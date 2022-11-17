Read full article on original website
Oregon faces another top 10 third down offense in Utah; will Ducks show improvement?
Oregon’s beleaguered defense, which has lacked consistent pass rush and been awful at getting off the field on third down, will face yet another offense that prevents pressure on the quarterback and ranks in the top 10 at moving the chains against Utah. The No. 10 Utes (8-2, 6-1...
Oregon Ducks safety Jamal Hill penalized for targeting for second time in 3 weeks
Oregon safety Jamal Hill was penalized for targeting for the second time in three games. Hill was called after a replay-initiated review of a tackle of Utah running back Tavion Thomas midway through the second quarter of Saturday night’s game at Autzen Stadium with the No. 12 Ducks leading the No. 10 Utes 14-3.
Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes
We are live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 12 Oregon and No. 10 Utah. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as a three-point favorite, Utah (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by as much as 2.5, but the line has flipped back to UO minus-1, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has flipped due to the uncertainty of Bo Nix’s status.
Can the Oregon Ducks Beat Utah Without Nix?
This has been a game pinned on the calendar for some time now. The Ducks are fresh off a crushing loss to the Huskies, so it’s time to bounce back and take down an aspiring conference rival. The Utes come to town tomorrow with an identical record at only...
Raegan Beers leads Oregon State women’s basketball to rout of Prairie View A&M
Raegan Beers recorded a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds, and the Oregon State Beavers cruised to a 100-59 women’s basketball win against Prairie View A&M on Saturday afternoon in Corvallis. Beers made 9 of 14 from the field and knocked down 10 of 12 free throws in...
Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 12 Oregon Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) vs. No. 10 Utah Utes (8-2, 6-1) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (8-2); Kyle Whittingham, 18th year (152-72) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online: You can watch this...
Oregon State rides Damien Martinez, Ben Gulbranson to easy 31-7 win over Arizona State: Game at a glance
Damien Martinez and Ben Gulbranson put on a show Saturday afternoon at Sun Devil Stadium as No. 23 Oregon State routed Arizona State 31-7 in Tempe, Arizona. Martinez ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while Gulbranson completed 15 of his first 17 passes to lead the Beavers’ assault. The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) won their eighth game for the first time since 2012.
Jorell Saterfield pours in 25 as Portland State hands Oregon State its first loss, 79-66
Portland State dominated the final seven minutes to break up a close game and beat Oregon State 79-66 Saturday night in Gill Coliseum. Jorell Saterfield hit four three-pointers and scored 26 points to lead Portland State, which handed the Beavers (3-1) their first loss of the season. The Vikings (2-2)...
No. 23 Oregon State Beavers at Arizona State Sun Devils football score updates, live stream, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (11/19/22)
Oregon State looks for a rare win Saturday at Arizona State when the Beavers play the Sun Devils at 11:15 a.m. in Tempe, Arizona. Since 1972, OSU is 1-19 in road games against Arizona State. The lone win came in 2009. Follow along here for live updates as the game...
Pac-12 college football Week 12 game schedule, kickoff times, TV channels for Oregon Ducks vs Utah, more
Pac-12 games up and down the west coast kick off today as we arrive at Week 12 of the college football season. The No. 12 ranked Oregon Ducks will be trying to bounce back this week with a win over another ranked team when they host the Utah Utes to highlight the action taking place on Saturday, November 19.
Beavers, Ducks, Pilots runners earn All-America honors at NCAA cross country championships
Runners from the Oregon State Beavers, Oregon Ducks and Portland Pilots gained All-America status at the NCAA cross country championships Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The team results were not as rosy but were still respectable. The Ducks men’s team finished 16th of 31 teams in the men’s 10k race. The...
Oregon State Beavers vs. Portland State Vikings score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (11/19/22)
Oregon State, one of two unbeaten Pac-12 teams through two weeks of play, looks to improve to 4-0 when the Beavers face Portland State at 7 p.m. Saturday in Gill Coliseum. This is the final game before OSU heads to Portland for the three-game PK Legacy tournament. Scroll down to...
Utah Tech vs. BYU: How to watch, listen to, or stream Saturday’s game
BYU football: Can 5-5 Cougars get bowl eligible Saturday in Provo against 4-6 Utah Tech in first-ever meeting between the schools?
Oregon women’s basketball signee Samantha Wagner expected to enroll in January, redshirt
Oregon will have one of its 2023 signees earlier than originally expected, but she won’t be playing for the Ducks this season. Samantha Wagner, a four-star wing from San Antonio who committed to and signed with UO earlier this month, announced she’d be graduating high school early and enrolling in college in January.
Portland Trail Blazers lose Damian Lillard and game, 118-113 to Utah Jazz: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers suffered potentially two tough losses Saturday night. The Blazers fell 118-113 at home to the Utah Jazz in a game between the top two teams in the Western Conference. But more concerning was that Damian Lillard left the game in the third quarter with right calf tightness and did not return with the Blazers set to start a difficult four-game trip Monday in Milwaukee (11-4).
Talia von Oelhoffen leads Oregon State women’s basketball past Eastern Washington
Talia von Oelhoffen scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Oregon State Beavers held off Eastern Washington for a 73-66 women’s basketball victory Thursday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Raegan Beers also notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds for Oregon State, while Jelena...
Jerry Allen on Utah @ Oregon, Bo Nix availability, Pac-12 race + more
Oregon PxP voice Jerry Allen joins The Drive to preview the weekend’s big game, Utah matching up with the Ducks, Bo Nix ready to go(?), Dan Lanning’s first season, Pac-12 without LA + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700,...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
If you circled Saturday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz on the schedule as a must-watch matchup between two Western Conference powers then you saw something not many others could see. Two of the most surprising teams in the NBA will play in what amounts to...
