ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Universities Launch Projects Focused on Long COVID

Two major Bay Area universities are launching new projects with the goal of helping people overcome the debilitating symptoms from long COVID. Researchers at Stanford University are looking for 200 volunteers to participate in a first-of-its-kind clinical trial to see if Paxlovid, the anti-viral treatment that fights acute COVID-19, can help cure long COVID as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy