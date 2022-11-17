Read full article on original website
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by the National...
She fled her home, abandoned her possessions, and escaped Russian occupation in Kherson. Now, her small business is booming.
Viktoria Kulakova's small business was out of operation for two months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Now, sales have outstripped pre-war levels.
Cabinet minister warns he would not support closer Swiss-style relationship with the EU
A cabinet minister has warned he would not support a closer Swiss-style relationship with the European Union following reports the government is considering putting the UK on such a path. Steve Barclay, the health secretary, instead suggested ministers should focus on maximising what he said were the opportunities of Brexit. Asked about reports that plans for more frictionless trade with Europe requires moving to a Swiss model over the next decade, Mr Barclay said: “I don’t support that”. He added that he did not “recognise” the reports. He told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme on Sky News:...
Cop27 backfires for Egypt as signs of repression mar attempt to bolster image
An empty pen designed to contain protesters in the middle of the desert, harassment and surveillance of Cop27 delegates (including evidence that the official conference app could spy on them), food and water shortages, and widespread problems with accommodation have all served to undermine the Egyptian government’s attempts to use the climate talk to bolster its international image.
FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period
FIFA says it has earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the World Cup in Qatar
Don’t panic about the birth of Baby 8 Billion. Before he’s 65 our numbers will be in reverse
The news of the 8 billionth person joining our species last week was a joyous affair, with the UN secretary general, António Guterres, declaring it “an occasion to celebrate”. In contrast, when the global population hit 4, 5, 6 and 7 billion, in 1975, 1987, 1999 and 2011 respectively, there was widespread dismay, although that did reduce with each billion. The doubling of our numbers in 47 years did not bring about the famines and other disasters widely predicted in the 1960s.
UK politics - live: Steve Barclay would ‘not support’ Swiss-style Brexit deal with EU
Health secretary Steve Barclay has said he does not recognise reports that Britain will seek a Swiss-style deal with the European Union.It follows reports that senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s government were considering moving Britain towards such relationship with the bloc in pursuing frictionless trade amid the soaring cost-of-living crisis.The former Brexit minister told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme on Sky News: “We’ve got a prime minister who himself supported Brexit. I myself did and was Brexit secretary, and worked very hard to maximise our control of our laws, our borders and our money.“So, it’s absolutely important, particularly...
