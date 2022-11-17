Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
Results: Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes defeats former Republican state Sen. George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Jahana Hayes ran against Republican George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District. The 5th District is located in the northwestern region of the New England state. Hayes is the first Black woman to ever represent Connecticut in Congress. Election 2022 Connecticut Results Explore more...
WPFO
Democrats keep control of Legislature for the 3rd straight election
(BDN) -- Democrats cruised to majorities in both chambers of the Legislature and will continue to hold full control of Augusta after a Tuesday election in which they spent nearly three times more outside money than their Republican counterparts. The majority party claimed at least 77 seats in the 151-member...
House majority near for Republicans; here's how remaining 10 races stand
(The Center Square) – At noon on Wednesday, a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives remained unresolved but was nearing a decision. By consensus, Republicans have been called victorious for 217 of the 435 seats and needed just one more to flip control of the chamber with 10 remaining. Races in California, where seven are uncalled, could be decided today and have a mix of the GOP and Democrats leading. ...
Jared Golden Wins Reelection To Maine House Seat
Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is projected to win reelection, defeating Republican Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, which was one of the most highly contested midterm races this year. The district is one of 13 Democratic-held House districts carried by former President Donald Trump in 2020. The Cook...
Liz Cheney dunks on Kari Lake after defeat in Arizona governor's race
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was quick to troll Republican Arizona gubernatorial contender Kari Lake after the latter was projected to lose her race to Democratic rival Katie Hobbs.
Rep. Mike Levin expands lead to 5 points in 49th Congressional District
Rep. Mike Levin held a five-point lead over challenger Brian Maryott in the race for the 49th Congressional District after election officials in both San Diego and Orange counties released more results Monday evening. The district is one of a handful that could help decide control of Congress and shape...
MSNBC
Liz Cheney wasn’t kidding about putting country over party
It was about seven weeks ago when Rep. Liz Cheney said something she’d never said before. The Wyoming congresswoman — a lifelong conservative Republican, a member of the House GOP leadership as recently as last year, and a lawmaker who voted with the Trump White House roughly 94% of the time — said she felt compelled to support Democratic candidates for the first time.
Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress
Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
Utah Sen. Mike Lee Betrayed the Constitution and Won Reelection
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For most of the past year, Sen. Mike Lee’s approval ratings never cracked 50 percent. He was surprisingly unpopular for a Republican in Utah. He offended LDS voters in 2020 by comparing President Donald Trump to Captain Moroni, one of the most revered figures in the Book of Mormon. His fealty to Trump wasn’t always appreciated in a state where voters have been lukewarm on the crass real estate mogul. Lee’s text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows laid bare the work he was doing to try to help Trump overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.
Returning for a third term, Rep. Mike Levin aims for bipartisan bills in a GOP-controlled House
'This is the sort of seat and sort of incumbent that it would take a red wave to dislodge,' one expert said.
Trump Sat On $94 Million As His Chosen Candidates Lost The Senate For Republicans
The coup-attempting former president, expected to run for the 2024 nomination, spent just a small fraction of the $151 million he raised on GOP candidates.
Trump criticizes Colorado, New Hampshire GOP Senate nominees after losses
Former President Trump criticized two GOP Senate nominees who lost their races on Tuesday and had broken with Trump during the campaign on his unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump on Truth Social laid into Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea and New Hampshire Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc after...
Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer concedes race for 8th Congressional District, handing win to Democrat Yadira Caraveo
Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded her race for Colorado's 8th Congressional District, handing a win to Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo in Colorado's newest U.S. congressional district. Colorado's 8th Congressional District was called one of the most competitive districts in the country. The newly created district runs along Interstate...
Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, who ousted a pro-impeachment Republican
Explore more race results below. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez defeated Republican Joe Kent in a Washington House race. Pérez's win will flip Washington's third district. Kent was a Trump-backed candidate who ousted the incumbent representative during the primaries. Election 2022 Washington Results Explore more election results. House (1 District)
Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona
PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
Rep. Newhouse, Republican Trump impeacher, leads in early counting
(The Center Square) – Central Washington Congressman Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, could not be sure what the outcome of Tuesday’s election would be given Republican anger over his vote in 2021 to impeach former President Donald Trump. Newhouse’s decision to join 10 Republicans in that vote drew Trump-supported primary...
Several Republican candidates contending for a spot in Congress this November were at the Capitol on January 6
A number of Republican congressional candidates who are running in the upcoming election were at the capitol building on January 6. All those seven candidates vying for a spot in Congress but alleged to have links to the January 6 events at the Capitol.All headshots from Ballotpedia.
270towin.com
Democrats Retain Senate Control; 22 House Seats Remain Uncalled
Nevadans reelected Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, earning Democrats the 50th seat needed to maintain control of the Senate in the 118th congress. The final seat will be determined in a Georgia runoff on December 6. Pennsylvania is the only Senate seat that has flipped thus far. In Alaska, we know a Republican will win, but we won't know which one until November 23.
Rep. Katherine Clark launches campaign to become Democratic Whip
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVMALDEN -- Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark was in Malden Saturday morning at her first event since launching her bid to become Democratic Whip. "We have some real challenges that families are facing, and we're facing together as a nation," said Clark.Several top Congress leaders, including Nancy Pelosi, are stepping down. "I see this as a great opportunity to have some new leadership while still being able to rely on our mentors and friends who have served us so well," Clark said. She continued, "The message from the midterms was clear. People chose community over chaos." If elected, the Revere native would...
