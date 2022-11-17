ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Authorities respond to call on Pima Community College campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are responding to a call on the Pima Community College El Pueblo Campus on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. The public was urged to avoid the area, but authorities gave the “all clear” at around 4:45 p.m. This is a developing...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

El Tour de Tucson announces 2022 winners, standings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 20-year-old Sean Christian from Tucson and 22-year-old Anna Hicks from San Luis Obispo, California are the men’s and women’s winners of El Tour de Tucson. The unofficial time for Christian was 3 hours, 49 minutes, 1.2 seconds. Christian was just 1.2 seconds...
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification

Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Tucson man charged with bank robberies in Arizona, Texas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing federal charges after he allegedly robbed two banks in two different states in September. Court documents say Sherman Edward Lester, Jr. ,45, robbed an GECU Credit Union at gunpoint in El Paso on Sept. 2. He also reportedly robbed...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: We deserve more from the University of Arizona

This year, fear has become the defining marker that unites us as students at the University of Arizona. Violence on our campus is no longer something that is senseless, but expected — we are horrified but not surprised by the outpouring of shootings, harassment, threats and racial targeting. This type of experience was not one we imagined having when sending an application to this university, nor was it what was expected by faculty when they came to teach in a place revered for its sense of community — community, it seems, that is only important to the UA on paper.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man gets 14-month sentence, $10k fine for smuggling 5 migrants

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced in November to more than a year in prison for smuggling five migrants in the United States, authorities said. Michael Ernesto Abril from Tucson, 24, will serve 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised released and pay a $10,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pinal County high school locked down after reports of gunshots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A high school in Pinal County is on lockdown after shots were reportedly fired nearby on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies confirmed they were called to San Manuel High School in response to reports that shots were fired. According to the...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima Community College board chair resigns unexpectedly

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A search is now on for a new Pima Community College Board member. Board chair Catherine Ripley unexpectedly announced she’s resigning to take care of her elderly mother. Her term runs through 2026. This means there will be three new board members around...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car

We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
ARIZONA STATE
insidetucsonbusiness.com

New security business opens in Tucson

Lionheart Security Services expanded into Tucson, bringing its customer service-focused security, training and consulting to the area. Since its inception in 2010, Lionheart Security Services has strived to meet and exceed client expectations. CEO Bill Herzog said they accomplish this by utilizing internal and external active management techniques focusing their...
TUCSON, AZ
The Center Square

Tucson ban on landlords considering income could hobble its city budget

(The Center Square) - An Arizona lawmaker wants the state Attorney General's office to investigate an action taken by the City of Tucson. Arizona House Speaker-elect Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed an SB 1487 complaint with the Arizona Attorney General on Wednesday, asking the office to investigate Tucson’s policy forbidding landlords from considering people’s sources of income on rental housing applications. Toma wants the Attorney General’s office to investigate whether this violates state law.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Washington State downs Arizona, keeps Wildcats from possible bowl berth

TUCSON (KOLD News 13) - Washington State topped the University of Arizona 31-20 Saturday afternoon, keeping the Wildcats from a possible bowl berth. The Wildcats will now turn their attention to getting revenge against Arizona State next week. The Duel in the Desert will be in Tucson Friday and kickoff is set for 12 p.m. You can get tickets HERE.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting. When...
TUCSON, AZ
travellemming.com

31 Best Tucson Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)

I’m a Tucson native and local foodie, and in this guide, I share the best Tucson restaurants for every budget and craving. Over the past 24 years, I’ve spent countless dollars eating throughout my hometown and am thrilled to share this list of my top places to eat.
TUCSON, AZ

