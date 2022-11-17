LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ElderServe announced plans for a $5 million renovation of its west Louisville senior center. The Louisville nonprofit said Thursday it wants to add an adult day care center "to provide 'day care' for frail seniors," a neighborhood nutrition center, exercise classes and more to the facility at 28th and Magazine streets, as well as other increased services.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO