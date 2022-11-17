Read full article on original website
Related
darkhorsepressnow.com
MHP Investigating Deadly 3-Vehicle Crash In Lamar County
On Wednesday, November 16, at approximately 5:37 pm, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 42 in Lamar County. A 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by 57-year-old Russel Coleman of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 42 when it collided with a 2005 Ford Explorer driven by 25-year-old Hector Mayo of Petal, that was also driving west on Highway 42, and a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Beau Trahan of Columbia.
WLBT
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 53-year-old Francesca McKay died from the wreck. Switzer says McKay was heading home from work on Larkin Smith Drive around 5 p.m. when the crash happened on Seaway.
WLOX
Gulfport PD searching for Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police Department is currently on the lookout for a bank robbery suspect. According to a press release, witnesses tell police that a white male entered the Wells Fargo bank on Courthouse Road with a gun and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive.
WLOX
Inaugural Gumbo Fest counters cold, wet weather with hot, steamy gumbo
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday, Gulfport held it’s first ever Gumbo Fest at Centennial Plaza. Just like a good roux, a good time was had despite some inclement weather. So what do you do when it starts raining during your first ever event? You eat up all the gumbo at Gumbo Fest and take the party inside. Before it got soggy the gumbo was hot and steamy - and also in high demand.
WLOX
MDOT awards contract for widening Hwy 57
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a major road project planned in Jackson County. MDOT was awarded a contract of over $200 million to widen Highway 57 from I-10 north to Vancleave. The project will widen nine miles along the highway, splitting it to four lanes...
WLOX
Hundreds of Jackson County residents line streets for free holiday meals
Organizers expect about 7,200 students to come through the two-day event that highlights 19 career pathways. The road to returning back to the moon took a big step forward. The unmanned Artemis I launched early Wednesday morning. In South Mississippi, many watched with pride and with a personal connection to the mission.
Bray Hubbard, Ocean Springs get revenge on Oak Grove in 42-25 win to reach South State
OCEAN SPRINGS – Bray Hubbard was in tears as he hugged members of his family Friday night. But these were tears of joy – and relief. The Ocean Springs senior just about single-handedly willed his team to a cathartic victory in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs, as the Greyhounds defeated ...
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport.
Mississippi Press
Two Vancleave residents killed in separate accidents
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents were killed in vehicular accidents in St. Martin and Pascagoula in the last four days. The first accident took place in the St. Martin community Saturday night on Ft. Bayou Road. Deputies responded to a call around 9 p.m. advising of a man...
WLOX
Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a Gulfport fatal shooting. Royce Alexander Barthelemy is wanted on a murder warrant. He is described as a 28-year-old black man roughly 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police...
WLOX
Pascagoula to transform old Clark Seafood area at River Park into marina, mixed-use space
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Visions of a marina in Pascagoula are becoming clear. The city received $4.4 million from Gov. Tate Reeves in RESTORE Act funding on Thursday. The money will fund a marina located right off Highway 90 at River Park, along with a mixed-use space for potential restaurants and businesses.
WLOX
Vancleave man dead after Pascagoula motorcycle crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - One person died from a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. Pascagoula Police say the crash happened around 5:17 a.m. on Jerry St. Pé Highway. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirms the victim was 49-year-old Ronald Wood from Vancleave. PPD’s initial investigation determined a Harley Davidson...
Mississippi Press
Two people wounded when man opens fire outside downtown Ocean Springs bar
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Two people were transported to Ocean Springs Hospital with gunshot wounds after a 21-year-old Gulfport man opened fire outisde the Ocean Springs Daquiri Co. on Washington Avenue Saturday night. Ocean Springs police Capt. Ryan LeMaire said police responded to a call of a shooting about 11:41...
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
WLOX
Tent set up as latest addition to temporary Poplarville post office
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - People in Poplarville are still wondering when they’ll get a permanent post office again. Now, a huge tent has been added to the temporary trucks set up to serve customers. The tent is being used to handle the increasing volume of holiday shopping shipments and packages being sent to family and friends.
WLOX
Salvation Army opens warming shelter as temperatures begin to drop
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cold weather shelters are opening in several communities, with groups doing what they can to protect the Coast’s most vulnerable. Blankets, a bed, and most importantly, shelter. Cooler conditions are leaving those without a place to call home in a challenging position. Stacy Cradle, the...
NOLA.com
These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast
South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WLOX
Pecan House has plenty of supply for busy holiday
Downtown Wiggins is about to get a second facelift, thanks to another round of facade grant money. D’Iberville High School celebrates receiving top 10 academic rating in state. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Thursday served as an “A” rating kind of day at D’Iberville High School, as Warrior Nation...
WLOX
West Harrison High ranks #1 academically, celebrates with pep rally
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. School officials put together a “pep rally” for students to celebrate. State representatives...
ourmshome.com
Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival Returns With New Addition
Train rides, dancing trees, visits with Santa, warming stations with s’mores and…a holiday octopus?. Yes, a 16×16 foot octopus complete with a Santa hat and thousands of LED lights will dazzle its way into the hearts of those attending the 2022 Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival held annually at Jones Park.
Comments / 0