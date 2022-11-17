Read full article on original website
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Central Recycling Facility reminds residents what can and cannot be recycled
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - After a four month closure, the Central Recycling Facility is back open, and the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) is reminding residents about what can and cannot be recycled there. Green Star of Interior Alaska, a local non-profit promoting recycling within the community, has taken on...
webcenterfairbanks.com
U.S Army Alaska addresses four soldier deaths in less than one month.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A recent spike in soldier deaths over the last month has left U.S Army Alaska (USARAK) going back and “doubling down” on their efforts to address the high amount of soldier suicides that have occurred recently and over the last several years. “Over the...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Peace Officers Association supporting the annual food drive
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Law enforcement officers are “in it - to win it” this weekend as the Alaska Peace Officers Association takes part in their annual food drive to support the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. The Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Police Department, Fairbanks Police, Eielson Air...
guideposts.org
Greetings From Small-Town America: North Pole, Alaska
“Can we go to North Pole, to Santa Claus’s House? Please?” my daughter, Aurora, begs. The city of North Pole (population: 2,243)—not to be confused with Earth’s geographic north pole, some 1,700 miles to the north—was incorporated in 1953. With its candy-cane light posts and streets such as Kris Kringle Drive, this community has embraced its Christmassy name.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Curling Club prepares for 2022 Rookie Spiel
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Curling Club is hosting their 2022 Rookie Spiel. The event which has been active since 1987, pairs two rookies, one veteran, and another curler (rookie or veteran), giving those interested in joining the curling community an opportunity while playing with experienced curlers. “For those...
alaskapublic.org
First-of-its-kind research project enlists Fairbanks residents to help sample ‘vapor intrusion’ into homes
The federal Environmental Protection Agency is asking people who live in an area near downtown Fairbanks to participate in a first-of-its kind research project that asks for the public’s help in sampling gases in their homes from soil and groundwater contamination. Researchers hope to get about 30 households in...
webcenterfairbanks.com
UAF acquires the only 3D metal printer in the university system
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Achieving an operational status earlier this year, the Geophysical Institute houses the only 3D metal printer in the University of Alaska system. As 3D printer have become more affordable, they have also become more common. Some people even have one in their own home. However, 3D metal printing technology is newer and much more expensive, According to Gregory Shipman, the machine shop manager at the Geophysical Institute, these systems often cost “half a million dollars.”
alaskapublic.org
Fairbanks is getting close to demolishing its tallest building: the Polaris Hotel
The city of Fairbanks is getting closer to demolishing its tallest building and biggest downtown eyesore: the abandoned 11-story Polaris Hotel. Local officials and business owners gathered Tuesday to hear an update on the long-in-the works project. City officials said they’re awaiting the receipt of a $10 million earmark form...
webcenterfairbanks.com
West Valley senior makes NCAA Division I commitment
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Following the end of the high school swim season in Alaska, one West Valley Wolfpack senior has announced the next step in her swimming career. Samantha Bristor announced she will swim at the University of Nevada - Reno. “I’m really thankful to be signing today,” said...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Jessa Long ends collegiate career with conference hardware
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Jessa Long, aka the human highlight reel of the Nanooks volleyball team, came to Fairbanks for one lone season as a graduate transfer student-athlete. Long, who hails from Dixon, Illinois, spent the three previous years as the libero for Florida A&M. “Everything we expected or thought...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Educators and support staff speak on the need for increased support at school board meeting
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Presidents for the Fairbanks Education Association and the Education Support Staff Association spoke out on the lack of support they receive during a regularly scheduled school board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. At the meeting, Danielle Logan, the president of the Education Support Staff Association or...
webcenterfairbanks.com
A man is dead after routine traffic stop
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
