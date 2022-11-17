70 acres of Navy federal property up for lease

SAN DIEGO — The Navy has put up 70.3 acres of federal property that sits between Interstate 5 and Interstate 8 on the market for lease for a private development.

The property includes Naval Base Point Loma, Old Town Campus, which is home to Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, or NAVWAR.

NAVWAR sits on about 70 acres between the I-8 and I-5, but the Navy said the building is not getting the use it once was.

“These are World War II factories that were used to build B24 bombers,” said Greg Geisen, NAVWAR Revitalization Project Manager.

He said the Navy needs new and modern facility for its cybersecurity work. The Navy and federal government opened up applications Tuesday and is now accepting initial proposals for the future of the land.

“This is a great opportunity for San Diego to have access to what is currently federal land and be able to turn that into commercial properties to solve housing needs and desires here in San Diego, to be able to put between 4,000-10,000 housing units on this property,” Geisen said. “It’s a great location and we know San Diego needs housing.”

Since NAVWAR is federal property, there are no height restrictions. Geisen said the property is not in the coastal commission, but the Navy is working with them through this process.

“Work and satellite and communications work, so we are basically on the first floor of 70 acres, very inefficiently spread out,” said Geisen. “If we can get into a modern structure that’s vertical in nature, a smaller building is also easier to have more secure cybersecurity protection.

Geisen said those working at NAVWAR will not be impacted during the proposal and construction and will transition to the new building after it is finished as the development is done in phases.

The developer would likely be chosen by the end of 2023.

