positions. The post Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Popular hotel once sat at base of SLO County pier. Then a lightning storm struck
An 1892 advertisement called Hotel Marre “the pleasantest seaside resort on the coast.”
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County outlines potential rezoning to meet state’s housing allocations
The possibility of rezoning or upzoning land to potentially accommodate housing or higher-density housing was explained to members of the public Wednesday night in a workshop conducted in Santa Maria by the Santa Barbara County Planning Department. About 25 people attended the workshop in person in the Supervisors Hearing Room...
kcbx.org
Paso Robles considering cannabis storefronts after survey reveals widespread support
Respondents of a community-wide cannabis survey in Paso Robles showed strong support for legalizing adult cannabis use and cannabis retail storefronts in the area. Over 1,000 Paso Robles residents, business owners, and property owners participated in the survey distributed by the city. 62 percent of survey participants said they voted...
A few SLO County school board races remain too close to call. Here are the latest results
Here’s who’s ahead as of Wednesday’s latest vote update.
2022 Preliminary General Election Results
NORTH COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Office last updated their unofficial General Election results on Friday, Nov. 11. Prior to Election Day, there were 51,200 vote-by-mail ballots received out of 182,291 registered voters in the county. On Election Day, the county clerk-recorder reported 6,896 voters at the polls and approximately 800 voters that voted provisionally at the polling place on Election Day.
kclu.org
Race for county supervisorial seat in Ventura County still too close to call
More than a week after the election, a county supervisorial race on the South Coast remains too close to call. Less than two percentage point separate the two candidates for Ventura County’s Second District Supervisorial seat. The latest numbers show former State Assemblyman Jeff Gorrell with 50.65% of the...
syvnews.com
Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America honors local community leaders
Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America recently honored community leaders Bob Maloy and Doug Scott for their contributions to the health, education and safety of youth in Santa Barbara County. “Doug and Bob were selected because of their notable work on behalf of our Council and thousands of...
kclu.org
Company offers South Coast community a huge present: One of the oldest buildings in Ventura County
It’s one of Ventura County’s oldest, and most historic buildings. Now, the oil company which owns it is offering to give it to the community, along with funding to help make some much needed repairs. "This building is special in part just because of its heritage that it...
KEYT
More winds in Ventura County, possible winds Thursday evening in Santa Barbara County
Weaker Santa Ana winds are blowing across Ventura County, and weaker northeast winds in SLO County as well. Warm temperatures are expected to be warm across the region. There is a wind advisory for the Ventura County valleys and the inland coast until noon with gusts up to 40 mph. There may be some gusty north winds in Santa Barbara County at night.
5-story development would bring 105 units of affordable housing to downtown SLO
The Planning Commission just approved the project along a full city block of upper Monterey Street.
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley Cottage earns 4-stars from Medicare, SB and Goleta hospitals receive high marks
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital both received an “A” in hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group for fall 2022 while Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang recently earned a 4-star rating from Medicare.gov, which rates how well a hospital performs on quality measures compared to other hospitals in the nation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 6?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 32 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $556,953, $333 per square foot.
