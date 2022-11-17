A cabinet minister has warned he would not support a closer Swiss-style relationship with the European Union following reports the government is considering putting the UK on such a path. Steve Barclay, the health secretary, instead suggested ministers should focus on maximising what he said were the opportunities of Brexit. Asked about reports that plans for more frictionless trade with Europe requires moving to a Swiss model over the next decade, Mr Barclay said: “I don’t support that”. He added that he did not “recognise” the reports. He told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme on Sky News:...

31 MINUTES AGO