Georgia State

Related
The Comeback

Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin

Rumors have been swirling for days that Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is in the mix for the Auburn job.  Kiffin has yet to confirm nor deny the rumors but some people close to the program are fairly confident that he could take the job once the season is over. However, it may Read more... The post Big financial rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Football Fans Not Happy With ESPN's Lee Corso Decision Today

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso made his long-awaited return to ESPN's College GameDay. The 87-year-old is in Bozeman, Montana with the rest of the crew for Saturday's featured game between the 7-3 Montana Grizzlies and 9-1 Montana State Bobcats. There's only one problem - it's freezing....
BOZEMAN, MT
atozsports.com

The Vols player who could be in for a huge ‘Jalin Hyatt-like’ breakout game against South Carolina

Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is one of the biggest stories in college football season. Hyatt has become of the most dangerous playmakers in the sport. NFL legend Chad Johnson tweets about him regularly. The junior Vols wide receiver is also starting to pop up in the first round of mock drafts. Hyatt’s essentially gone from a backup wide receiver in 2021 to a household name in 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Comeback

Michigan player absolutely blasts the SEC

The SEC has been widely considered the best and most dominant conference across college football for quite a long time with five of the past seven national champions coming from the SEC, with the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers winning the past three College Football Playoff titles. But according to one Michigan Read more... The post Michigan player absolutely blasts the SEC appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Alabama All-American commit with potential to play early

Yhonzae Pierre, Top-100 linebacker from Eufaula High School in Alabama, was recently named an All-American after a great senior season. Pierre’s season, unfortunately, ended in a first round loss to Faith Academy a two weeks ago. He has shifted his focus to the hardwood with the team’s first basketball game on Friday night against Dothan High School.
EUFAULA, AL
DawgsDaily

Georgia Commits Ramp Up Recruitment of Sam M'Pemba

Samuel M'Pemba, a five-star EDGE out of IMG (Fl.), is set to make his decision on December 4th between UGA, Florida, Miami, and Tennessee. If you have kept track on Dawgs Daily, you would know that UGA is and has been the clear frontrunner for M'Pemba. The Dawgs coaching staff, especially Chidera ...
ATHENS, GA

