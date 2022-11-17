ANDERSON, CALIF. — A structure fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Anderson has been put out thanks to the coordinated effort of fire crews. The fire began sometime this afternoon, but so far, no injuries have been reported. CAL FIRE, as well as the Redding and Anderson fire departments responded to the blaze, and were able to contain it and evacuate nearby apartment units.

