Opinion: 'Florida man makes announcement': Why Donald Trump's speech on his 2024 bid fell flat

Since launching his victorious campaign to be president in 2015 by saying Mexican immigrants bring drugs and crime and are rapists though “some, I assume, are good people,” Donald Trump has repeatedly shown he shouldn’t be trusted with democracy. For two examples of many, Trump tried to blackmail Ukraine to manufacture dirt on 2020 Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden by withholding $391 million in promised military aid, and later tried to incite an insurrection and overturn an election by urging his supporters to storm the Capitol building. The Democratic-majority House ultimately impeached him for both actions, but the Republican-led Senate acquitted him both times.

Tuesday night, Trump announced he would run for president again in 2024. A low-key Trump said little of surprise, but he did say he would avoid using the term “fake news media” to keep it “very elegant.” In the end, his coverage was as flat as his speech.

The New York Post relegated the announcement to page 26 of Wednesday’s edition, teasing to the story on its cover with the four words, “Florida Man Makes Announcement.” CNN and Fox News both cut away for parts of the speech, and CNN followed it up with posts headlined , “Fact check: 20 false and misleading claims Trump made in his announcement speech” and “The 51 most outlandish lines from Donald Trump’s announcement speech.” But don’t take others’ word for it. Watch or read it yourself. If you won’t want those 74 minutes back.

Polls show that tens of millions of Americans would still vote for Trump. Their ability to ignore his open racism in repeatedly mocking his own transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s “China-loving wife, Coco Chow,” suggests he could still shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and not “lose any voters.” With the 2022 midterm votes still being counted, Americans didn’t get a break before the 2024 election. Trump could care less. But you can ignore him. For now.

