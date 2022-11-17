Read full article on original website
Kait 8
New workout equipment installed at Jonesboro park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro residents have a couple of new ways to work out for free. This week city workers made updates to City Water and Light Park, located at 1123 South Culberhouse St. The cold temperatures this week did not stop crews from installing two new pieces of...
Kait 8
Thousands of meals collected in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The numbers are in for this year’s Fill the Food Bank. Through various efforts, all of Northeast Arkansas managed to raise enough money and food for 321,574 meals. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ goal for the event was 350,000 meals. Thanks to...
Kait 8
Nov. 18: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Cold air may help squeeze out a few flurries or light snow showers this morning as a front moves through. No impacts are expected.
Kait 8
Arkansas State nears completion on second farmer’s market
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An expansion project you may have seen in Jonesboro is getting closer to its final steps. Arkansas State University is working on building a second farmers market right next to its current one on Aggie Road because of the traffic they have seen over the years.
Kait 8
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Community event to give meals ahead of Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, the city of Osceola is hoping to feed more mouths this year. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Big River Steel Cares will host its annual “Giving Thanks by Giving Meals” event. It will be held at the Dickie Kennemore Community Center on North Country Club Road.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
Kait 8
City on track to build railroad overpass
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Days of waiting for a train to pass on Airport Road may finally be over. The City of Jonesboro announced it has paid its portion of a project to build an overpass at the heavily-traveled crossing. The project has been in the works for years. “It’s...
Kait 8
Play Ball! Firm chosen for Jonesboro Sports Complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Sports Complex is one step closer to completion. The smell of coffee filled the air of Word Baptist Church in Jonesboro Thursday morning. Whether the aroma was due to the below-freezing temperatures outside or the 7:30 a.m. start time (likely a combination of both) may be up for discussion, but more important things were on the agenda.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officers earn their badges
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – More than three dozen new law enforcement officers are officially certified to protect and serve. On Friday, Nov. 18, 47 men and women graduated from the Black River Technical College Police Academy. They began their training in August. The officers and deputies will serve across...
Kait 8
Groundbreaking for $30 million housing project in Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – On Tuesday afternoon, the ground was broken for a new project that officials hope will bring new homes to a Mississippi County community. Olympus Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 15 to celebrate the start of construction on Riverback Estates. According to a news...
Jonesboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Kait 8
John Mayberry to file injunction in Blytheville mayoral race
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville mayoral candidate John Mayberry plans to file an injunction regarding the mayoral race in Blytheville. On November 14, a runoff was declared between Melisa Logan and John Mayberry in the Blytheville mayor race. On November 16, a recount was done in Mississippi county and the...
Kait 8
School district combats tech woes following hack
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Teaching without technology has become the norm at the Greene County Tech School District. The district was hit with a hack on Friday, Nov. 11, making it difficult to use any electronics since. Superintendent Scott Gerrish said the incident sent everyone into a bit of a...
Kait 8
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
Kait 8
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Three Westside High School staff members were hurt during an “incident” inside the school on Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gauntt, a man was able to gain access to the high school on Nov. 18 through a student door and make his way inside.
Kait 8
Bono police upgrades body camera equipment
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Bono Police Department has made upgrades to its body camera equipment. The cameras now turn on with the turn of a switch or the pull of a gun. Patrol Officer Jason Fraser said this is good for the entire community. “It incorporated our body camera,...
Arkansas fire chief fired over ‘inappropriate’ use of emojis
MARKED TREE, Ark. (WREG) — A Mid-South fire chief said he was terminated after less than 10 months on the job for inappropriate use of emojis. Allen hicks, the now former fire chief of Marked Tree, Arkansas, says he was wrongfully terminated after reacting to a costume meme that uses offensive and profane language to […]
Kait 8
Football Friday Night (11/18/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs continue tonight in Arkansas. One matchup was in the city of Jonesboro. Valley View fell to Camden Fairview in the 5A State Quarterfinals. The 5A East champion Blazers finish the season 9-3. FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com and the Region 8...
whiterivernow.com
Batesville man dies after accident in Cabot
A Batesville man was killed last week after a two-vehicle accident in Cabot. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Roland Wayne Hogan, 65, died on Nov. 10 when his 2001 Jeep Laredo was struck by a 2020 Ford Explorer on Highway 5. The driver of the Explorer,...
Kait 8
Suspect in 2020 Jonesboro murder case arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man was arrested in connection to the 2020 murder of a Jonesboro man. Jonesboro police confirmed Henry Virgil Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas is in the Craighead County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder. He is suspected in the death of Donald...
