actionnewsnow.com
2 injured in Glenn County crash Friday afternoon
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 3:55 P.M. UPDATE - Two people have moderate injuries following a crash in Glenn County Friday afternoon, according to the Willows Fire Department. The fire department said the crash was in the area of County Road 45 and County Road P. A helicopter was seen transporting one...
actionnewsnow.com
Man in Thursday night head-on crash on Skyway in critical condition
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition Friday morning after a crash on Skyway Thursday night. Enloe Medical Center confirmed to Action News Now that Ethan Wells of Chico is in critical condition following a head-on crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Vincent, 18 of...
actionnewsnow.com
Two car crashes on Skyway leaves one with life-threatening injuries, two with major injuries
CHICO, Calif. - 8:22 A.M. UPDATE - All lanes on Skyway are open again after multiple car crashes, including one head-on crash that left a person with life-threatening injuries and two others with major injuries, CHP confirmed. Officials say the first crash occurred just after 5 p.m. when a Ford...
actionnewsnow.com
Speed limit on Highway 99 south of Los Molinos reduced
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The speed limit on Highway 99E is being reduced south of Los Molinos, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said people will notice signs near the South Avenue intersections as the speed limit is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. There will be signs saying...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver arrested for DUI after crash on Cohasset Road
CHICO, Calif. - One man was arrested for DUI after crashing his car north of the Chico Regional Airport Thursday morning. This happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Cohasset Road, near Keefer Ridge Road. A California Highway Patrol officer on scene told Action News Now that the driver was arrested...
actionnewsnow.com
3 dozen fire hydrants were painted in area of Las Plumas High on Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. - Three dozen fire hydrants were painted in the area of Las Plumas High School and Sump Drive on Saturday. CAL FIRE says crews teamed up with members of the Key Clubs of Las Plumas and Oroville High School to paint these hydrants. CAL FIRE says that the...
krcrtv.com
Anderson fire crews knock down apartment fire
ANDERSON, CALIF. — A structure fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Anderson has been put out thanks to the coordinated effort of fire crews. The fire began sometime this afternoon, but so far, no injuries have been reported. CAL FIRE, as well as the Redding and Anderson fire departments responded to the blaze, and were able to contain it and evacuate nearby apartment units.
actionnewsnow.com
3 miles of passing lanes on Highway 70 to open next week
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says it plans to have passing lanes on Highway 70 in southern Butte County open by Wednesday. A three-mile stretch of passing lanes between East Gridley Road and Lower Honcut Road will be opening before the Thanksgiving holiday. “We’re on target to finish construction of...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews extinguish fire at Teichert Ponds Friday morning
CHICO, Calif. - Fire crews put out a fire at Teichert Ponds in Chico Friday morning. Crews responded to the Chico Bike Path off Humboldt Road and found a fire at a small encampment. Firefighters told Action News Now it was a cooking fire and confirmed propane explosions. No one...
krcrtv.com
Firefighters extinguish unattended oven fire inside Red Bluff home on Friday
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighters extinguished an oven fire inside an empty home in the Red Bluff area on Friday morning. The City of Red Bluff Fire Department (RBFD) responded to a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Main Street at around 9:15 a.m. When they arrived,...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Lassen County on Monday, according to the CHP. At about 1:50 p.m. on Monday, an officer driving east on Highway 36 near Devils Corral saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe facing east in the westbound lane. The...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff law firm destroyed in early-morning fire
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A fire destroyed large parts of a two-story building in downtown Red Bluff Wednesday morning in a very historical part of the city. Fire crews responded to calls of a fire at Martin & Logan Attorneys at Law’s office on Washington St. at around 4 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, the fire had taken over the second-story framing and roof of the structure.
actionnewsnow.com
Stabbing suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico
CHICO, Calif. 9:12 A.M. UPDATE - A suspect in a stabbing in Chico early Thursday morning has been arrested following an hours-long standoff, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said they received a report of a fire around 3 a.m. near the World Market. When firefighters arrived, they found...
actionnewsnow.com
Phase one of rebuilding Honey Run Covered Bridge officially complete
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Honey Run Covered Bridge is one step closer to its recovering process. Phase one of the recovery is officially completed after the Honey Run Covered Bridge Association reached the needed $1.2 million in funding. The association hopes to start phase two by next summer. Honey...
krcrtv.com
Standoff at apartments owned by homeless shelter ends with arrest of stabbing suspect
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico man is in custody following an hours-long standoff with police. Early Thursday morning, at around 3 a.m., Chico police responded to reports of a fire behind World Market, where the suspect, Tyrome Sanders, fled the scene after firefighters saw a man had been stabbed with a broken bottle.
Dark Reading
County of Tehama, Calif., Identifies and Addresses Data Security Incident
RED BLUFF, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the County of Tehama, Calif. announced that it has addressed a data security incident that resulted in unauthorized access to files on its systems. On Aug. 19, 2022, the County of Tehama concluded its investigation of a data security incident...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects remain at large after shooting in Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - The suspects in a shooting in Los Molinos Friday morning remain at large, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Los Molinos Fire Station off Sherwood Avenue Friday at about 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Bridget...
KTVU FOX 2
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
actionnewsnow.com
3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
actionnewsnow.com
Proposed homeless campground near Chico airport needs environmental analysis, application
CHICO, Calif. - An effort to create a campground for the homeless near the Chico airport is still ongoing. In July, the North State Shelter Team brought a proposal to the City of Chico to build a campground with 82 campsites near the airport, about 2,500 feet south of runway 31R.
