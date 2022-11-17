Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North CarolinaTravel MavenHickory, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Pete Meletis fought for the American flag and now one flies in his hon or
The legacy of Pete Meletis can’t be summed up in just a few words, but the evidence of his impact can be seen in the Piedmont Veterans Assistance Council and Veterans Transitional Housing. That’s why family, friends, veterans and members of the community gathered outside of the Veterans Transitional...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 6-12
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 6-12. Clean Juice #1006, 120 Marketplace Ave., Suite C, Mooresville, 96/A. Domino’s #5558, 1837-A E. Broad St., Statesville, 96/A. Food Lion #2213 Deli, 516-10 River Highway, Mooresville, 99.50/A. Food Lion #2213 Produce, 516 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A.
The Abandoned Town in North Carolina where "The Hunger Games" Was Filmed
Henry River Mill Village, North Carolina/ Wikipedia. Henry River Mill Village is a small textile village in Burke County, North Carolina. It is a conserved but now-decaying representation of a historic industrial environment in Burke County.
WBTV
Longtime Charlotte pastor passes away, church says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A prominent pastor in the Charlotte area has passed away, his church announced on social media. Victory Christian Center said Pastor Robyn Gool died Friday evening. The church did not state his cause of death. Gool and his wife, Marilyn, planted the church in 1980, beginning...
Plane crashes with 2 people on board in Winston-Salem: FAA
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane has crashed in Winston-Salem, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the FAA. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday and two people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. According […]
‘Getting the best of the best’: Piedmont Airlines offering up to $100,000 signing bonuses for pilot captains
Piedmont Airlines announced an incentive plan for direct entry captains paying up to $100,000 in signing bonuses, plus the pilot could carry over years of service.
wccbcharlotte.com
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Statesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Statesville Record & Landmark
‘Tis The Season: Downtown Statesville to host holiday events
Make plans to visit downtown Statesville as merchants kick off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Enjoy the beginning of the official Christmas season with the lighting of the Christmas tree on Dec. 1. The following Friday night will quick off the Holiday Shop & Stroll Spectacular filled with shopping, horse-drawn carriages, wonderful music, merchant open houses, festive trolley rides, a few snowflakes and Santa, of course!
WBTV
Concord Fire Department to conduct live burn training exercise
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department will conduct a live-fire training exercise in an acquired structure at 708 Arbor Street NE on Friday, November 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the training exercise, a portion of Arbor Street NE will be closed and residents in the area may see smoke and can expect a large fire department presence at the scene.
WBTV
Building a network of conservation lands at “the Point”
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the past 24 years, through a dozen different acquisitions, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has acquired a total acreage of 1,649 acres in the vicinity of the confluence of the Yadkin and South Yadkin Rivers in an area affectionately known as “The Point.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Shred event scheduled to benefit My Sister's House
Fourth Creek Rotary Club of Statesville, Randy Marion Ford and Shred South are presenting the fall community shred event Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The community shred event will be held at Randy Marion Ford Lincoln, 1030 Gateway Crossing in Statesville. Shredding documents containing personal information such as old...
Catawba County law enforcement gives out Thanksgiving meals to those in need
NEWTON, N.C. — Law enforcement in Catawba County spent Friday morning providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need. The Catawba County Fraternal Order of Police plans to feed over 100 families. Several retired officers loaded up their vehicles to deliver the food, as some of the families can’t leave...
NC mountains wind chill lows plunging to single digits; 2 new ski areas open this week with snowmaking underway
BOONE, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as new skiing areas are opening in the North Carolina mountains, super cold weather will plunge wind chill low temps into the single digits, weather forecasters say. Two more ski areas opened this week for skiing and one open for snow tubing. The mountains have already received snow and ice […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Statesville Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell Health System's Skilled Nursing Facility receives high performing rating
Since Iredell Memorial became the first North Carolina hospital to receive a Certificate of Need for transitional care just over a decade ago, its skilled nursing facility has fulfilled the need of bringing together acute hospital care with community skilled nursing, and is being recognized for its outstanding level of patient care.
qcnews.com
Mystery In Mexico: Hundreds attend Robinson’s funeral, Kyrie Irving donates to GoFundMe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Funeral services were held Saturday for Shanquella Robinson, the charlotte woman who died last week at a villa in Cabo, Mexico. Uncertainty around the cause of her death continues to mount. Services were held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, just...
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-77 in north Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-77 early Saturday morning in north Charlotte, Medic confirmed. The crash happened between the Cindy Lane and Sunset Road exits on the northbound side around 3:30 a.m. Officials completely shut down all lanes for about three hours. The...
theappalachianonline.com
US 321/421 expansion to impact local landowners, cost $92.6 million
New plans for the U.S. 321/U.S. 421 expansion project, running through Vilas to Boone’s N.C. 105 Bypass, show how the project will impact local landowners as the project aims to resolve current and anticipated congestion on the road. The project would expand the road from a single lane to two lanes in each direction, according to the project website.
Comments / 0