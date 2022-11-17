FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Achieving an operational status earlier this year, the Geophysical Institute houses the only 3D metal printer in the University of Alaska system. As 3D printer have become more affordable, they have also become more common. Some people even have one in their own home. However, 3D metal printing technology is newer and much more expensive, According to Gregory Shipman, the machine shop manager at the Geophysical Institute, these systems often cost “half a million dollars.”

