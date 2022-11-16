ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Opinion: 'Florida man makes announcement': Why Donald Trump's speech on his 2024 bid fell flat

By The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2YHZ_0jDguDVG00

The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know .

Since launching his victorious campaign to be president in 2015 by saying Mexican immigrants bring drugs and crime and are rapists though “some, I assume, are good people,” Donald Trump has repeatedly shown he shouldn’t be trusted with democracy. For two examples of many, Trump tried to blackmail Ukraine to manufacture dirt on 2020 Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden by withholding $391 million in promised military aid, and later tried to incite an insurrection and overturn an election by urging his supporters to storm the Capitol building. The Democratic-majority House ultimately impeached him for both actions, but the Republican-led Senate acquitted him both times.

Tuesday night, Trump announced he would run for president again in 2024. A low-key Trump said little of surprise, but he did say he would avoid using the term “fake news media” to keep it “very elegant.” In the end, his coverage was as flat as his speech.

The New York Post relegated the announcement to page 26 of Wednesday’s edition, teasing to the story on its cover with the four words, “Florida Man Makes Announcement.” CNN and Fox News both cut away for parts of the speech, and CNN followed it up with posts headlined , “Fact check: 20 false and misleading claims Trump made in his announcement speech” and “The 51 most outlandish lines from Donald Trump’s announcement speech.” But don’t take others’ word for it. Watch or read it yourself. If you won’t want those 74 minutes back.

Polls show that tens of millions of Americans would still vote for Trump. Their ability to ignore his open racism in repeatedly mocking his own transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s “China-loving wife, Coco Chow,” suggests he could still shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and not “lose any voters.” With the 2022 midterm votes still being counted, Americans didn’t get a break before the 2024 election. Trump could care less. But you can ignore him. For now.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump news – live: Republicans rejoice after Trump’s account reinstated on Twitter

After the former president’s account on Twitter was reinstated, Republicans are rejoicing even as Donald Trump has snubbed the social media platform.US representative from Texas, Troy Nehls, shared the news on Twitter and wrote: “2023 is going to be great. 2024 will be better.”Paul Gosar, a republican from Arizona also welcomed Mr Trump back to the platform and wrote: “He’s back.”Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.It was after Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Aspiring country singer charged for threats to kill fact-checkers and FBI agent over Trump ‘slander’

A North Carolina MAGA supporter and an aspiring country singer has been charged for allegedly threatening to kill an FBI agent as well as fact-checkers for slandering Donald Trump.Stephen Jike Williams, an insurance salesman who performs as Jike Williams, was arrested on Friday and charged with threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and transmission of interstate threats.He faces more than a decade in prison if convicted.Mr Williams had allegedly vowed to execute members of the Good Information Foundation for “defamation and slander” of the ex-president and later made death threats in TikTok videos, titled F**K the...
STOKESDALE, NC
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
109K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy