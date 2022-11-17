Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Begins Layoffs in Devices & Services Organization
Amazon has notified employees of layoffs after deciding to consolidate some teams and programs within its Devices & Services organization. The firm did not specify the number of employees affected, but said it notified them Tuesday (Nov. 16), according to a blog post on the company’s website. “As you...
FIs Embrace Biometric Payment Cards To Improve Security, Enhance User Experience
Last month, biometric payment cards that incorporate fingerprint scanners received a significant boost thanks to the publication of new specifications by EMVCo, the global card standards-setting body owned by Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, JCB and UnionPay. Among other things, the new EMV Contactless Kernel Specification is intended to accelerate...
Finzly Launches Treasury Management Platform for Global Banking
FinTech Finzly has released an advanced version of its treasury management platform that enables banks to offer their business, commercial and corporate clients global transaction banking features. The new Experience Hub can be added to existing digital banking platforms or offered as the primary digital banking tool, Finzly said Thursday...
Speedy Payments Keep Gig Workers Loyal to Online Platforms
With inflation near multi-decade highs, a growing number of individuals are clocking in and logging onto platforms to take advantage of the on-demand work environment. Most gig economy platforms surveyed in a recent PYMNTS study see double-digit growth in the number of 1099 workers they will have to pay in 2023.
Only 20% of Direct-to-Consumer Merchants Sell to APAC Consumers
Direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses may not have much of a presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) area, but with significant investments planned in the near future, D2Cs are poised to grow dramatically in the region even within the next year. For the PYMNTS study “The Emerging APAC Opportunity Playbook: Mapping International...
decrypt.co
'Only a Psychopath Can Write That Tweet': Binance CEO CZ on SBF
Speaking at an event with economic think tank the Milken Institute in the UAE, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao called former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried a “psychopath” for alluding in a tweet that Zhao was his “sparring partner” amid FTX’s catastrophic collapse. The FTX liquidity crisis...
Alameda Research Made Loans to Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Execs
FTX-affiliated trading firm Alameda Research reportedly made $4.1 billion in combined loans to “related parties,” with the majority going to then-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, one of his majority-owned companies and two other executives. The loans include $2.3 billion to Paper Bird Inc., $1 billion to Bankman-Fried, $543 million...
Bankman-Fried Received $1Bn in Personal Loan from His Company
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX exchange and Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading platform, seemed to confuse his bank and his companies. According to John Ray, the new CEO in charge of the restructuring of his empire which went bankrupt on November 11, Bankman-Fried received a personal loan of $1 billion from Alameda.
Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto
Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
Kroger Says Grocery Price Anxiety Threatens Digital Adoption
With food prices up 15% from last year, grocers need to work harder to secure consumers’ digital engagement, new insights show, as signs of another inflation-related behavioral shift begin to emerge. In an interview with PYMNTS, Barbara Connors, vice president of commercial insights at 84.51°, the marketing insights subsidiary...
ADP Adds Earned Wage Access to Payment Platform
Human capital management solutions provider ADP has added earned wage access (EWA) to its Wisely by ADP payment platform. The EWA feature, which is offered in partnership with DailyPay, allows employees to access their earned wages before payday at no cost. This helps employees manage their finances and gives employers another way to attract talent, ADP said Thursday (Nov. 17) in a press release.
Access Softek Launches Business Banking Solution for Community FIs
Omnichannel digital banking provider Access Softek has launched a new solution designed to enable community banks and credit unions (CUs) to provide services to businesses of all sizes — from sole proprietors to corporates. With the new generation of Access Digital Business Banking, the company’s solution that creates a...
API Marketplaces Boost Economic Growth, Accelerate Digitization of Africa’s Informal Sector
From funding development projects to enabling trade, banks not only play a central role in fostering economic growth across the African region. Financial institutions (FIs) are also at the forefront of efforts to digitize African payments, Richard Southey, chief digital and experience officer at pan-African bank Absa CIB, tells PYMNTS.
Wind and solar farms to pay nearly half of windfall profits to Treasury
Wind and solar farms across the UK will have to hand over close to half of their excess profits, the Government has announced, in a plan that the industry said could deter much-needed investment.The windfall tax on renewables, biomass and nuclear power generators will be set at 45%, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced on Thursday. But gas and coal generators will be exempt.Meanwhile the Government also upped the windfall tax on oil giants such as Shell and BP who drill in the North Sea from 25% to 35%.This windfall tax on low carbon power risks deterring investment, at a time when...
DoorDash Looks to Office Events to Deliver Growth to its B2B Unit
As food delivery aggregators look to drive spending with consumers and businesses alike, DoorDash, the United States’ leading aggregator, is setting its sights on workplaces’ corporate event spending. The company announced Thursday (Nov. 17) a partnership with coworking space provider WeWork to be the exclusive delivery provider for...
How Technology Is Increasingly Humanizing Digital Banks
By some accounts, the omnichannel bank of the future has digital roots that trace back 20 years or more, Michael Haney, head of digital core at Technisys, told PYMNTS. From the rise of ATMs to the ubiquity of voice and keypad prompts on the phone, or bot-screened questions online, most consumers are fully comfortable by now with the art of financial self-service happening outside of the traditional brick-and-mortar branch. Add in the most recent advances and mass uptake of mobile banking, and the stage is set for the omnichannel bank of the future.
40% of Paycheck-to-Paycheck Consumers Will Use Financing to Make Holiday Happen
With 15 million consumers — close to 6% of the United States population — sitting out holiday gift buying this year, roughly 40% will use financing tools to put gifts under the tree. That’s according to “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report: Holiday Shopping Edition,” a PYMNTS and...
Vagaro and Certegy Partner on BNPL for Beauty and Wellness Businesses
Business management platform Vagaro and automated clearing house (ACH) payments and risk management company Certegy have partnered on a buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution that will allows beauty, wellness and fitness businesses to offer payment installment options to their clients. With the new Vagaro Pay Later service, consumers can...
Carvana Lays off 1,500 Amid Big Tech Staff Reductions
Carvana is making changes to its staff in response to a growing trend of Big Tech and eCommerce businesses reevaluating their revenues, as well as a drop in the used-car retail market. A representative from the company confirmed with PYMNTS Friday (Nov. 18) that it plans to lay off nearly...
WhatsApp Debuts Business Search Feature
Meta announced on Thursday (Nov. 17) that it has launched a new business search feature for WhatsApp that will allow users to search for businesses by name or category. The feature is live in Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia and the U.K. with the latest WhatsApp update. Any company that has a WhatsApp business account will be visible to searches.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0