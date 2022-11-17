Jalin Hyatt issued a subtle warning to South Carolina ahead of Tennessee’s game against the Gamecocks on Saturday. Hyatt played at Dutch Fork High School, which is just outside of Columbia, where the University of South Carolina is located. Despite having Hyatt in their backyard, so to speak, South Carolina did not offer the receiver a scholarship. Instead, the four-star recruit chose Tennessee. He is having a breakout season this year.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO