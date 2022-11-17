Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
First Coast News
Camden County correctional officers involved in viral beating of Jarrett Hobbs bond out of jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three correctional officers who were captured on camera beating 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs were arrested and booked into jail shortly before bonding out. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Mason Garrick, Ryan Biegel and Braxton Massey on Tuesday. They were booked into the same jail where Hobbs...
Daring rescue of baby in retention pond captured on JSO bodycam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Video of an infant being saved from a retention pond on the Westside has been released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say Ofc. Me'Atia Sanderson joined JSO in March 2019. As a patrol officer on the Westside, JSO says Sanderson was working on June 9 when she was dispatched to an infant drowning in a retention pond.
First Coast News
Clay County man charged with vehicular homicide poses 'no threat,' attorney says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County man who was charged with vehicular homicide after a fiery April car crash poses no threat to the community, according to a new court filing. Clifford Ringer is charged in the death of 23-year-old Gavin Conroy, who ultimately died from burns sustained...
First Coast News
Riverside death investigation leads to arrest of two men
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two suspects were arrested on Monday after a man was killed in Riverside three months prior. Police found the suspects in Louisiana. On Wednesday, August 17, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported death in the 1200 block of Frederica Place. Officers found a deceased man in his home who was in his 70s. Investigators determined foul play was involved in the mans death.
Suspects in Jacksonville murder arrested in New Orleans with help from Fugitive Task Force
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, has arrested two Jacksonville murder suspects in New Orleans. They have been extradited back to Jacksonville, police said. Ricoh Stinson, 28, and Cameron Stewart, 22, were arrested in connection with a man who...
Man dead after being shot by 5 JSO officers in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being shot by several officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Monday in Riverside. JSO says no officers were injured during the shooting. Around 1:15 p.m., JSO says officers were in the 2200 block of Ernest Street attempting to bring in a...
Three officers arrested who allegedly beat Camden County inmate Jarrett Hobbs
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The three officers seen in the viral video of a Camden County inmate being beaten have been arrested on charges of battery of an inmate and violating the oath of office, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office. Braxton Massey, Mason Garrick and Ryan Biegel...
Putnam County deputies looking for missing 87-year-old man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Robert Black, 87, who wandered away from his Melrose residence. Deputies say Black was last seen near Wall Lake Trail at about 4 p.m. Deputies say Black may be disoriented. Anyone who sees him or knows his...
First Coast News
Palm Coast man shot into club, detained by patrons, police said
PALM COAST, Fla. — A Palm Coast man was arrested after he allegedly held a female in a headlock and held a gun to her head at Smiles Nite Club, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said. After patrons tried to disarm him, he fired the gun six times into...
Police: 57-year-old biker missing in Guana Reserve since Monday night
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Fifty-seven year old Mark Meihofer is missing from Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve in Ponte Vedra, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. Meihofer entered the park on a bicycle and was never seen coming out, police said. His vehicle was...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and US Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrest murder suspect in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Georgia — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, in partnership with the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a murder suspect in Atlanta, JSO announced Sunday. Dominiqe Tirec Rivera-Phillip, 19, was arrested on charges of second degree murder for the death of a 21-year-old man found dead in the 2500 block of Jammes Road on May 9.
First Coast News
Life after Death: Florida's jury unanimity requirement makes death penalty more elusive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Justice was served. Then justice was taken away.”. That’s how the Rev. Jean Clark describes what happened June 16 when a jury spared Alan Wade’s life. Their verdict reversed Wade’s death sentence for a monstrous crime, in which he and three accomplices kidnapped...
Driver crashes car into 18-year-old on Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Clay County early on Wednesday morning. A 70-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on Blanding Boulevard while a pedestrian was crossing, around 4 a.m. The front of the van crashed into...
First Coast News
UNSOLVED: The 2000 disappearance of Yvonne Belcher
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Yvonne Belcher’s family remembers her as an artist. They hold tightly to her sketches and notes she wrote her daughter, a woman who loved to draw, write poems and stories. But in her own story, the ending is unclear. "We have waited for...
Hundreds of patients injured by Jacksonville Orthopedic surgeon could receive punitive damages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by a Jacksonville orthopedic surgeon could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
'Hate tried again:' Jacksonville faith leader reflects on tragic mass shooting in Colorado
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reverend Terri Steed Pierce the mass shooting that took place at Pulse nightclub just blocks away from her church in Orlando. "Just remembering feeling lost," said Pierce. 'What do we do, and how do we do this and how do we help?" Now another tragic hate...
Police presence reported in Riverside area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's a large police presence being reported in Riverside Tuesday afternoon.
First Coast News
JFRD: One dead in crash on Old Kings Road involving truck fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash involving a truck versus a tree on Jacksonville's Northwest side, according to the Jacksonville Fire Department. The crash happened at Old Kings Road at Union Heights Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At approximately 5:17 p.m., The Jacksonville...
Clay County police searching for 15-year-old last seen 6 days ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Malachi Cook, a 15-year-old, has been reported missing by the Clay County Sheriff's Office. His family last saw him on Nov. 13. He was wearing a bright yellow American Eagle t-shirt, black sweatpants and a black jacket. He has brown hair and brown-green eyes and...
A new sheriff in town: T.K. Waters sworn in as Jacksonville's top cop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's a new sheriff in town!. Months on the campaign trail culminated in all of about a 15 minute swearing in ceremony for T.K Waters at his home church, Bible Believers Baptist Church Sunday, surrounded by family and friends. Although he was just sworn in, Waters...
