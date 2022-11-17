Read full article on original website
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
'His Dark Materials': Amir Wilson Reveals His Favorite Scenes to Film in Season 3
His Dark Materials will premiere its third and final season in December, and we recently spoke with Amir Wilson about his role as Will Parry in the series based on the books by Philip Pullman. The series focuses on Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) who begins her story after children are kidnapped from London. The alternate London that Lyra has grown up in is governed by a religious body called the Magisterium, one with a far-reaching and authoritative hold on the country. Wilson plays Will Parry, Lyra's friend from another world. He was born in our world, where he has no daemon. In searching for the truth about his father's disappearance, he discovers the other worlds and meets Lyra.
'Star Wars: The Acolyte': Plot, Cast, Episode Count, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes Are There in The Acolyte and What Is the Runtime?. Star Wars has expanded far past the original movies with a massive library of movies and shows already released or currently in production, ranging from political thrillers to action shows, and even shows for kids. While Andor has been one of the most "adult" and mature iterations of Star Wars so far, The Acolyte is sure to try and take that title away.
First 'Paint' Image Has Owen Wilson Donning the Perm of a Popular TV Painter
Following its acquisition of the upcoming film Paint, IFC Films has released the first image of Owen Wilson in the comedy about a famous television painter with a very distinct look. He plays Carl Nargle, the top public television artist in Vermont who's beloved by the state for his iconic perm and easy-to-follow painting style. Everything and everyone he loves begins slipping away, however, when he's challenged by a younger, better artist. The film hails from writer-director Brit McAdams and is due out on April 28, 2023.
Taylor Russell Is Served Dinner and Harsh Truths in New ‘Bones and All’ Clip [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino's highly-anticipated love story about young starstruck cannibals. Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the movie stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet. Bones and All follows the story of Maren (Russell),...
Ranking Each ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Thanksgiving Episode, According to IMDb
The hit CBS sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2014 with an amazingly talented ensemble cast, and among their 208 episodes were a myriad of fun holiday romps, the most fun being had on the biggest eating day of the year, Thanksgiving.
‘Disenchanted’ Ending Explained: Does Giselle Get Her Fairy Tale Ending?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for DisenchantedIt’s been fifteen years since we last saw Giselle (Amy Adams) in Enchanted, and although she found her true love’s kiss with Robert (Patrick Dempsey), Disenchanted shows that the story doesn’t necessarily end with happily ever after. Disenchanted also takes place fifteen years after the first film, sending Giselle, Robert, Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) and their baby Sofia out of New York City and into the suburbs of Monroeville, which Giselle loves because it reminds her former home of Andalasia. However, Monroeville isn’t as idyllic as it seems, and thanks to a magical wishing wand—which can only be used by a “true daughter of Andalasia”—Giselle wishes that her family could have a fairy tale life. Naturally, that wish means both good and bad things for Giselle, Robert, and the people of the newly named town of Monrolasia.
'Fleishman Is in Trouble' Author Says the Series Felt Like "Watching Fan Fiction"
Author of Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, says she fell into a trance-like state watching the cast of Fleishman Is in Trouble play the characters she created for her novel. Talking to Variety, Brodesser-Akner explained that watching the celebrated actors play her characters felt like fan fiction. She said it felt like fan fiction with barbies made into famous people.
'1899' Ending Explained: What Is Reality?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for 1899. 1899 is finally available on Netflix, delivering one more mind-bending story from Dark creators. However, while the previous TV show from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar bent time, 1899 plays with the notion of reality itself, pushing viewers to doubt anything they have seen. So, when the credits roll, you might still have questions about what happened aboard the Kerberos, a ship departing from Europe with a destination to New York, hosting thousands of people from very different cultural backgrounds.
'Fleishman is in Trouble': Taffy Brodesser-Akner on Adapting Her Novel into a Series
Created for television by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who adapted her acclaimed novel of the same name, the eight-episode FX original series Fleishman is in Trouble (which is available to stream at Hulu), follows Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), a recently divorced single dad of two, an 11-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son, who’s navigating the world of app-based dating, rekindling friendships with Libby (Lizzy Caplan) and Seth (Adam Brody), and learning unexpected things he never knew about his wife, Rachel (Claire Danes). As he attempts to understand how his marriage fell apart in the first place, he must also move forward and find a new balance between parenting, career success, and personal fulfillment.
‘The Menu’ Ending Explained: What Does It Mean to Truly Cook?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Menu. The best part of the thriller that is The Menu, starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, comes in its final course. As such, it is worth breaking down what exactly plays out when we arrive there and what it all means. There is quite a long journey to get there, full of many courses that telegraph where this is all going, but it is still at its best when we get to see it all come together. If it wasn’t already clear, this piece is going to dive headfirst into all the spoilers of this ending. In the event you haven’t yet seen the film, best bookmark this page and come back after you’ve tasted it for yourself. If you have seen it, then let's dig in.
The Tavern Scene in 'Inglourious Basterds' Is Tarantino At His Most Tarantino
With a distinct and unmistakable vision, Quentin Tarantino has cemented himself in popular culture, to the point where his style has merited its own word in the Oxford English Dictionary: Tarantinoesque. While he has displayed his recognizable aesthetic, together with a lot of memorable scenes in nine feature films, it is arguably in Inglourious Basterds where his oeuvre is at its most exemplary. In a rather violent but touching tribute to not only war films but to the lives lost under the Third Reich, Tarantino perfectly blends in Inglourious Basterds the feeling of haphazardness and sensitivity in true poetic fashion. This mixture of elements comes to fruition in arguably the most definitive sequence of his directorial prowess, the tension-filled sequence in La Louisiane.
'Andor' Shows Mon Mothma and Her Family Growing Apart Due to the Rebellion
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-11 of Andor.One of Andor's many threads is focused on Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and her family. Mon Mothma has made many appearances throughout Star Wars, but this is the first to showcase her relationship with her family and, more specifically, her daughter, Leida Mothma (Bronte Carmichael). In Andor, Leida is a young woman growing up in Coruscant and unimpressed by her mother. Mon's time is divided between the senate and the rebellion, leaving little time for her family, much to Leida's resentment. That and the fact that Mon can't tell her daughter or husband about her work for the rebellion creates a complex family life. While Leida demonstrates many things expected of a teenage girl in this situation, one of the more surprising is her interest in conservative Chandrilan customs. Episode 11, "Daughter of Ferrix", shows Leida embracing Chandrilan traditions in a way her mother didn't expect. According to Mon, the meetings with this group are the only thing Leida shows up on time for and seemingly enjoys. There are many reasons Leida may feel connected to the traditions of her home world in a way Mon does not, but one thing is clear, there is an ever-expanding distance in the family, and it isn't going away.
Quentin Tarantino Plans to Shoot an Eight-Episode TV Series in 2023
It has been a while since director Quentin Tarantino’s last feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came out. He is currently promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, and recently revealed that his next project might not be far away. According to Variety, during a recent appearance at a New York event hosted by Elvis Mitchell, the director disclosed that he has plans to step back into television. While he didn’t provide any production or plot details, he revealed that he’s looking forward to shooting an eight-episode series in 2023. He also revealed that if ever he makes a Marvel movie, it’ll be Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. The squad previously came to life in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Explains Why Namor's Origins Were Changed
Without doubt, one of the biggest break-outs of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been Tenoch Huerta Mejía, with his portrayal of the 'Feathered Serpent God' Namor seen as a massive highlight of the emotionally-charged sequel. Traditionally, in the comic books, the character of Namor is the mutant son of a human sea captain and a princess of the mythical undersea kingdom of Atlantis, but in the film, his background and origin are changed to that of the King of Talokan, an ancient civilization of underwater dwelling people connected to the Mayans who were driven from their home in the Yucatan Peninsula when the Spanish crossed the Atlantic and invaded.
How to Watch 'Taurus': Showtimes and Streaming Status of the Machine Gun Kelly Movie
Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, has achieved fame mainly for his work as a musician, composer, and rapper. Acting is yet another one of his talents and this time he's taking it to the next level by starring in, co-writing, and producing his own story. Written and directed by Tim Sutton (The Last Son), Taurus is a fictional semi-biopic surrounding rising star Cole Taurus as he deals with the hassles of fame. Sutton and Baker join Gül Karakiz as executive producers. Taurus is also produced by Jib Polhemus, Rob Paris, and Mike Witherill; with Nick Shumaker, Constance L. Hoy, and Caroline Parks rounding up the team. As it could not be any other way, the film's original music is courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly himself.
Gen-Z Really Wants to See the 'Avatar' Sequel
It has been 13 years since the release of James Cameron's Avatar, so naturally, the science-fiction extravaganza's upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water is attracting quite a lot of attention ahead of its December 16 release in cinemas. The continuation of Cameron's storytelling in the faraway moon of Pandora is so hotly anticipated that it has become the most in-demand movie for a whole demographic of cinema-goers — namely the Gen-Z (18-24) demographic, according to a Fandango survey.
'Spider-Man' Spin-Off Series 'Silk' Swings Into a New Streamer Home
Angela Kang, the showrunner on The Walking Dead, is moving into the superhero business. Kang has just moved her overall deal from AMC to Amazon and has just now signed on to take over the role of showrunner on Silk: Spider Society, which will be the first in a host of Marvel projects set within Sony Pictures' Spider-Man universe, which features more than 900 characters. The show will be executive produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and will air domestically at first on MGM+, while globally Amazon will stream it via Prime Video.
Cassian Andor’s Rebellion Begins Where It Ends — On A Beach
You don't need to be intimately familiar with Star Wars to enjoy Andor — the show does an excellent job establishing its own world building. Star Wars is entrenched enough in our cultural mythology that most people know enough of the basics to follow what's going on, but Andor does assume you've watched Rogue One. The show is filled with callbacks (or foreshadowing, depending on how you look at it) to the movie in which its titular character (Diego Luna) first appeared. While Andor hasn't been shy about these references, it's most obvious and effecting allusion came in the final scene of Episode 11, "Daughter of Ferrix."
New ‘Poker Face’ Clip Reveals the Rules of Russell Crowe's Deadly Card Game [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present a new clip for Poker Face, starring Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe, who also acts as writer and director. The movie follows a group of friends playing a risky poker game, who must put their differences aside and work together to survive a house invasion by armed criminals.
