WAUNAKEE – Walter Allen Wing, age 62, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Walt was born on June 16, 1960, in Columbus, WI to Robert and Esther Wing. He graduated from Lafollette High School in 1978 and from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1982 with a degree in business. For most of his career he was a driven entrepreneur who loved fixing engines of all kinds. On July 16, 2010, he married Mary Jo Kudrna and they enjoyed exploring the country together. Walt also loved to play tennis and golf and had many close friends on and off the greens.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO