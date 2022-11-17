Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Volunteers hand out 500+ frozen turkeys in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a Thanksgiving turkey, you have the chance to get one for free Saturday morning. The Impact Center is giving away about 580 turkeys, thanks to collections from volunteers and donors spreading holiday cheer. Just drive your car up to the building and a volunteer will hand you a frozen turkey so you can be prepared ahead of Thursday’s holiday.
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: See creations in annual Festival of Gingerbread
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual tradition is back in Fort Wayne looking sweeter than ever. The Festival of Gingerbread has made its way downtown, and you can visit the History Center starting next week to see all the creations up close. For now, here are a few photos:
WANE-TV
Get ready to shop small with Holly Shopping
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Downtown Fort Wayne is getting ready for a busy week. Night of Lights is on Wednesday, but local businesses get ready for Days of Holly Shopping after that. Learn more about how you can participate in the interview above. The Days of Holly Shopping...
WOWO News
Rescue Mission Preparing 5,000 Free Meals This Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rescue Mission will serve its largest holiday meal next Wednesday. On November 23rd between 3 P.M. and 7 P.M., the meal takes place at the E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to all members of the community. Last Thanksgiving, more than 4,500 meals were served to individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness. That number is expected to increase to nearly 5,000 this Thanksgiving season. The Rescue Mission is serving nearly three times the usual number of people and anticipates that number will continue to increase as the cold weather becomes more prevalent. This year’s Thanksgiving meal will be served as a carry-out-only meal with a limit of four meals per individual. The Rescue Mission’s Holiday meals are made possible by generous donations of food items, cash gifts, and the assistance of over 85 volunteers.
WANE-TV
At the Library: Little Turtle branch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For this week’s At the Library segment, we ventured out of the main branch of the Allen County Public Library to the Little Turtle branch. Learn what you can find at the Little Turtle branch in the interview above. The Little Turtle branch...
WANE-TV
18th annual ‘Christmas on Broadway’ returns to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A sign that Christmas is near, the 18th annual “Christmas on Broadway” event returned to Fort Wayne Friday. A 35-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce tree was lit up with over 40,000 lights as part of the festivities. The tree is located right outside...
WANE-TV
New Three Rivers Festival director named
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Three Rivers Festival has a new director. Rick Kinney has been named Director of Operations of the festival, the board announced Thursday. He will “oversee all festival operations in a reorganization to better serve the festival moving forward,” the board said.
WANE-TV
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to add 5th flight to 2023 schedule
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thanks to a local radio station’s fundraiser, Honor Flight Northeast Indiana announced it will be adding a fifth Honor Flight to its schedule in 2023. The additional flight will be dedicated to veterans who have received a Purple Heart medal, which is only...
WANE-TV
Vincent Village banquet raises money to support mission to end homelessness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Vincent Village hosted its annual “A Place at our Table” dinner Thursday night as a fundraising event for its many causes. The dinner is one of two fundraising events the organization hosts each year, with the other being the “Art Show” youth services event.
WANE-TV
10th annual Blues Bash returns with live, in-person performances
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Celebrate your story with music and fun at the annual Blues Bash at 6:00 p.m.!. The League is hosting its 10th Blues Bash at the Parkview Marro Center for Research & Innovation Saturday. As a way to provide entertainment to the Fort Wayne community as well as spread awareness for individuals with disabilities, The League hosts this musical event to “support the crucial programs” it provides.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne local raising pet food donations for birthday milestone
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Rachelle Reinking is asking the community to help her raise 30,000 pounds of pet food in 30 days for Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry. The pet food drive will run from November 26 until December 26th which is Reinking’s 30th...
WANE-TV
Children’s author signs books at Botanical Conservatory
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Botanical Conservatory held on Saturday afternoon a book signing with Talitha Shipman, an Indiana-based author and illustrator. The author has created a number of picture books, and Shipman’s latest edition, “Happy Smallidays”, focuses on finding joy in the simple things in life.
WANE-TV
4th annual Art of Hope supports mental health through art exhibits
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The grand opening celebration for the 4th annual Art of Hope took place Thursday evening to support mental health through art. The event, presented by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana (MHANI), provided a collage of over 50 works from 30 artists that offered many different interpretations of mental health.
WANE-TV
Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne officially opens
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Country Heritage Winery location in downtown Fort Wayne that was announced in October has officially opened, according to the winery’s Facebook page. Although Country Heritage Winery has other locations, including one in LaOtto, Indiana, this location provides a unique feature as it...
huntington.edu
Steve Ness Honored with Distinguished Service Award
The Huntington University Foundation is pleased to announce that Steve Ness, owner of Ness Bros. Realtors & Auctioneers, will receive the 2022 Distinguished Service Award on December 14 at the December Foundation Breakfast. Ness, a Huntington County native who has successfully run a real estate and auction business for more...
WANE-TV
Be Our Guest – Charlie’s Place
This week’s 50 percent off Be Our Guest deal features Charlie’s Place located in Fort Wayne just west of the Glenbrook Square Mall. Check out the video to get a feel for what Charlie’s Place is all about and then click here to purchase the gift certificate.
WANE-TV
Headwaters Park Ice Rink open for 20th season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An iconic holiday staple returns as the Headwaters Park Ice Rink opens Saturday for its 20th season. The rink, which has been open since 2003, has attracted over 450,000 ice skaters since its inception, said Geoff Paddock, Fort Wayne City Councilman and executive director of Headwaters Park.
WANE-TV
Book donations to Kate’s Kart honor memory of late student
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — To honor Lucia Salazar, a Huntington Elementary School student who passed away in July, many in Huntertown made donations toward a passion of hers. Huntertown Elementary School students, teachers and families donated around 500 books to Kate’s Kart, Inc. in Fort Wayne during a...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Allen County foster families become forever families on National Adoption Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Thursday, over 40 kids in Allen County had their adoptions finalized. A day many foster children wait for. National Adoption Day has been recognized in Allen County since 2007. Superior Court judge Lori Morgan has presided over adoption cases for a long time, but still never tires of the excitement the day brings.
WANE-TV
SACS secondary students to have eLearning day Friday due to lack of ‘adult availability’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although most eLearning days are due to inclement weather, Southwest Allen Community Schools (SACS) announced all secondary students will have one Friday, Nov. 18, for a different reason: a “shortage of adult availability.”. SACS says there is a lack of available adults throughout...
