Monterey County Funeral Assistance Program accepting applications
In an effort to help people whose loved ones died of COVID-19, Monterey County offers its Funeral Assistance Program for some much needed funds as families mourn. The post Monterey County Funeral Assistance Program accepting applications appeared first on KION546.
Hanford Sentinel
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission tonight approved another desalination plant, despite citing its high costs, risks to Monterey Bay’s environment and “the most significant environmental justice issues” the commission has faced in recent years. The commission’s divided, 8-to-2 vote came after 13 hours of debate at a Salinas...
montereycountyweekly.com
Inside the plan to fix a dangerous Pacific Grove intersection.
Sara Rubin here, thinking about how sometimes, problems can just recede our landscape—we get used to them and may lose motivation to find solutions. Sometimes, all it takes is one or two dedicated people to get enough momentum going that all of a sudden, a chronic problem becomes something local government can tackle.
santacruzlocal.org
Santa Cruz food-waste bins get mixed participation
A sanitation worker collects a food-waste pail near California Avenue and Walk Circle in Santa Cruz in November. (Allison Gasparini — Santa Cruz Local) SANTA CRUZ >> More than three months since Santa Cruz residents received small brown bins to collect food waste for weekly pickup, participation has varied widely in neighborhoods and city leaders have tried to correct some problems with the program.
montereycountyweekly.com
Pacific Grove and Washington school district races too close to call.
Monterey County Elections officials announced late Friday that they are planning to "escalate" manual tallies in two Pacific Grove races—City Council between Debby Beck and Tina Rau plus a measure to shrink the council size—and the race for Washington Union School District. "Monterey County Elections will escalate the...
Lookout Update: Permanent Santa Cruz parklet ordinance passes final readthrough
Perhaps the biggest change from Oct. 25, when the ordinance was first reviewed by the Santa Cruz City Council, is in the estimated costs of the city's preapproved parklet designs. After initial plans rang in at $50,000-70,000, they now range from $14,000 to $20,000.
montereycountyweekly.com
A leader in homeless solutions, Monterey County gets swept up in a Newsom crackdown.
Like blameless students who find themselves punished with the rest of the class, Monterey County found itself caught up in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ire because he believes the state’s counties and cities aren’t doing enough to combat homelessness. Newsom announced Nov. 3 that he was rejecting every region’s homeless action plan and withholding all Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention funding, totaling $1 billion, until their goals were significantly beefed up. He complained current action plans would only result in a 2-percent statewide reduction in homelessness by 2024.
A List of Local Food Drives on the Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- There are plenty of local organizations helping out families that are in need as the holidays are around the corner Here are a list of food drives and also where you can go to receive free meals or meal packs. This list will be updated throughout the holiday season. Monterey County The post A List of Local Food Drives on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Construction for Love's Travel Stop in Salinas underway
SALINAS, Calif. — Love's Travel Stops has begun construction on a new gas station and convenience store in Salinas. Video Player: New Love's travel center proposed for Salinas (2018) The station will be located off northbound Highway 101 at the Airport Boulevard exit. According to the company, the Salinas...
KSBW.com
Construction at the intersection of Highways 25 and 156 adds hours to commuters
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hollister drivers say the construction at the intersection of Highways 25 and 156 has added hours to their commute. “I would say the commute from San Jose to Hollister is usually about a little over an hour I would say it’s up to three hours now,” said Jodi Knopf, a driver from Hollister.
montereycountyweekly.com
Some big resources are bolstering plans to fix a five-way intersection in Pacific Grove.
The consultants of Smart Growth America who came to Pacific Grove from Washington, D.C. to preach safer streets sought to impress upon residents exactly how troublesome – and dangerous – one of their intersections is: the five-way stop at Sunset Drive, Congress Avenue and Cedar Street, part of the Highway 68 corridor. Using a show-don’t-tell approach, they invited people on a walking tour of the area on Thursday, Nov. 10.
sanbenito.com
Supes deny appeals of Betabel commercial project
San Benito County Supervisors at a recent meeting approved a conditional use permit for the Betabel commercial project, after hearing two appeals against the proposal due to its likely impacts on the environment and tribal lands. The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Nov. 8 to support the massive project, which...
Unsheltered in Santa Cruz: A deep dive into outreach at the Benchlands
On a bright, sunny morning in late October, Melody stood protectively next to a small cart neatly packed with her belongings, contemplating the day’s most pressing question — where she would sleep that night. Melody, who has been living unhoused since she was 13, is one of an estimated 1,774 individuals who currently live unsheltered in parks, streets, vehicles and other places not meant for habitation in Santa Cruz County, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Count.
kymkemp.com
Missing Trinity County Man Found Alive and Well in Santa Cruz Area
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. On Tuesday, November 16, 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office was advised that Frederick Montes, a previously reported missing person, from Trinity County since May of 2022, had been located alive and well in the Santa Cruz area. Agencies involved:
nomadlawyer.org
Salinas: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Salinas, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Salinas, California. Salinas, California, is a city built on agriculture. It is one of the few cities in California to prosper during the Great Depression. You can still find many original Victorian homes in this town. Most of these buildings have been standing since the late 19th century.
montereycountyweekly.com
Another inmate dies at Monterey County Jail under uncertain cirumstances.
Yet another inmate has died under uncertain circumstances at the Monterey County Jail, this time a 29-year-old Carmel Valley man named David John Sand who had suffered from severe schizophrenia for the past 10 years, according to his father, Eric Sand. David died on Saturday, Nov. 12. The cause of his death is unknown.
lookout.co
Alderwood group Santa Cruz Sky aims to revitalize downtown Santa Cruz
Want to stay on top of the latest local food news? I send text alerts every time I publish a story. And you can text me back! Share your thoughts, send tips and give feedback. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed! And check out all my recent work here.
KSBW.com
Tina Nieto to be next sheriff of Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. — After a week of counting, the Monterey County Election's Office has counted nearly all of the votes made in the Nov. 8 election. With more than 100,000 votes counted, Tina Nieto will be the next sheriff of Monterey County. Nieto won with 65% of the vote from across Monterey County.
UC Santa Cruz researchers find microplastics pervasive in Monterey Bay fish and seabirds
More than half of anchovies and all of the seabirds that feed on them were found to have microplastic particles in their digestive tracts, according to a study by researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz. The researchers tested 24 anchovy and 19 common murres for microplastic particles and...
KSBW.com
Longtime incumbent mayor of Hollister Ignacio Velazquez tells KSBW the race is over
HOLLISTER, Calif. — As the current numbers stand, Mia Casey holds a comfortable lead of about 58% to 41% for the longtime incumbent Ignacio Velazquez. “It’s over. No wishful thinking here. I know the counts are the counts. What I’m concerned about is once again the public was fooled by developers,” said Velazquez, the incumbent Hollister mayor.
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
