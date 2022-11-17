ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Live updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Utes

We are live from Autzen Stadium for tonight’s game between No. 12 Oregon and No. 10 Utah. Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) opened as a three-point favorite, Utah (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) was favored by as much as 2.5, but the line has flipped back to UO minus-1, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has flipped due to the uncertainty of Bo Nix’s status.
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Can the Oregon Ducks Beat Utah Without Nix?

This has been a game pinned on the calendar for some time now. The Ducks are fresh off a crushing loss to the Huskies, so it’s time to bounce back and take down an aspiring conference rival. The Utes come to town tomorrow with an identical record at only...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State rides Damien Martinez, Ben Gulbranson to easy 31-7 win over Arizona State: Game at a glance

Damien Martinez and Ben Gulbranson put on a show Saturday afternoon at Sun Devil Stadium as No. 23 Oregon State routed Arizona State 31-7 in Tempe, Arizona. Martinez ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns, while Gulbranson completed 15 of his first 17 passes to lead the Beavers’ assault. The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) won their eighth game for the first time since 2012.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Trail Blazers lose Damian Lillard and game, 118-113 to Utah Jazz: At the buzzer

The Portland Trail Blazers suffered potentially two tough losses Saturday night. The Blazers fell 118-113 at home to the Utah Jazz in a game between the top two teams in the Western Conference. But more concerning was that Damian Lillard left the game in the third quarter with right calf tightness and did not return with the Blazers set to start a difficult four-game trip Monday in Milwaukee (11-4).
PORTLAND, OR
kjzz.com

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy