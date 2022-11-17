ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Riverside death investigation leads to arrest of two men

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two suspects were arrested on Monday after a man was killed in Riverside three months prior. Police found the suspects in Louisiana. On Wednesday, August 17, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported death in the 1200 block of Frederica Place. Officers found a deceased man in his home who was in his 70s. Investigators determined foul play was involved in the mans death.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

UNSOLVED: The 2000 disappearance of Yvonne Belcher

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Yvonne Belcher’s family remembers her as an artist. They hold tightly to her sketches and notes she wrote her daughter, a woman who loved to draw, write poems and stories. But in her own story, the ending is unclear. "We have waited for...
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
First Coast News

Hundreds of patients injured by Jacksonville Orthopedic surgeon could receive punitive damages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by a Jacksonville orthopedic surgeon could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JFRD: One dead in crash on Old Kings Road involving truck fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash involving a truck versus a tree on Jacksonville's Northwest side, according to the Jacksonville Fire Department. The crash happened at Old Kings Road at Union Heights Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At approximately 5:17 p.m., The Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
