Chico, CA

2 injured in Glenn County crash Friday afternoon

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 3:55 P.M. UPDATE - Two people have moderate injuries following a crash in Glenn County Friday afternoon, according to the Willows Fire Department. The fire department said the crash was in the area of County Road 45 and County Road P. A helicopter was seen transporting one...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
Man in Thursday night head-on crash on Skyway in critical condition

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition Friday morning after a crash on Skyway Thursday night. Enloe Medical Center confirmed to Action News Now that Ethan Wells of Chico is in critical condition following a head-on crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Vincent, 18 of...
CHICO, CA
Speed limit on Highway 99 south of Los Molinos reduced

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The speed limit on Highway 99E is being reduced south of Los Molinos, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said people will notice signs near the South Avenue intersections as the speed limit is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. There will be signs saying...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
Driver arrested for DUI after crash on Cohasset Road

CHICO, Calif. - One man was arrested for DUI after crashing his car north of the Chico Regional Airport Thursday morning. This happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Cohasset Road, near Keefer Ridge Road. A California Highway Patrol officer on scene told Action News Now that the driver was arrested...
CHICO, CA
Anderson fire crews knock down apartment fire

ANDERSON, CALIF. — A structure fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Anderson has been put out thanks to the coordinated effort of fire crews. The fire began sometime this afternoon, but so far, no injuries have been reported. CAL FIRE, as well as the Redding and Anderson fire departments responded to the blaze, and were able to contain it and evacuate nearby apartment units.
ANDERSON, CA
3 miles of passing lanes on Highway 70 to open next week

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says it plans to have passing lanes on Highway 70 in southern Butte County open by Wednesday. A three-mile stretch of passing lanes between East Gridley Road and Lower Honcut Road will be opening before the Thanksgiving holiday. “We’re on target to finish construction of...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Crews extinguish fire at Teichert Ponds Friday morning

CHICO, Calif. - Fire crews put out a fire at Teichert Ponds in Chico Friday morning. Crews responded to the Chico Bike Path off Humboldt Road and found a fire at a small encampment. Firefighters told Action News Now it was a cooking fire and confirmed propane explosions. No one...
CHICO, CA
Chico man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Lassen County on Monday, according to the CHP. At about 1:50 p.m. on Monday, an officer driving east on Highway 36 near Devils Corral saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe facing east in the westbound lane. The...
CHICO, CA
Red Bluff law firm destroyed in early-morning fire

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A fire destroyed large parts of a two-story building in downtown Red Bluff Wednesday morning in a very historical part of the city. Fire crews responded to calls of a fire at Martin & Logan Attorneys at Law’s office on Washington St. at around 4 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, the fire had taken over the second-story framing and roof of the structure.
RED BLUFF, CA
Stabbing suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico

CHICO, Calif. 9:12 A.M. UPDATE - A suspect in a stabbing in Chico early Thursday morning has been arrested following an hours-long standoff, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they received a report of a fire around 3 a.m. near the World Market. When firefighters arrived, they found...
CHICO, CA
Phase one of rebuilding Honey Run Covered Bridge officially complete

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Honey Run Covered Bridge is one step closer to its recovering process. Phase one of the recovery is officially completed after the Honey Run Covered Bridge Association reached the needed $1.2 million in funding. The association hopes to start phase two by next summer. Honey...
CHICO, CA
County of Tehama, Calif., Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident

RED BLUFF, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the County of Tehama, Calif. announced that it has addressed a data security incident that resulted in unauthorized access to files on its systems. On Aug. 19, 2022, the County of Tehama concluded its investigation of a data security incident...
TEHAMA, CA
Suspects remain at large after shooting in Los Molinos

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - The suspects in a shooting in Los Molinos Friday morning remain at large, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Los Molinos Fire Station off Sherwood Avenue Friday at about 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Bridget...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
NEVADA CITY, CA
3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

