Read full article on original website
Related
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Incoming GOP chair says House investigation into Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents 'will not be a priority'
The top House Republican slated to take over the chamber's investigation into classified documents found at the former president's Florida estate said it "will not be a priority" in the new Congress.
Southern California feels effect of 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off Mexican coast
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico's Baja California on Tuesday morning.
White House announces six week campaign to boost COVID vaccination
With the holiday season and family gatherings just around the corner, the Biden administration is kicking it into high gear, to get COVID-19 boosters out.
Space diversity: Europe’s space agency gets 1st parastronaut
John McFall, a 41-year-old Briton who lost his right leg when he was 19 and went on to compete in the Paralympics, called his selection at Europe's answer to NASA “a real turning point and mark in history.”
WNCT
Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing 1 and wounding several
JERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of morning rush hour on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 18, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians. The first explosion occurred near a bus stop on the edge...
WNCT
EU top court sides with Russian patient needing cannabis
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court on Tuesday backed a Russian who is seeking to stay in the Netherlands because he needs a medicinal cannabis treatment which is unavailable in his home country. The Court of Justice said the man should not be sent back home...
Despite controversy, NASA won’t rename Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has been the cause of controversy - and a NASA investigation - because of its namesake.
Comments / 0