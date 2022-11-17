Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Marilyn Harriet White Lytle
Marilyn Harriet White Lytle was born on July 26, 1939, and passed away peacefully in the presence of her son and grandson on November 14, 2022, at the age of 83 in Verona, WI. The second of Harry White and Helen Kannow White’s two children, she was born in St. Cloud, MN. She also lived in Milaca, MN, Denver, CO, and graduated from Benkelman High School in Benkelman, NE.
Channel 3000
Donnell Darrell “Don” Klute
Donnell Darrell “Don” Klute, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on March 16, 1936, in Lodi, Wis., the son of Leonard and Mary (Meade) Klute. Don graduated from Lodi High School in 1954. He married Donna Hubanks on Aug. 31, 1957, in Madison, Wis.
Channel 3000
Say cheese! Monroe runs by West Salem to win first state title since 1994
MADISON, Wis. — Tucker Markham rushed for 170 yards and scored 4 touchdowns, while Alex Hernandez added 122 more on the ground to lead Monroe past West Salem in the Division 3 state championship game. The Cheesemakers rushed for 341 yards and 5 touchdowns and forced 4 turnovers in...
Channel 3000
Anna S. Hanson
Anna S. Hanson, age 104, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing Home. She was born on Feb. 10, 1918, in Cooksville, Wis., the daughter of Andrew and Lena (Jerdee) Nelson. Anna attended Evansville High School. She married Robert W. Hanson on Feb. 18, 1939.
Channel 3000
Jan M. “Janney” Strang
Jan M. “Janney” Strang, age 72, of Black Earth, passed away in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. She was born on June 18, 1950, in Madison, the daughter of Arlie and Lucille (Amidon) Smith. Jan grew up in Brooklyn, Wis., and graduated from Oregon...
Channel 3000
Susan Mary Riege
Susan Mary Riege, age 62, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. She was born on Feb. 15, 1960, in Madison, the daughter of George and Gladys (Koenig) Riege. Susan graduated from LaFollette High School in 1978 and from MATC with an associate degree in medical secretarial science. She worked in Medical Claim’s Support for American Family Insurance for 32 years. Prior to her employment with American Family, she worked for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and volunteered at Luke House.
Channel 3000
Marty R. Miller
Marty R. Miller, 60, of Hazel Green, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November, 23rd at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Burial will be in the Hazel Green Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family & friends may call on Wednesday, November 23rd from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral home.
Channel 3000
Badgers ready for ‘Bahamas business trip’
MADISON, Wis. — On Monday the Badger men’s basketball team flies to the Bahamas to take part in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. “We’re there for one reason and that’s to win”, freshman guard Connor Essegian told reporters on Thursday. “We are going to go down there and have fun, but our main goal is to get three W’s.”
Channel 3000
WATCH: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra kicks off indoor season
MADISON, Wis. — Joe Loehnis, the CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and Maestro Andrew Sewell join Live at Four to talk about the orchestra’s upcoming indoor season. For more information, click or tap here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
Channel 3000
Robert “Bob” M. Taylor
Robert Morrill Taylor, age 88, passed away at The Pines Assisted Living in Prairie du Sac on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Robert was born May 10, 1934 to the late Harvey and Ida (Morrill) Taylor. He was united in marriage to Hedwig “Hedy” Marie Taylor on Apr. 16, 1955; she preceded him in death on Dec. 26, 2009. Robert had a love of the outdoors, carpentry, woodworking, polka music and playing the organ and the accordion. He taught himself to play the accordion at the age of 13. His greatest love was his cabin, which he built overlooking the Wisconsin River.
Channel 3000
Behind the scenes: ‘Come From Away’ nears end of run at Overture
MADISON, Wis. — James Earl Jones II joins Live at Four to talk about the national tour of “Come From Away” that is about to enter its final weekend at the Overture Center. To see a list of events happening in your area or to submit an...
Channel 3000
WATCH: News 3 Now at Noon – November 17, 2022
MADISON, Wis. — Get your mid-day news update with News 3 Now at Noon for Thursday, November 17, 2022. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Walter Allen Wing
WAUNAKEE – Walter Allen Wing, age 62, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Walt was born on June 16, 1960, in Columbus, WI to Robert and Esther Wing. He graduated from Lafollette High School in 1978 and from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1982 with a degree in business. For most of his career he was a driven entrepreneur who loved fixing engines of all kinds. On July 16, 2010, he married Mary Jo Kudrna and they enjoyed exploring the country together. Walt also loved to play tennis and golf and had many close friends on and off the greens.
Channel 3000
Badgers light lamp late but fall to Minnesota in shootout
MADISON, Wis. — When the Badgers and Gophers lock horns, it’s always a tight battle and Saturday was no different. The Badger women’s hockey team scored in the dying moments of the third period to force overtime, before falling in a shootout. There was no shortage of...
Channel 3000
Karen Lambright
Madison – Karen Lambright, age 70, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022. Karen was born on Oct. 6, 1952, in Madison, Wisconsin, to parents Russell and Elaine (Randall) Lambright. Karen took pride in furthering her education and her long-standing career in vocational rehabilitation. She was an avid world traveler and reading enthusiast known for her witty and dry sense of humor, and was often recognized on her daily walks through Madison.
Channel 3000
Judith Ann Virnig
Judith Ann Virnig, age 80, of Madison, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. She was born on Jan. 12, 1942, in Madison to Bennie and Rose (Riphan) Thuesen. Judy grew up in Madison and graduated from East High School. She married Leroy Virnig on June 24,...
Channel 3000
Local photographer captures Ho-Chunk stories
Ho-Chunk photographer Tom Jones’ striking, oversized portrait of Elizah Leonard, part of his “Strong Unrelenting Spirits” series, is hanging in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., through February 2023. Earlier this year, it earned second place honors in the Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition. The beautifully rendered portrait of a young Ho-Chunk woman dressed in striking tribal garb is surrounded by an arc of rhinestones, shells and beads that were hand-applied by Jones himself, creating an image that shimmers beneath the gallery lights.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Dr. Zorba Paster answers your health questions
MADISON, Wis. — Dr. Zorba Paster answers your health questions. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Support small businesses with these 6 shopping events
Whether you love it or hate it, the Thanksgiving long weekend is one of the busiest holiday shopping weekends of the year. Small Business Saturday was created to counteract the big box store discounts and deals of Black Friday and encourage shoppers to support small, community businesses instead. We’ve compiled a guide to local markets, fairs and fests that will highlight some of Madison’s wonderful small businesses and artists this upcoming holiday weekend.
Channel 3000
Meet this week’s Pet of the Week: Sepia
You can find out more about Sepia and the other animals up for adoption at the Dane County Humane Society by going to giveshelter.org. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0