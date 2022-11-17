ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Comments / 0

Related
webcenterfairbanks.com

U.S Army Alaska addresses four soldier deaths in less than one month.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A recent spike in soldier deaths over the last month has left U.S Army Alaska (USARAK) going back and “doubling down” on their efforts to address the high amount of soldier suicides that have occurred recently and over the last several years. “Over the...
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Alaska Peace Officers Association supporting the annual food drive

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Law enforcement officers are “in it - to win it” this weekend as the Alaska Peace Officers Association takes part in their annual food drive to support the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. The Alaska State Troopers, North Pole Police Department, Fairbanks Police, Eielson Air...
FAIRBANKS, AK
guideposts.org

Greetings From Small-Town America: North Pole, Alaska

“Can we go to North Pole, to Santa Claus’s House? Please?” my daughter, Aurora, begs. The city of North Pole (population: 2,243)—not to be confused with Earth’s geographic north pole, some 1,700 miles to the north—was incorporated in 1953. With its candy-cane light posts and streets such as Kris Kringle Drive, this community has embraced its Christmassy name.
NORTH POLE, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks Curling Club prepares for 2022 Rookie Spiel

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks Curling Club is hosting their 2022 Rookie Spiel. The event which has been active since 1987, pairs two rookies, one veteran, and another curler (rookie or veteran), giving those interested in joining the curling community an opportunity while playing with experienced curlers. “For those...
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

UAF acquires the only 3D metal printer in the university system

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Achieving an operational status earlier this year, the Geophysical Institute houses the only 3D metal printer in the University of Alaska system. As 3D printer have become more affordable, they have also become more common. Some people even have one in their own home. However, 3D metal printing technology is newer and much more expensive, According to Gregory Shipman, the machine shop manager at the Geophysical Institute, these systems often cost “half a million dollars.”
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

West Valley senior makes NCAA Division I commitment

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Following the end of the high school swim season in Alaska, one West Valley Wolfpack senior has announced the next step in her swimming career. Samantha Bristor announced she will swim at the University of Nevada - Reno. “I’m really thankful to be signing today,” said...
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Jessa Long ends collegiate career with conference hardware

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Jessa Long, aka the human highlight reel of the Nanooks volleyball team, came to Fairbanks for one lone season as a graduate transfer student-athlete. Long, who hails from Dixon, Illinois, spent the three previous years as the libero for Florida A&M. “Everything we expected or thought...
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

A man is dead after routine traffic stop

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
FAIRBANKS, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy