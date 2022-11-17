ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt issues subtle warning ahead of South Carolina game

Jalin Hyatt issued a subtle warning to South Carolina ahead of Tennessee’s game against the Gamecocks on Saturday. Hyatt played at Dutch Fork High School, which is just outside of Columbia, where the University of South Carolina is located. Despite having Hyatt in their backyard, so to speak, South Carolina did not offer the receiver a scholarship. Instead, the four-star recruit chose Tennessee. He is having a breakout season this year.
What Bears teammates are telling Velus Jones Jr. after recent benching

Chicago Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. hasn’t played a down in two weeks, but fortunately his teammates are helping lift his spirits after consecutive healthy scratches. Speaking to reporters ahead of Chicago’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Jones Jr. admitted that fellow receivers Dante Pettis and...
