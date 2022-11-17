Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Authorities respond to call on Pima Community College campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are responding to a call on the Pima Community College El Pueblo Campus on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. The public was urged to avoid the area, but authorities gave the “all clear” at around 4:45 p.m. This is a developing...
KOLD-TV
El Tour de Tucson announces 2022 winners, standings
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 20-year-old Sean Christian from Tucson and 22-year-old Anna Hicks from San Luis Obispo, California are the men’s and women’s winners of El Tour de Tucson. The unofficial time for Christian was 3 hours, 49 minutes, 1.2 seconds. Christian was just 1.2 seconds...
roselawgroupreporter.com
New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification
Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
smeharbinger.net
Ari(Shooting)Zona: The effect of the recent shooting at the University of Arizona on the East community
She’d just missed the swarm of police officers. College sophomore and East alum Libby Brouillette passed the John W. Harshbarger Building at the University of Arizona on her way to English less than 30 minutes before it was plastered in caution tape. “I remember walking out and the whole...
KOLD-TV
Tucson man charged with bank robberies in Arizona, Texas
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing federal charges after he allegedly robbed two banks in two different states in September. Court documents say Sherman Edward Lester, Jr. ,45, robbed an GECU Credit Union at gunpoint in El Paso on Sept. 2. He also reportedly robbed...
allsportstucson.com
Football Playoffs: Salpointe, Marana and Canyon del Oro advance; Pusch Ridge and Willcox up next
6A: No. 7 Salpointe 36, No. 10 Williams Field 33 (2 OT) 4A: No. 6 Canyon del Oro 13, No. 11 St. Mary’s 7. 3A: No. 3 Pusch Ridge (11-1) vs. No. 2 Mesa Eastmark (11-1) at Mountain Pointe, 2 p.m. 2A: No. 4 Willcox (9-2) vs. No. 1...
El Tour de Tucson shares 2022 results
El Tour de Tucson's website released the standings for this year's event, with 20-year-old Sean Christian announced as the winner of the 102-mile set.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: We deserve more from the University of Arizona
This year, fear has become the defining marker that unites us as students at the University of Arizona. Violence on our campus is no longer something that is senseless, but expected — we are horrified but not surprised by the outpouring of shootings, harassment, threats and racial targeting. This type of experience was not one we imagined having when sending an application to this university, nor was it what was expected by faculty when they came to teach in a place revered for its sense of community — community, it seems, that is only important to the UA on paper.
Help Wanted: Workers remain in high demand across Pima County
Some big box retailers are hiring employees for the holiday season, but they’re not the only ones. Most industries continue to have a need for workers right now
KTAR.com
Arizona man gets 14-month sentence, $10k fine for smuggling 5 migrants
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced in November to more than a year in prison for smuggling five migrants in the United States, authorities said. Michael Ernesto Abril from Tucson, 24, will serve 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised released and pay a $10,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
KOLD-TV
Pinal County high school locked down after reports of gunshots
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A high school in Pinal County is on lockdown after shots were reportedly fired nearby on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies confirmed they were called to San Manuel High School in response to reports that shots were fired. According to the...
KOLD-TV
Pima Community College board chair resigns unexpectedly
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A search is now on for a new Pima Community College Board member. Board chair Catherine Ripley unexpectedly announced she’s resigning to take care of her elderly mother. Her term runs through 2026. This means there will be three new board members around...
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
U.S. Border Patrol welcomes K9 Bear
The United States Border Patrol's Tucson Sector is welcoming a new member to its team. Agents say the K9 was donated from The Johnson Family Special Needs Trust.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
New security business opens in Tucson
Lionheart Security Services expanded into Tucson, bringing its customer service-focused security, training and consulting to the area. Since its inception in 2010, Lionheart Security Services has strived to meet and exceed client expectations. CEO Bill Herzog said they accomplish this by utilizing internal and external active management techniques focusing their...
Tucson ban on landlords considering income could hobble its city budget
(The Center Square) - An Arizona lawmaker wants the state Attorney General's office to investigate an action taken by the City of Tucson. Arizona House Speaker-elect Ben Toma, R-Peoria, filed an SB 1487 complaint with the Arizona Attorney General on Wednesday, asking the office to investigate Tucson’s policy forbidding landlords from considering people’s sources of income on rental housing applications. Toma wants the Attorney General’s office to investigate whether this violates state law.
KOLD-TV
Washington State downs Arizona, keeps Wildcats from possible bowl berth
TUCSON (KOLD News 13) - Washington State topped the University of Arizona 31-20 Saturday afternoon, keeping the Wildcats from a possible bowl berth. The Wildcats will now turn their attention to getting revenge against Arizona State next week. The Duel in the Desert will be in Tucson Friday and kickoff is set for 12 p.m. You can get tickets HERE.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One man killed in shooting at Tucson park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a local park on Friday afternoon, Nov. 18. Officers said they were called around 4 p.m. to Rudy Garcia Park, located at 5001 South Nogales Highway. in response to a shooting. When...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Tucson. The accident happened at the intersection of East Limberlost Drive and North First Avenue. According to the officials, the victim was crossing the road when he was struck by a Gray 2003 Chevrolet Suburban.
travellemming.com
31 Best Tucson Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m a Tucson native and local foodie, and in this guide, I share the best Tucson restaurants for every budget and craving. Over the past 24 years, I’ve spent countless dollars eating throughout my hometown and am thrilled to share this list of my top places to eat.
