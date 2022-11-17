Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Massachusetts Rescue Shares All the Dogs Who Weren't Adopted at Their Event
There are many dogs available for adoption across the country, and the people who work at animal shelters and rescue organizations are working diligently to get these pups into a good home. Sometimes, this is done by throwing a big adoption event to draw people in to see all the dogs, but even when this happens, some dogs are still left without a forever family at the end of the day.
More homeless in Kingston hotel, reversing Baker's work on permanent housing
KINGSTON - The number of homeless people being housed in a hotel in Kingston has grown in the last two weeks to roughly 200. It likely means that the governor-elect, Maura Healey, will have to deal with a problem that has long perplexed her predecessors: the practice of using hotels to house the homeless. In more than two weeks, two babies have been born and brought home to the Baymont hotel, five children have enrolled in Kingston schools, and there is no near term plan to place the residents elsewhere. "The challenge they're having is it's expensive, there's a...
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving
When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
I-Team: Data shows number of arrests inside Massachusetts schools
BOSTON – Mass shootings have made school security a top priority, but now the WBZ I-Team is joining forces with CBS News Investigations to uncover an unintended side effect. Children as young as elementary age are being arrested in the hallways of their schools. Experts say arresting juveniles can have traumatic long-term effects. In Massachusetts, an incident at Brockton High School made headlines last year when cellphone cameras caught a Brockton officer kneeling on a teenager's neck and handcuffing him. "I ask that this doesn't happen to anyone else's kid," the 16-year-old's father said. The I-Team agreed not to use...
