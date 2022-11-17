Read full article on original website
thisweekinworcester.com
East Brookfield Man Sentenced for Illegally Flying Helicopter
WORCESTER - A 62-year-old East Brookfield man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Worcester to eight months in prison for illegally operating a helicopter, making false statements to federal investigators and witness tampering. Antonio Santonastaso was also sentenced to one year of supervised release. On April 5, 2022,...
thisweekinworcester.com
Episode 10 of Unsolved: Worcester, Part 2 of 'The Mysterious Murder of Nereida Melendez on Graduation Day,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released the final episode of season 1 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing...
thisweekinworcester.com
MNA Nurses Ratify Contract at Milford Medical Center
MILFORD - Over 500 registered nurses at Milford Regional Medical Center (MRMC) voted to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday. The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) represents the nurses. The nurses formed its union and joined the MNA in February 2021. According to the MNA, some of the highlights...
5 Things You Need to Know Today in Worcester - November 17
In today’s daily 5 Things You Need to Know feature, ThisWeekinWorcester.com explores five important items and stories that Worcester and Central Massachusetts residents should keep a close eye on. These five things can cover a whole range of subjects and issues that we feel are pertinent to understanding what’s...
thisweekinworcester.com
Buses Available for Rides to Bishop's Thanksgiving Dinner
WORCESTER - Catholic Charities Worcester County is providing two buses to residents in Worcester apartment communities to get back and forth to the Bishop's Thanksgiving dinner. The annual Bishop's dinner will take place at noon on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24 at St. Paul Cathedral at 38 High St. According...
thisweekinworcester.com
5 Community Sessions Scheduled with New City Manager Eric Batista
WORCESTER - Community listening sessions across Worcester's five districts have been scheduled with new City Manager Eric Batista. Through conversations with the City Manager, the five information sessions will be used to collect information on the needs of residents and help shape the City's future plans. The five sessions are...
thisweekinworcester.com
Black Friday Sale: Travel from Worcester to Ft. Lauderdale for $59 on JetBlue
Travelers on JetBlue's direct service between Worcester and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. can book a one-way ticket for just $59. JetBlue is having a Black Friday sale from now through the end of the day on Friday, Nov. 18. Flights between Worcester and New York City are also on sale for...
thisweekinworcester.com
Shrewsbury Street Santa Pub Crawl Set for December 10
WORCESTER - The annual Shrewsbury Street Santa Pub Crawl is scheduled for Dec. 10. Tickets include food samples, a Santa hat and one free drink. The event hosted by Pulse Magazine will begin at 2:30 PM and have groups start at opposite ends of Shrewsbury Street and work their way up and down Worcester's "Restaurant Row."
Here are the 5 Cheapest Places to Get Gas this Weekend in Worcester
2. 7-Eleven - 1442 Grafton St. and Bonair Road. 5. Duquette's - 690 Grafton St. and Rudolph Street.
