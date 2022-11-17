ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

East Brookfield Man Sentenced for Illegally Flying Helicopter

WORCESTER - A 62-year-old East Brookfield man was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Worcester to eight months in prison for illegally operating a helicopter, making false statements to federal investigators and witness tampering. Antonio Santonastaso was also sentenced to one year of supervised release. On April 5, 2022,...
EAST BROOKFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Episode 10 of Unsolved: Worcester, Part 2 of 'The Mysterious Murder of Nereida Melendez on Graduation Day,' Now Available

WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released the final episode of season 1 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

MNA Nurses Ratify Contract at Milford Medical Center

MILFORD - Over 500 registered nurses at Milford Regional Medical Center (MRMC) voted to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday. The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) represents the nurses. The nurses formed its union and joined the MNA in February 2021. According to the MNA, some of the highlights...
MILFORD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Buses Available for Rides to Bishop's Thanksgiving Dinner

WORCESTER - Catholic Charities Worcester County is providing two buses to residents in Worcester apartment communities to get back and forth to the Bishop's Thanksgiving dinner. The annual Bishop's dinner will take place at noon on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24 at St. Paul Cathedral at 38 High St. According...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

5 Community Sessions Scheduled with New City Manager Eric Batista

WORCESTER - Community listening sessions across Worcester's five districts have been scheduled with new City Manager Eric Batista. Through conversations with the City Manager, the five information sessions will be used to collect information on the needs of residents and help shape the City's future plans. The five sessions are...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Shrewsbury Street Santa Pub Crawl Set for December 10

WORCESTER - The annual Shrewsbury Street Santa Pub Crawl is scheduled for Dec. 10. Tickets include food samples, a Santa hat and one free drink. The event hosted by Pulse Magazine will begin at 2:30 PM and have groups start at opposite ends of Shrewsbury Street and work their way up and down Worcester's "Restaurant Row."
WORCESTER, MA

