ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
ALASKA STATE
Business Insider

Results: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes defeats former Republican state Sen. George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Rep. Jahana Hayes ran against Republican George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District. The 5th District is located in the northwestern region of the New England state. Hayes is the first Black woman to ever represent Connecticut in Congress. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WPFO

Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election

(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

House majority near for Republicans; here's how remaining 10 races stand

(The Center Square) – At noon on Wednesday, a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives remained unresolved but was nearing a decision. By consensus, Republicans have been called victorious for 217 of the 435 seats and needed just one more to flip control of the chamber with 10 remaining. Races in California, where seven are uncalled, could be decided today and have a mix of the GOP and Democrats leading. ...
COLORADO STATE
HuffPost

Jared Golden Wins Reelection To Maine House Seat

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is projected to win reelection, defeating Republican Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, which was one of the most highly contested midterm races this year. The district is one of 13 Democratic-held House districts carried by former President Donald Trump in 2020. The Cook...
MAINE STATE
MSNBC

Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party

It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
WYOMING STATE
CBS News

Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress

Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
Mother Jones

Utah Sen. Mike Lee Betrayed the Constitution and Won Reelection

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For most of the past year, Sen. Mike Lee’s approval ratings never cracked 50 percent. He was surprisingly unpopular for a Republican in Utah. He offended LDS voters in 2020 by comparing President Donald Trump to Captain Moroni, one of the most revered figures in the Book of Mormon. His fealty to Trump wasn’t always appreciated in a state where voters have been lukewarm on the crass real estate mogul. Lee’s text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows laid bare the work he was doing to try to help Trump overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer concedes race for 8th Congressional District, handing win to Democrat Yadira Caraveo

Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded her race for Colorado's 8th Congressional District, handing a win to Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo in Colorado's newest U.S. congressional district. Colorado's 8th Congressional District was called one of the most competitive districts in the country. The newly created district runs along Interstate...
COLORADO STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, who ousted a pro-impeachment Republican

Explore more race results below. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez defeated Republican Joe Kent in a Washington House race. Pérez's win will flip Washington's third district. Kent was a Trump-backed candidate who ousted the incumbent representative during the primaries. Election 2022 Washington Results Explore more election results. House (1 District)
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
ARIZONA STATE
270towin.com

Democrats Retain Senate Control; 22 House Seats Remain Uncalled

Nevadans reelected Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, earning Democrats the 50th seat needed to maintain control of the Senate in the 118th congress. The final seat will be determined in a Georgia runoff on December 6. Pennsylvania is the only Senate seat that has flipped thus far. In Alaska, we know a Republican will win, but we won't know which one until November 23.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Boston

Rep. Katherine Clark launches campaign to become Democratic Whip

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVMALDEN -- Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark was in Malden Saturday morning at her first event since launching her bid to become Democratic Whip. "We have some real challenges that families are facing, and we're facing together as a nation," said Clark.Several top Congress leaders, including Nancy Pelosi, are stepping down. "I see this as a great opportunity to have some new leadership while still being able to rely on our mentors and friends who have served us so well," Clark said. She continued, "The message from the midterms was clear. People chose community over chaos." If elected, the Revere native would...
MALDEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy