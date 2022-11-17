Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
Steve Sarkisian will open Texas QB competition during offseason
For the second straight year, the Texas Longhorns will have an open quarterback competition during the offseason, head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday, following recent struggles by redshirt freshman starter Quinn Ewers that prompted calls for redshirt sophomore backup Hudson Card to receive another opportunity. “I think competition is...
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Was the Horns’ win over Kansas a confidence booster?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Road games under Steve Sarkisian have been tense, close contests that usually come down to...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas alums Jacoby Jones, Holton Hill drafted into XFL reboot
The XFL is back. Well, again. The rebooted spring football league kicked off its inaugural-ish draft last week. Two former Texas Longhorns were among the names called, including defensive back Holton Hill, who played under former head coach Tom Herman, and who was selected by the DC Defenders, and defensive lineman Jacoby Jones, who declared for the NFL Draft last season and was selected by the Orlando Guardians in the XFL’s draft.
Burnt Orange Nation
5-star CG AJ Johnson signs with Texas
Head coach Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns landed an elite combo guard on Monday when Casaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy standout AJ Johnson committed to and signed with the Longhorns. The 6’5, 165-pounder took an official visit to Austin in September when the football team hosted Alabama and also...
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: Texas vs. Kansas edition
Off the heels of the worst offensive game of the season, and with their Big 12 destiny no longer under their own control, the Texas Longhorns desperately needed a bounce back win to re-establish confidence and keep their outside conference championship hopes alive. And on the shoulders (and legs) of star running back Bijan Robinson’s career game, the Longhorns steamrolled the Kansas Jayhawks by a score of 55-14 in Lawrence on saturday.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas vs. Kansas: Five observations and Sunday chat
The Texas Longhorns took the show on the road this weekend and went about their business against the Kansas Jayhawks up in Lawrence. Texas was coming off a disappointing performance against a top five ranked TCU in Austin and needed to put it behind them in a hurry to prepare for a team that came into DKR last year and dropped a 50 burger on them on the way to securing a win in overtime.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas projected to land in the Cheez-It Bowl versus Notre Dame
After a season defining win over the Kansas Jayhawks this past weekend, the Texas Longhorns are that much closer to bowl season, where 247Sports projects that the Longhorns will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Cheez-It Bowl. From 247Sports: “You know Orlando bowl organizers would love...
